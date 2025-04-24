Quitting sugar? 7 things to know before giving it up

Eating too much sugar may lead to obesity and dental issues. However, there are a few things you should know before quitting sugar.

The rise in health problems like diabetes and obesity may have encouraged you to give up sugar. For the sake of your health, you may be avoiding desserts, sodas, and other ultra-processed foods. A spoonful of sugar may also be missing from your morning cup of tea. It is true that quitting sugar takes its own sweet time. But before you give it up completely, you should know that it can bring about a few changes in your body. You may experience sleep problems and your energy level may also get affected. Don’t get alarmed, as there are ways to tackle these issues without taking help of sugar.

Why is quitting sugar good for your health?

Sugar has a crystalline form. “It is a simple carbohydrate, sweet in taste and soluble in water,” says clinical dietician Sifa Chishti. It is extracted from plants such as sugarcane and sugar beet. High sugar consumption can lead to several health issues, such as:

Diabetes : “Excess amount of sugar is stored as fat in the body and increases the risk of type 2 diabetes,” says the expert. During a study, published in Nutrients, a significant association was found between total sugar intake and an increased risk of diabetes.

: “Excess amount of sugar is stored as fat in the body and increases the risk of type 2 diabetes,” says the expert. During a study, published in Nutrients, a significant association was found between total sugar intake and an increased risk of diabetes. Obesity : Having too much sugar can lead to weight gain by increasing calorie intake and reducing satiety. A study, published in Children, showed that a high consumption of added sugars increased the chances of youngsters becoming overweight or obese.

: Having too much sugar can lead to weight gain by increasing calorie intake and reducing satiety. A study, published in Children, showed that a high consumption of added sugars increased the chances of youngsters becoming overweight or obese. Liver issues : Fructose is processed in the liver, and excess amount leads to increase in triglycerides levels. “They produce a high amount of bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) and lead to fat deposition in the liver,” says the expert.

: Fructose is processed in the liver, and excess amount leads to increase in triglycerides levels. “They produce a high amount of bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) and lead to fat deposition in the liver,” says the expert. Inflammation : Chronic high sugar consumption leads to inflammation, oxidative stress autoimmune disorders. “Chronic systemic inflammation in the body can further increase the risk of cancer,” says Chishti.

: Chronic high sugar consumption leads to inflammation, oxidative stress autoimmune disorders. “Chronic systemic inflammation in the body can further increase the risk of cancer,” says Chishti. Tooth decay : High amount of sugar feeds bad bacteria in the mouth and causes tooth decay.

: High amount of sugar feeds bad bacteria in the mouth and causes tooth decay. Gut disorder: Excessive consumption of sugar causes gut microbiota dysbiosis, which is an imbalance in the gut’s microbial community. In this, there is a reduction in good bacteria, and an increase in harmful ones. “This leads to inflammation and gastrointestinal diseases,” says the expert.

Considering the negative effects of high sugar intake, you should have it less. Adults should not have more than 30 grams of free sugars, which are found in foods such as cakes, chocolate, biscuits, and aerated drinks, a day, as per the UK’s National Health Service.

What to know before quitting sugar?

Limiting or quitting sugar can be a step towards a healthier body. But before quitting sugar, you must know how your body may react and what you can do about it:

1. Mood swings

Quitting sugar can lead to a decrease in the levels of feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin. “This can cause mood swings and irritability in some people,” says Chishti. You can manage them by engaging in regular physical activity, practicing mindfulness, and consuming foods that naturally support serotonin and dopamine production. The list includes foods such as nuts, seeds, eggs, and dairy products.

2. Sleep problems

Giving up sugar may cause sleep disturbance, as it can affect your cortisol level or the stress hormone. It can be managed by avoiding all kinds of screens before going to bed, practicing early sleeping habit and going to sleep at the same time every day.

3. Your gut may take a hit

“Initially, you may experience bloating and indigestion due to a shift in the gut microbiota i.e from harmful bacteria to gut-friendly bacteria,” says the expert. Have fermented foods such as yoghurt or a probiotic supplement after consulting a doctor.

4. Sweet cravings

Your body will not take your decision to give up sugar easily. It will crave all things sweet due to your habit and emotions. There can be a strong urge to consume sweet foods after a meal. Quitting sugar may be your plan, but don’t do it abruptly. Replace added sugar with natural sugars like fruits and honey.

5. Fatigue

Your energy level will go down after quitting sugar, which is known to provide quick energy. “To boost energy level, you should consume a healthy balanced meal. It should have good quality proteins, fats and fibre,” says the expert. This way you wouldn’t have to worry about low energy.

6. Headache

Headache can be due to various reasons. Even eating something chilled can give you “ice cream headache.” Even quitting sugar can hurt your head. “It may happen soon after quitting sugar due to a decrease in dopamine level,” says the expert. Stay hydrated and get good quality sleep to get some relief.

7. Weight change

Your weight may fluctuate after quitting sugar. Since high sugar consumption is associated with obesity or overweight, cutting down on sugar can reduce your weight. But make sure to eat balanced meals with a good amount of fibre in your diet.

Healthwise, quitting sugar is a good decision. However, suddenly giving it up, can affect your sleep, gut and mood.

Related FAQs What is the hardest day of quitting sugar? The hardest day of quitting sugar is usually in the first week. During this phase, the body undergoes various changes and experiences several sugar withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, headache, mood swings, irritability, and sweet cravings. How long does it take to detox from sugar? The duration to detox the body from sugar differs from person to person. It usually takes a few months for an individual to experience the benefits of detoxing from sugar.