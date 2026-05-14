Snacking can harm your heart: 5 hidden dangers of ultra-processed foods

How do ultra-processed foods harm your heart health? These foods can lead to serious problems like obesity and diabetes.

Foods like instant noodles, fizzy drinks, chips, and ready meals are cheap and easy to prepare. However, doctors warn that eating too many of these foods can harm your heart. Ultra-processed foods are manufactured in factories, often with additives, artificial flavours, and added sugar or salt to enhance their taste and shelf life. A new report in the European Heart Journal says that eating ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of heart disease. These foods are no longer just occasional treats; for many people, they have become part of their daily meals.

Eating ultra-processed foods can harm your health. A study from 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine found that these foods are linked to a higher risk of diabetes. Participants who got 22% of their diet from ultra-processed foods were more likely to develop diabetes compared to those who got only 11%. These foods can also increase the chance of obesity because they are usually high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats, according to experts.

Eating a lot of certain foods can harm your body. These foods can cause weight gain, high blood pressure, and changes that may lead to heart disease over time. “In many countries, more than half of what people eat every day is ultra-processed food,” Nutritionist Saloni Arora tells Health Shots. Now, more young people with health issues that used to affect mainly older adults. These issues include high blood pressure and obesity.

“This is a bigger lifestyle issue, not just a medical problem. A diet based on whole, natural foods is much better for heart health. However, low prices, busy schedules, and strong marketing push people to buy ultra-processed foods. Fresh options like fruits, vegetables, and home-cooked meals are often skipped because they take more time and money,” says Arora.

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Side effects of ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are often high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined grains, but low in essential nutrients. Examples include packaged snacks, sugary cereals, soda, and fast food. Eating these foods regularly can lead to health problems such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, according to the British Heart Foundation.

Nutritionist Avni Kaul highlights some of the key reasons why ultra-processed foods can harm your heart and overall health:

Eating too much sugar, salt, and fat can cause weight gain and raise your risk of diabetes. Ultra-processed foods can harm your gut health. This may lead to long-term inflammation, which is linked to heart disease. Eating too much salt and unhealthy fats can hurt your heart and blood vessels. These can raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol, which helps protect the heart. They taste good and can help people feel full at the right times.

Frequently Asked Questions on ultra-processed foods

1. What are ultra-processed foods?

Ultra-processed foods are products made in factories, such as instant noodles, fizzy drinks, chips, and ready meals. They contain additives, artificial flavours, and extra sugar or salt to make them taste better and last longer on shelves.

2. How do ultra-processed foods impact heart health?

They can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and long-term inflammation. All these factors can increase the risk of heart disease over time.

3. Why do people eat so many processed foods?

Low prices, busy schedules, and strong advertising lead people to choose quick options. Meanwhile, healthier choices like fruits, vegetables, and home-cooked meals usually take more time and cost more money.

4. Are ultra-processed foods addictive?

These foods are made to taste very good, which can make it harder for people to feel full at the right time. This can lead to overeating and frequent eating.