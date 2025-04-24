Quitting sugar? 7 things to know before giving it up

The rise in health problems like diabetes and obesity may have encouraged you to give up sugar. For the sake of your health, you may be avoiding desserts, sodas, and other ultra-processed foods. A spoonful of sugar may also be missing from your morning cup of tea. It is true that quitting sugar takes its own sweet time. But before you give it up completely, you should know that it can bring about a few changes in your body. You may experience sleep problems and your energy level may also get affected. Don’t get alarmed, as there are ways to tackle these issues without taking help of sugar.
Sugar has a crystalline form. “It is a simple carbohydrate, sweet in taste and soluble in water,” says clinical dietician Sifa Chishti. It is extracted from plants such as sugarcane and sugar beet. High sugar consumption can lead to several health issues, such as:
Considering the negative effects of high sugar intake, you should have it less. Adults should not have more than 30 grams of free sugars, which are found in foods such as cakes, chocolate, biscuits, and aerated drinks, a day, as per the UK’s National Health Service.
Limiting or quitting sugar can be a step towards a healthier body. But before quitting sugar, you must know how your body may react and what you can do about it:
Quitting sugar can lead to a decrease in the levels of feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin. “This can cause mood swings and irritability in some people,” says Chishti. You can manage them by engaging in regular physical activity, practicing mindfulness, and consuming foods that naturally support serotonin and dopamine production. The list includes foods such as nuts, seeds, eggs, and dairy products.
Giving up sugar may cause sleep disturbance, as it can affect your cortisol level or the stress hormone. It can be managed by avoiding all kinds of screens before going to bed, practicing early sleeping habit and going to sleep at the same time every day.
“Initially, you may experience bloating and indigestion due to a shift in the gut microbiota i.e from harmful bacteria to gut-friendly bacteria,” says the expert. Have fermented foods such as yoghurt or a probiotic supplement after consulting a doctor.
Your body will not take your decision to give up sugar easily. It will crave all things sweet due to your habit and emotions. There can be a strong urge to consume sweet foods after a meal. Quitting sugar may be your plan, but don’t do it abruptly. Replace added sugar with natural sugars like fruits and honey.
Your energy level will go down after quitting sugar, which is known to provide quick energy. “To boost energy level, you should consume a healthy balanced meal. It should have good quality proteins, fats and fibre,” says the expert. This way you wouldn’t have to worry about low energy.
Headache can be due to various reasons. Even eating something chilled can give you “ice cream headache.” Even quitting sugar can hurt your head. “It may happen soon after quitting sugar due to a decrease in dopamine level,” says the expert. Stay hydrated and get good quality sleep to get some relief.
Your weight may fluctuate after quitting sugar. Since high sugar consumption is associated with obesity or overweight, cutting down on sugar can reduce your weight. But make sure to eat balanced meals with a good amount of fibre in your diet.
Healthwise, quitting sugar is a good decision. However, suddenly giving it up, can affect your sleep, gut and mood.
The hardest day of quitting sugar is usually in the first week. During this phase, the body undergoes various changes and experiences several sugar withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, headache, mood swings, irritability, and sweet cravings.
The duration to detox the body from sugar differs from person to person. It usually takes a few months for an individual to experience the benefits of detoxing from sugar.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.