Side effects of skipping meals: Here’s what happens to your body

The side of skipping meals are many. The list includes weight gain and constipation. So, think before skipping breakfast, lunch or dinner.

You must have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what about lunch and dinner? They are important too! When you skip meals, you deprive your body of its essential nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, fats, vitamins and minerals. From boosting energy to strengthening immunity, these nutrients are important for bodily functions. Eating a well-balanced diet can help prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and more. But if you don’t eat healthy foods regularly and on time, there can be many health problems like digestive issues. Know the side effects of skipping meals.

Why do people skip meals?

Some of the most common reasons for skipping meals include:

People who have busy schedules and do not allow people to find the time to prepare or sit down for meals.

Some believe that skipping meals can help them lose weight, although it often has the opposite effect.

Stress, and anxiety can reduce appetite, leading to missed meals.

Some people feel they don’t need to eat at specific meal times and may skip meals if they don’t feel hungry.

Some people skip meals intentionally for religious or when on a diet such as intermittent fasting.

Conditions like anorexia can make people avoid eating altogether.

What are the side effects of skipping meals?

Skipping meals may seem harmless or even beneficial to some, but it can lead to several problems. Here are some side effects of it, as pointed out by dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj.

1. Slowed metabolism

Skipping meals can slow down your metabolic rate as your body goes into conservation mode, holding onto fat instead of burning it for energy. This can make weight loss or management more difficult over time. During a 2021 analysis published in the Nutrients journal, an association between skipping breakfast and body weight was found. Researchers saw that people who skipped breakfast had an increased risk of being overweight or obese.

2. Low energy levels

Irrespective of the type of food you eat, it is known to provide the body with glucose, which is converted into energy. “Without regular meals, you may experience fatigue, weakness, and a decrease in cognitive function. This can affect your productivity at work,” says the expert.

3. Mood swings and irritability

Blood sugar levels can drop when you skip breakfast, lunch or dinner, and lead to irritability, and mood swings. “You may also have difficulty concentrating at work, and feel anxious or even aggressive due to a lack of nutrients reaching the brain,” says the expert.

4. Overeating after skipping meals

Skipping a meal often leads to overeating at the next one. You get excessively hungry when you skip breakfast, lunch or dinner. So, it becomes harder to control portion sizes. This can lead to too much calorie intake, which in turn can lead to weight gain.

5. Nutrient deficiencies

Missing meals repeatedly can result in missing out on essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals, leading to deficiencies that can affect bodily functions in a negative way. Long-term deficiencies can result in serious health issues such as anemia or weakened bones. During a 2020 study published in the Journal Of Nutritional Science, it was found that breakfast consumers had higher nutrient intakes as compared to those who skipped the morning meal.

6. Weak immunity

A diet that does not have proper nutrition will weaken the immune system, and make you more susceptible to various kinds of infections and illness. “Consistent meal-skipping can prevent the body from getting the nutrients it needs to maintain the immune defenses,” says the expert.

7. Digestive problems

Skipping meals may contribute to digestive issues like bloating, nausea, and acid reflux. Irregular eating patterns disrupt the digestive process, causing discomfort and sometimes pain. It may also lower the risk of irritable bowel syndrome, which is a common digestive condition that can lead to stomach cramps, bloating, and constipation. During a 2020 study published in the Public Health Nutrition journal, participants who consumed three main meals had 30 percent lower risk of irritable bowel syndrome.

8. Constipation

When meals are skipped, the body’s digestive rhythm can be disturbed. Not eating regularly affects bowel movements, slowing them down, which can lead to constipation or exacerbate existing constipation issues. During a 2022 study published in the Journal Of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, a positive association was found between skipping breakfast and constipation in college students.

9. Decreased muscle mass

In the absence of regular nutrition, your body may start to break down muscle tissue for energy. This is especially true if meals are skipped frequently. “This can lead to muscle loss, particularly if you are already on diet that does not have a good amount of protein,” says the expert.

10. Increased risk of chronic diseases

Consistently skipping meals can lead to insulin resistance, poor blood sugar regulation, and inflammation. Over time, this raises the risk of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. When you skip meals, especially breakfast, it increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, as per research published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2019.

How to avoid skipping meals?

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important to prioritise regular meals. Here are some tips to avoid skipping meals:

Plan and prepare meals in advance, as having healthy, pre-prepared options makes it easier to grab a quick meal even if you are busy.

If you need reminders, use alarms on your phone to signal meal times.

If eating three large meals are overwhelming or impractical, try eating smaller ones more frequently to regulate blood sugar levels and maintain energy.

Stock up your workspace, car, or bag with healthy snacks like fresh fruits, and nuts.

Sometimes you may confuse hunger with dehydration, so drink water regularly.

Make an effort to start your day with a nutritious breakfast.

Stress often causes appetite loss, which can lead to missed meals, so practice stress-management techniques.

Skipping meals can have side effects like digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies. Prioritising balanced nutrition and consistent meal timing are crucial if you want to maintain energy, prevent overeating, and support your overall well-being.