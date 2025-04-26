Is turbinado sugar good for you?

Turbinado sugar has become popular as a healthy alternative to white sugar, which is completely refined. But is it really good for you?

Be it tea, coffee or baked goods, you do need a little bit of white sugar. Clearly, it is an essential ingredient in many dishes. You probably have a love-hate relationship with it, as it can lead to many health problems, including diabetes and obesity. You may not want to completely stop having sugar, so looking for a healthier alternative may be on your mind. Meet turbinado sugar, which is relatively less processed raw cane sugar. This is one of the reasons why people assume that this is type of sugar may be healthier than its white counterpart. Is there any truth in it? Let’s find out.

What is turbinado sugar?

It is a minimally processed sugar from the first extraction of sugarcane. It is a golden raw sugar that is processed just to get rid of some molasses covering the crystal’s surface, according to research published in Applied Sciences. “Since it contains some of the natural molasses, so it has a light brown or golden colour and a hint of caramel flavour,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh.

Unlike white sugar, which is completely refined, turbinado sugar is subjected to less processing and is slightly more natural. Raw sugar is not suitable for consumption as it is covered with soil and other impurities, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Turbinado sugar is made after cleaning of the debris and is further processed.

Is turbinado sugar a brown sugar?

Turbinado sugar and brown sugar might appear to be the same, but they are not. Turbinado sugar is produced from the first press of sugarcane and is processed very lightly. It will naturally contain a little bit of molasses, so it will have a light brown colour and a little bit of caramel flavour. “Brown sugar is typically refined white sugar with added molasses. It is darker in colour and more molasses-flavoured,” shares Singh. They can’t always be substituted in recipes because of variations in moisture and taste.

Is turbinado sugar healthy?

It has a similar nutritional value to regular white sugar. “One teaspoon contains about 16 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates, all from sugar. Since it is less processed, it contains minute amounts of minerals such as calcium, potassium, and iron from natural molasses,” says endocrinologist Dr Dheeraj Kapoor. Due to this reason, turbinado sugar has become popular among fitness enthusiasts as a healthy alternative to white sugar. “But the amounts of the minerals are found in very small quantities, so that they do not contribute anything to overall health,” says Dr Kapoor.

Turbinado sugar, in calories and blood sugar effect, is essentially the same as plain sugar. Eating sugar in large quantities can lead to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, increased inflammation and cardiovascular disease, as per a study published in the International Journal Of Preventive Medicine. “Even less refined sugar can spike blood sugar and cause problems such as weight gain or cavities if eaten in excess. So, even though it’s a bit more natural, it’s not a healthy food,” says Dr Kapoor. If you are using this type of sugar because it tastes good and is less processed, that’s okay, but it should still be used in moderation, just like any other added sugar.

How to use turbinado sugar?

This type of sugar contains big, golden brown crystals, has a light caramel taste and is versatile in the kitchen.

1. Topping for baked goods

This sugar is ideal for sprinkling on top of muffins, cookies, pies and quick breads before baking. The large crystals won’t melt quickly, so they remain crunchy after baking. This provides a beautiful sparkle and a sweet, crunchy texture on the surface of baked goods.

2. Sweetening hot beverages

You can sweeten tea, coffee or hot chocolate using this sugar. “It takes a bit longer to dissolve due to its bigger crystals, but it has a light molasses-like taste that complements hot beverages well,” says Singh. It’s particularly enjoyed in lattes or herbal teas, where a richer, more natural sweetness is desired.

3. Caramelizing fruits

Dust turbinado sugar over sliced fresh fruits such as bananas, apples or peaches, and boil or grill them. The sugar caramelizes and forms a an appealing golden crust. This works beautifully to enhance the sweetness and texture of fruit desserts. It’s a much healthier option compared to rich sauces and yet makes fruits rich tasting and sweet.

4. Making candied nuts

Turbinado sugar is the best to prepare candied nuts such as almonds and walnuts. “Mix it with butter and a touch of cinnamon and bake the nuts until golden brown and crunchy,” says Singh. The sugar makes a light covering that provides a crunch and sweetness to the nuts. They can be fantastic snacks or dressings for desserts and salads.

5. Sweetening oatmeal or cereal

Rather than adding white sugar or syrup, add a teaspoon of turbinado sugar to your breakfast oatmeal, porridge or cold cereal. It provides a hint of natural sweetness and a trace of molasses flavour to oatmeal. The crunchy crystals of sugar also provide a little texture before they completely dissolve into the warm bowl.

6. Glazing roasted vegetables or meats

Use turbinado sugar in rubs or glazes for roasted meat or vegetables. “The sugar helps in browning and contributes a subtle sweetness that complements savory flavours,” says Singh. You can also blend it with olive oil, spices and herbs for a tasty glaze on carrots, sweet potatoes, or roasted chicken.

What are the side effects of turbinado sugar?

It is usually perceived as a natural sweetener yet it retains the same side effects as common sugar when consumed too much.

Excessive consumption of this type of sugar results in weight gain, high blood sugar, and increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

It can also cause tooth decay and other oral issues.

Like all added sugars, it contains empty calories without any nutrients. “People with diabetes or those trying to manage their weight should be especially cautious,” says Dr Kapoor.

Turbinado sugar, a type of sugar with coarse crystals, has a little bit of minerals from molasses. But use it in small amounts, no more than 6 teaspoons, per day, to avoid harming your health over time.

Related FAQs What's the difference between white sugar and turbinado sugar? The most notable difference between regular white sugar and turbinado sugar is how they are processed. White sugar is completely refined, turbinado sugar is not as processed and still has some molasses remaining, which creates a light brown colour and mild caramel taste. Can diabetics eat turbinado sugar? Diabetics need to be cautious about turbinado sugar. It is less processed than white sugar, but it has a similar impact on the blood sugar level. Turbinado sugar is rich in carbohydrates and will elevate the blood glucose like other sugars.