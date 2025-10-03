Is skipping breakfast bad for your health? Know from a nutritionist

Skipping breakfast can harm your health. Eating a healthy breakfast each morning has many benefits, as it can provide better energy.

When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, many think about losing weight or hitting the gym regularly, but there’s one thing that often gets ignored: breakfast. Skipping breakfast can really throw off your health goals. It can zap your energy for the day and even mess with your heart health and overall wellness. It is important to understand why missing this meal is not a good idea and what a great breakfast should look like.

Why is it bad to skip breakfast?

Breakfast really is an important meal. If you skip it, you might feel sluggish and have a hard time concentrating. It can seriously mess with your blood sugar levels, too, leaving you cranky or irritable. “Plus, if you miss breakfast, you might end up overeating later on, which makes it tough to keep your weight in check,” Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal tells Health Shots. In the long run, not eating breakfast could lead to some serious health issues. So, it’s a good idea to prioritise your breakfast!

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease: Research published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease indicates that individuals who frequently skip breakfast have a 21% higher likelihood of experiencing cardiovascular issues or even fatal events related to heart disease.

Cognitive impairment: A study highlighted in the King Khalid University Journal of Health Sciences revealed that forgoing breakfast could lead to poor concentration and increased fatigue, making it harder to stay productive throughout the day.

Obesity and weight management challenges: When you skip breakfast, you may feel hungrier later and end up overeating. It’s usually better to have a good breakfast to help control those cravings!

Elevated blood pressure: “Skipping breakfast regularly can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk for heart disease”, says the nutritionist.

Mood fluctuations: Skipping breakfast can lead to irritability and mood swings. When you miss this meal, you may have low energy and not get enough nutrients. This can affect your emotional well-being and increase stress or anxiety.

Why is a healthy breakfast important?

As the first meal of the day, a breakfast should be nutritious and balanced. Eating a good breakfast helps in several ways:

Boosts metabolism: Eating a balanced breakfast helps boost your metabolism and gives you the energy you need to stay productive throughout the day.

Sustains energy levels: “Eating a variety of nutrients in the morning can help you keep your energy up and lower the chances of an energy crash later”, says the expert.

Promotes a healthy relationship with food: Eating regular Eating regular meals , including breakfast, helps you develop healthy eating habits. This can stop you from overeating later in the day.

What does a perfect breakfast look like?

If you want to make the most out of your breakfast, here are some expert tips to whip up a healthy morning meal:

Start with hydration: Before you indulge in food, always kick off your day with hydration. Consider lukewarm water with lemon and honey. This simple concoction acts as a detox drink that helps kickstart metabolism and prepares your digestive system for Before you indulge in food, always kick off your day with hydration. Consider lukewarm water with lemon and honey. This simple concoction acts as a detox drink that helps kickstart metabolism and prepares your digestive system for food intake Incorporate protein: Rich in protein, eggs can keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer. You can prepare eggs in many tasty ways. “Some popular methods are boiling, scrambling, and making omelettes”, shares the expert. Packed with protein and probiotics, Greek yoghurt is another excellent choice that promotes digestive health. Don’t forget fibre: Opt for whole-grain toast or oatmeal, which can provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Including fruits such as berries or bananas, or vegetables like spinach in your breakfast can enhance the fibre content. You can add them to smoothies, cereals, or omelettes.

What are 3 healthy breakfast combinations?

Here are some tasty and healthy meal ideas to start your day:

Omelette with mixed greens: Fill an omelette with fibre-rich vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers for a nutrient-dense breakfast.

Overnight oats: “Prepare oats soaked in milk or yoghurt overnight, topped with fruits, nuts, and seeds for a quick grab-and-go breakfast”, shares the nutritionist.

Smoothie bowl: Blend your favourite fruits with a handful of spinach or kale, topped with nuts, seeds, and a sprinkle of granola for extra crunch.