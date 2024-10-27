Side effects of skipping meals: Here’s what happens to your body

Chat with
You must have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what about lunch and dinner? They are important too! When you skip meals, you deprive your body of its essential nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, fats, vitamins and minerals. From boosting energy to strengthening immunity, these nutrients are important for bodily functions. Eating a well-balanced diet can help prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and more. But if you don’t eat healthy foods regularly and on time, there can be many health problems like digestive issues. Know the side effects of skipping meals.
Some of the most common reasons for skipping meals include:
Skipping meals may seem harmless or even beneficial to some, but it can lead to several problems. Here are some side effects of it, as pointed out by dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj.
Skipping meals can slow down your metabolic rate as your body goes into conservation mode, holding onto fat instead of burning it for energy. This can make weight loss or management more difficult over time. During a 2021 analysis published in the Nutrients journal, an association between skipping breakfast and body weight was found. Researchers saw that people who skipped breakfast had an increased risk of being overweight or obese.
Irrespective of the type of food you eat, it is known to provide the body with glucose, which is converted into energy. “Without regular meals, you may experience fatigue, weakness, and a decrease in cognitive function. This can affect your productivity at work,” says the expert.
Blood sugar levels can drop when you skip breakfast, lunch or dinner, and lead to irritability, and mood swings. “You may also have difficulty concentrating at work, and feel anxious or even aggressive due to a lack of nutrients reaching the brain,” says the expert.
Skipping a meal often leads to overeating at the next one. You get excessively hungry when you skip breakfast, lunch or dinner. So, it becomes harder to control portion sizes. This can lead to too much calorie intake, which in turn can lead to weight gain.
Missing meals repeatedly can result in missing out on essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals, leading to deficiencies that can affect bodily functions in a negative way. Long-term deficiencies can result in serious health issues such as anemia or weakened bones. During a 2020 study published in the Journal Of Nutritional Science, it was found that breakfast consumers had higher nutrient intakes as compared to those who skipped the morning meal.
A diet that does not have proper nutrition will weaken the immune system, and make you more susceptible to various kinds of infections and illness. “Consistent meal-skipping can prevent the body from getting the nutrients it needs to maintain the immune defenses,” says the expert.
Skipping meals may contribute to digestive issues like bloating, nausea, and acid reflux. Irregular eating patterns disrupt the digestive process, causing discomfort and sometimes pain. It may also lower the risk of irritable bowel syndrome, which is a common digestive condition that can lead to stomach cramps, bloating, and constipation. During a 2020 study published in the Public Health Nutrition journal, participants who consumed three main meals had 30 percent lower risk of irritable bowel syndrome.
When meals are skipped, the body’s digestive rhythm can be disturbed. Not eating regularly affects bowel movements, slowing them down, which can lead to constipation or exacerbate existing constipation issues. During a 2022 study published in the Journal Of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, a positive association was found between skipping breakfast and constipation in college students.
In the absence of regular nutrition, your body may start to break down muscle tissue for energy. This is especially true if meals are skipped frequently. “This can lead to muscle loss, particularly if you are already on diet that does not have a good amount of protein,” says the expert.
Consistently skipping meals can lead to insulin resistance, poor blood sugar regulation, and inflammation. Over time, this raises the risk of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. When you skip meals, especially breakfast, it increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, as per research published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2019.
To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important to prioritise regular meals. Here are some tips to avoid skipping meals:
Skipping meals can have side effects like digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies. Prioritising balanced nutrition and consistent meal timing are crucial if you want to maintain energy, prevent overeating, and support your overall well-being.
