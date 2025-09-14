Are you eating breakfast too late? A study reveals dangerous side effects

Delaying breakfast may be linked to serious health risks, including a shorter lifespan. Study says breakfast timing could be just as important as what you eat.

Many of us are in the habit of skipping breakfast or pushing it later into the morning, whether due to busy schedules, late nights, or simply not feeling hungry. But what if that delay is doing more harm than you realize? A new study now suggests that eating breakfast too late could actually increase your risk of early death, especially as you grow older. While we have always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, studies are now showing that when you eat it matters just as much as what you eat.

What does the latest study say about breakfast timing?

A decades-long study conducted by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Manchester tracked nearly 3,000 adults between the ages of 42 and 94 over a 22-year period. It revealed that as people aged, they began eating breakfast and other meals later in the day.

But those who ate breakfast earlier had a significantly better survival rate. Early eaters had a 10-year survival rate of nearly 90 percent, while late eaters saw that number drop to around 87 percent. More specifically, for every additional hour you delay your breakfast, your risk of death increases by 8 to 11 percent.

Why does timing matter so much?

It all comes down to your body’s internal clock, the circadian rhythm. This natural system regulates sleep, hormone production, and metabolism. Eating too late in the morning can throw this rhythm off, which may negatively affect how your body processes nutrients, stores energy, and regulates appetite.

Simply put, starting your eating window too late in the day can confuse your body, making it less efficient at handling food and more prone to issues like blood sugar imbalances, inflammation, and even heart disease.

Who is most likely to eat breakfast late?

Interestingly, the study noted that people who were more likely to eat breakfast late often had other health concerns. These included chronic illnesses, poor sleep quality, fatigue, anxiety, and even depression. Late-night sleeping patterns, common in night owls, also contributed to delayed breakfast routines.

In some cases, eating breakfast late is a symptom of deeper health or sleep issues.

What other research says about skipping breakfast?

Another study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease, supports these findings. It found that skipping breakfast altogether is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and even death from all causes. Skipping your first meal may also lead to overeating later in the day due to extreme hunger, which can cause weight gain over time.

However, some studies have shown that skipping breakfast may reduce daily calorie intake, in some cases by as much as 400 calories, which might help with short-term weight loss. Still, most health experts agree that balanced, consistent meals are better for long-term wellness.

So, should you start eating breakfast earlier?

Yes! While more research is needed, there is growing evidence that eating a nutritious breakfast earlier in the day supports better metabolic health, longevity, and energy levels. It might not seem like a big change, but shifting your first meal to an earlier time could have lasting benefits.

Also, do not just focus on what you eat, when you eat it may matter just as much.