Snacking can harm your heart: 5 hidden dangers of ultra-processed foods

Foods like instant noodles, fizzy drinks, chips, and ready meals are cheap and easy to prepare. However, doctors warn that eating too many of these foods can harm your heart. Ultra-processed foods are manufactured in factories, often with additives, artificial flavours, and added sugar or salt to enhance their taste and shelf life. A new report in the European Heart Journal says that eating ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of heart disease. These foods are no longer just occasional treats; for many people, they have become part of their daily meals.
Eating ultra-processed foods can harm your health. A study from 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine found that these foods are linked to a higher risk of diabetes. Participants who got 22% of their diet from ultra-processed foods were more likely to develop diabetes compared to those who got only 11%. These foods can also increase the chance of obesity because they are usually high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats, according to experts.
Eating a lot of certain foods can harm your body. These foods can cause weight gain, high blood pressure, and changes that may lead to heart disease over time. “In many countries, more than half of what people eat every day is ultra-processed food,” Nutritionist Saloni Arora tells Health Shots. Now, more young people with health issues that used to affect mainly older adults. These issues include high blood pressure and obesity.
“This is a bigger lifestyle issue, not just a medical problem. A diet based on whole, natural foods is much better for heart health. However, low prices, busy schedules, and strong marketing push people to buy ultra-processed foods. Fresh options like fruits, vegetables, and home-cooked meals are often skipped because they take more time and money,” says Arora.
Ultra-processed foods are often high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined grains, but low in essential nutrients. Examples include packaged snacks, sugary cereals, soda, and fast food. Eating these foods regularly can lead to health problems such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, according to the British Heart Foundation.
Nutritionist Avni Kaul highlights some of the key reasons why ultra-processed foods can harm your heart and overall health:
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