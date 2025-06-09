Eating too much cheese? Study links it to colon cancer, nutritionist shares the risks

A new US study has linked eating too much cheese to colon cancer. Know the side effects of cheese to keep your cravings and gut health in check.

Cheese may melt your heart, but it a latest study is anything to go, it can be harmful for your gut! A new study by Baylor College of Medicine in the US, indicates side effects of eating too much cheese. The study notes that cheese indulgences can lead to changes in the gut and may be linked to colon cancer.

As per the study, overconsumption of cheese can reduce good gut bacteria, increase inflammation risk, and cause stomach pain, diarrhea and bloating. These changes to the gut microbiome are increasingly being linked to colon cancer, reports Daily Mail.

These changes are not healthy for the long term. Chronic inflammation in the colon can damage cells and cause them to mutate, potentially leading to the formation of tumors.

Apparently, the fermentation process used to make cheese — while giving it its unique taste — may also produce compounds that can disturb the gut microbiome in some people. This imbalance in gut bacteria may trigger inflammation, which has been associated with a higher risk of colon cancer over time.

In simple terms, cheese fermentation is a natural process where bacteria break down the milk sugar, lactose, into lactic acid. This acid lowers the milk’s pH level, causing it to thicken and form curds — the solid base that eventually becomes cheese.

New study on the link between cheese and gut health

The Baylor College researchers studied 34 people, nearly all men – who had a scheduled colonoscopy between August 2013 and April 2017. The participants reported their daily intake of total dairy, milk, cheese, and yogurt through self-reported questionnaire.

Researchers also collected colon tissue samples from the participants to study their gut bacteria. The samples and their individual answers were then evaluated using various statistical models and biological tests.

What did they find? The researchers deduced that consuming excessive cheese was linked to a reduction in the bacteria Bacteroides and Subdoligranulum, both crucial for the well-being of the stomach, colon and immune system, Daily Mail reports.

Participants who ate more dairy and milk, exhibited a higher relative abundance of Faecalibacterium, a bacteria known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

According to Dr Li Jiao, the study’s lead author and associate gastroenterology professor at Baylor College of Medicine, the latest research aligns with previous studies indicating an increased risk of certain diseases with elevated cheese intake.

‘Notably, some of the previous research has shown that a higher intake of saturated fat is associated with increased risk of colon cancer and many cheeses are high in saturated fat. Moderation is key when it comes to food,” she adds.

It is worth noting that evidence regarding the link between cheese and colon cancer is mixed. Past studies suggest that the dairy product can protect the gut. A 2021 Frontiers in Oncology literature review even found that consuming cheese was 89 percent less likely to cause colorectal cancer.

Side effects of eating cheese every day

No food is good for health when it is consumed in excess. Nutritionist Neha Ranglani outlines the side effects of eating too much cheese:

1. Gut issues

Overconsumption of cheese may cause bloating, gas, and constipation (especially in lactose-intolerant people). Eating cheese-loaded pasta, pizza, burger and nachos, can even trigger inflammation or gut imbalance.

2. Hormonal and skin effects

Cheese contains hormone residuesm and it may affect skin, fertility, and Premenstrual Syndrome symptoms in some people. While researchers have been unable to establish a direct link between cheese consumption and acne, consuming dairy may affect people differently.

3. Increases heart health risk

Cheese is high in saturated fats and sodium. This can spike cholesterol levels and blood pressure, which can be harmful for heart health. That is why it is important to eat cheese in moderation.

4. Cheese can be addictive

When you eat cheese, do you desire it all the more? Casomorphins (milk protein fragments) in cheese create cravings and therefore, overconsumption.

5. May lead to multiple health issues

From additives and emulsifiers to hormone residues and even trace plastic chemicals, many store-bought cheese varieties are highly processed. These hidden ingredients can disrupt hormones, trigger inflammation, and contribute to insulin resistance when consumed regularly. Aged cheeses have high histamine, which may also lead to headaches and rashes.