10 Best low-carb, sugar-free protein powders to keep blood sugar levels in control

Looking to stay fit without the sugar crash? These 10 low-carb, sugar-free protein powders are perfect for keeping blood sugar steady and weight in check while still helping you build muscle and feel energised.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

If you are trying to manage your blood sugar or avoid gaining extra weight, switching to a low-carb, sugar-free protein powder can make a big difference. These protein powders provide high-quality nutrition without added sugars that can cause spikes in blood glucose. They help build lean muscle, keep you feeling full longer, and support better digestion, all while keeping your calorie intake in check. Whether you are into fitness, managing diabetes, or just want a healthier daily protein boost, this list of the best low-carb, sugar-free protein powders offers options for everyone. From whey to plant-based, each one is made to fuel your body without the junk.

Best sugar-free protein powder in India

Try these 10 best sugar-free protein powders to manage weight and blood sugar levels:

1. MuscleBlaze Beginner’s Whey Protein (Chocolate, 1 kg + Shaker)

Perfect for beginners, this whey protein offers 12g of protein per scoop without any added sugar or trans fats. With 40 percent protein content, it aids muscle recovery and strength post-exercise. What is even better? It comes with a 600 ml shaker that blends your shake smoothly with no lumps. Free from chemical substances and junk ingredients, it is safe and comes with a chocolate flavor.

B09N7D6X1T

2. Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 1 kg)

If you are looking for ultra-clean, high-protein nutrition, this one is a powerhouse. Each serving delivers 31 g of protein with 7.1 g of BCAAs and minimal carbs (less than 1 g). It is 99 percent lactose-free and includes probiotics and digestive enzymes for better gut health. With no added flavours or chemicals, this isolate is gentle on the stomach and promotes faster recovery, ideal for those with sensitive digestion or lactose intolerance.

B0DMNVJXMW

3. NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate (Vanilla, 1 kg)

NAKPRO offers 28g of protein in every scoop with absolutely no added sugar or fillers. It is made from 100 percent whey isolate and comes in several delicious flavours like chocolate, mango, and vanilla. This powder supports lean muscle gain while remaining budget-friendly. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced gym-goer, this is a reliable and economical protein source that does not compromise on quality.

B07X2QLGNW

4. The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1 kg)

This product offers the cleanest, lightest whey protein ever. It contains 26g of protein with 6.4g of BCAAs per scoop, sourced from the highest quality whey. There are no added flavours, sweeteners, or preservatives, just pure whey and bromelain for better digestion. This can help with muscle growth, recovery, and even support weight management, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to complete their daily protein intake.

B0CLCLYJN1

5. Plantigo Plant Protein Powder (Unflavoured, 1 kg)

A great option for vegetarians or anyone avoiding dairy, Plantigo delivers 25g of protein per serving from peas, rice, flax, and pumpkin seeds. With no sugar, sweeteners, or preservatives, it is rich in BCAAs, fibre, digestive enzymes, and over 20 essential vitamins and minerals. It supports muscle repair, boosts energy, and promotes better digestion, making it an excellent plant-based alternative for blood sugar and weight control.

B0CQ8BFKBD

6. Origin Nutrition Natural Plant Protein (Vanilla, 792g)

Origin Nutrition uses Canadian golden peas and pumpkin seeds to create a tasty, plant-based protein with 25g per serving. It is completely lactose-free and soy-free, making it gentle on digestion. Naturally flavoured and free from preservatives, this powder supports muscle recovery and sustained energy without spiking blood sugar. Ideal for people looking for a lighter, dairy-free option that still packs a protein punch.

B08R3VVFGX

7. Fizzy Whey [Picante] Clear Whey Isolate + Electrolytes

Looking for something light and refreshing? Fizzy Whey is India’s first juice-like protein drink that feels more like a beverage than a thick shake. With 80 percent hydrolyzed whey isolate and zero added sugar or lactose, it provides clean protein with added electrolytes for hydration. Great for hot weather workouts or those who dislike creamy shakes, it delivers performance without the bloat.

B0F5WTH5CM

8. TrueBasics Clean Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate, 1 kg)

TrueBasics blends whey isolate and concentrate to give you 25g of high-quality protein per scoop, minus all the junk. There are no sweeteners, preservatives, or fillers, and it is processed using advanced filtration for easier digestion. The product also features a reusable steel scoop and sustainable packaging, a smart pick for both your body and the environment.

B0FDKTM4YK

9. Mypro Sport Daily Protein Shake (Chocolate, 400g)

Designed for everyday use, this shake provides 10g of protein per serving along with a wide spectrum of essential vitamins and minerals. It contains no added sugar and supports muscle mass, immunity, and energy. It is a low-calorie option for people who want a simple, daily protein boost without heavy carbs or artificial additives.

B089B631KT

10. Sparkfusion True Slim Protein Meal Replacement (Chocolate Smoothie, 500g)

More than just protein, Sparkfusion True Slim is a complete meal replacement shake. It offers 23g of protein from whey along with 8 Ayurvedic superfoods and 21 essential nutrients. With no added sugar or artificial ingredients, it is perfect for those aiming to manage weight while nourishing the body. The herbal blend also supports digestion and metabolism, making it a great companion on your weight loss journey.

B0CG4B2KLF

Benefits of sugar-free protein powders

Sugar-free protein powders are a healthier way to fuel your body, without the blood sugar spikes that come from added sugars. They help support steady energy levels, improve muscle recovery, and keep you feeling full for longer, which can reduce cravings and support weight management. Ideal for people watching their sugar intake, including those with diabetes, these protein powders provide nutrition without unnecessary calories.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs What is the recommended dosage of protein? According to Recommended Dietary Allowance, a healthy adult should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. It will help improve their overall health and fitness. How to take protein powder for weight gain? You can use protein powder for weight gain by mixing it with milk or a calorie-rich liquid. Consume it post-workout or between meals to boost your calorie intake. You can also combine it with a balanced diet and regular strength training for best results. Is whey protein safe? Whey protein is considered safe for health. But excessive consumption of this powder over a long period of time may cause adverse effects. A study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism states that chronic use of whey protein without the proper guidance can impact the kidney and liver function.