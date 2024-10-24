Sugar and cholesterol: How too much sweet intake affects your heart?

Ever wondered how your sweet tooth might be affecting your heart health? It turns out that the consumption of sugar and cholesterol levels are linked!

While sugar intake, in the form of sweet treats such as chocolate, ice cream, and cakes, can give you an instant lift in mood, is it helping your body? These sugary delights provide a quick rush of happiness, but the reality is that it is extremely harmful to your health. Regular consumption can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and various other health issues. One such issue is the link between high consumption of sugar and cholesterol. This can hamper heart health in a big way. Therefore, being mindful of how sweet affects your body is essential.

What is sugar?

Sugar is a type of carbohydrate found naturally in many foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. It gives the body a quick energy boost. There are different kinds of sugars, such as glucose and fructose. While natural sugars from whole foods are usually healthy in moderation, added sugars in processed foods and drinks can lead to health problems like weight gain, diabetes, and heart disease, especially when eaten in excessive amounts. It is important to keep your sugar intake balanced for better health.

Sugar and cholesterol: What is the link?

Natural sugar, when consumed in moderation, typically does not harm your heart. However, added sugars—even in small amounts—can be problematic. Added sugars include sweeteners like white sugar, brown sugar, honey, and high-fructose corn syrup. These sugars are high in calories but low in nutrients. Besides contributing to weight gain and increasing the risk of diabetes, they can also negatively affect cholesterol levels and harm your liver, which produces cholesterol.

There are two main types of cholesterol:

Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL): Often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, high levels of LDL can lead to a buildup of fatty deposits in your arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

High-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL): Known as "good" cholesterol, HDL helps remove excess LDL from the bloodstream and transports it back to the liver for removal. Higher HDL levels lower the risk of heart disease.

Excess sugar intake can lead to increased production of LDL and decreased levels of HDL. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that consuming sugary drinks (12 ounces or 354 ml) daily is associated with lower HDL levels and higher triglycerides in middle-aged and older adults, both of which can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Triglycerides and sugar: What’s the link?

A sugary diet also leads to higher triglyceride levels, a type of fat in the blood that can affect cholesterol health. Triglycerides form when you consume more calories than your body needs. They are stored in fat cells and released for energy between meals. Additionally, sugar can inhibit an enzyme necessary for breaking down triglycerides, causing their levels to rise. When you have high triglycerides alongside high LDL and low HDL, this combination can lead to fatty buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

How to reduce sugar intake?

Reducing sugar intake is essential for better health and well-being. Here are 9 effective tips to help you cut back on added sugars:

1. Limit foods with added sugars

Start by reducing your consumption of candies, cakes, cookies, jam, ice cream, sweets, and other sugar-rich foods. These foods are often high in added sugars, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Instead, opt for healthy snack options such as nuts, fruits, or yoghurt. Also, make sure you choose unsweetened cereal for breakfast and use fruits to add sweetness.

2. Cut back on sweetened soft drinks

Soft drinks and sodas are significant sources of added sugars. Even unsweetened fruit juices and smoothies are sugary. So, instead of reaching for sugary, frizzy beverages or sugary squash, go for water, sparkling water, or herbal teas. These alternatives can quench your thirst without the sugar spike.

3. Avoid refined carbs

Foods like white bread, pasta, and pastries often have refined sugars and can cause sudden blood sugar spikes. To avoid this, choose whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread to maintain steady energy levels.

4. Limit alcoholic beverages

Yes, to reduce sugar intake, you also need to limit the consumption of alcoholic drinks because all alcoholic drinks contain some sugar, especially cocktails that contain high levels of sugar. Be mindful of your intake and consume low-sugar alternatives such as kombucha, wine, and alcohol-free spirits with soda water.

5. Swap sugary breakfast options

Some breakfast cereal can be loaded with added sugar. In fact, popular breakfast foods such as pancakes, waffles, muffins, and jams are also packed with added sugar. To reduce sugar intake, swap these breakfast options with whole foods such as oatmeal sweetened with fruit, Greek yogurt with fruit and nuts, and egg scramble with cheese and veggies. These options provide essential nutrients and fibre while keeping sugar levels in check.

6. Choose zero-calorie sugar substitutes

When looking for sugar alternatives, not all substitutes are equal. Stevia is a plant-based sweetener with no calories and minimal health risks, as per a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Be cautious with others like agave or honey, as they still contain sugar.

7. Check food labels

Reducing sugar intake is not just about avoiding sweet foods. You also need to learn to recognise added sugars on food labels. Ingredients like corn syrup, malt sugar, and any terms ending in “ose” (like glucose or fructose) indicate added sugars. So, avoid these food products.

8. Add protein-rich foods

On one hand, sugar is linked with increased appetite and weight gain! On the other hand, incorporating more protein into your diet can help reduce sugar cravings, stabilise blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of weight gain, as per a study published in the Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care. Protein-rich foods, such as lean meats, fish, legumes, nuts, and dairy, promote satiety and help maintain muscle mass. This can lead to healthier eating habits and reduced reliance on sugary snacks for energy.

9. Monitor your intake

Just as you might track calories or alcohol consumption, it is important to keep an eye on your sugar intake. Occasional treats are fine, but being aware of your overall consumption will help you make healthier choices.

How much sugar can be consumed a day?

The World Health Organization advises that added sugars—those added to foods and drinks as well as sugars naturally found in honey, syrups, and unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, and purées—should not be more than 10 percent of your daily caloric intake. For optimal health, they suggest aiming for even lower, at around 5 percent of your total daily energy from these sources. The American Heart Association advises women to limit added sugars to 100 calories per day (about 6 teaspoons) and men to 150 calories (about 9 teaspoons). Unfortunately, many people consume far more than these recommendations, which leads to health problems such as obesity and heart disease.

Make sure you follow these tips in order to limit your daily sugar intake and improve your health!