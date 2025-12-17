Are you setting the wrong nutrition goals every year? Dietitian shares 11 sustainable habits for 2026

Learn about 11 simple habits for healthy eating in 2026. These habits focus on long-term health and wellness and highlight achievable goals.

A balanced diet isn’t just about eating less or counting calories; it’s about providing your body with the proper nutrients in the right amounts. As we enter 2026, more people want to develop healthy eating habits that last, rather than follow crash diets that often don’t work past February. Sustainable health starts with understanding what your body really needs. This understanding can help you change your relationship with food and create lasting habits. However, many people don’t realise how to build a diet that lasts, and we will share that insight as we go along.

“In my 20 years of experience, I have seen that Gen Z follows what others do. They are more concerned with what others are doing and the new trend. They keep switching from one thing to another. Whether it’s feasible or not, they keep changing too many things. As a result, it causes many health issues and demotivation, and does not lead to sustainable weight loss. It’s all about a lack of patience and unnecessary curiosity that lead to faster weight loss,” Deepika Dua Arora, Therapeutic Dietitian, Founder of Mutation Diet Clinic, tells Health Shots.

What are the nutrition-related objectives for 2026?

Before we start setting goals, we need to understand how unrealistic targets can harm our mental and physical health.

Set realistic, sustainable targets

One major mistake when setting nutrition goals is choosing unrealistic targets. Deepika says, “Don’t set targets that aren’t achievable; they can lead to feelings of failure.” Instead, focus on small, manageable changes that fit into your lifestyle over the long term.

2. Focus on nutrition, not just weight

Weight loss shouldn’t be the only goal. Instead, focusing on nutrition is important for good health. Deepika states, “Don’t sacrifice nutrition for weight loss; it can cause many health problems.” Choose to fill your meals with whole foods, lots of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

3. Recognise the importance of patience

Making healthy lifestyle changes takes time. It’s important to remember that losing weight, especially in a way that lasts, is a slow process. As Deepika advises, “Know your body and set your own goals, rather than focusing on what others achieve in a month.”

4. Find activities you enjoy

Exercise can be fun. Choose activities you like, such as walking, dancing, swimming, or yoga, to help you stick to your fitness routine. “Move your body in ways that feel good for you,” Deepika suggests. Exercise helps boost your metabolism and also lifts your mood and energy levels.

5. Set monthly targets rather than yearly ones

To achieve long-term goals, it’s helpful to set monthly targets. Deepika suggests aiming to lose about 2 kg (4.4 lbs) each month. “If you lose 2 kg in a month, that’s 24 kg in a year, which is a significant and healthy achievement,” she says.

6. Adapt your goals to your life stage

Different life stages involve different considerations for health. For those who are middle-aged or experiencing changes like menopause, Deepika advises “tailoring your goals to your specific needs, set objectives that prioritise fitness over drastic weight loss and take into account how your body is changing.”

7. Collaborate with a professional

If you have health issues, it’s important to work with a diet expert to help you lose weight effectively. Deepika says, “Weight loss should be planned with the help of an expert,” highlighting the need for personalised care.

8. Appreciate little progress

We often forget to celebrate small victories. These can include fitting into older clothes or feeling more energetic. It’s important to recognise and appreciate these milestones. They are key signs of progress that should not be ignored.

9. Avoid starvation diets

Deepika warns against using starvation to lose weight. She says, “Don’t starve yourself.” This is especially important during colder months, when your body needs adequate nutrition to function well. Instead, focus on eating balanced meals that help you feel full and satisfied.

10. Stay hydrated

Hydration is crucial for a successful nutrition plan. Drinking enough water supports digestion, keeps your skin healthy, and helps control your appetite. Make it a habit to drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

11. Create a support system

Having a support system helps you reach your nutrition goals. Share your goals with friends or join a community that shares your interests. They can encourage you, share their own experiences, and help keep you on track.