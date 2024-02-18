Are there side effects of celery juice?

Side effects of celery juice range from bloating and digestion issues to kidneys stones. Read on to know more.

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell have been singing praises of celery juice. But the craze for this healthy drink can be attributed to Anthony William, a self-proclaimed medical influencer who offers pseudoscientific health advice. He claims to be the ‘originator’ of celery juicing, and has spoken extensively about the benefits of celery juice since 1975. Thus, began the celery juice movement. Many people like to begin their day with a glass of this juice due to its benefits, including good digestive health. But before making it part of your daily ritual, you be aware of the side effects of celery juice.

Celery juice benefits

Here are some of the benefits of celery juice, which is a beverage made from squeezing the liquid out of celery sticks:

Loaded with nutrients : It has nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and antioxidants. These nutrients contribute to its potential health benefits, including supporting heart health and boosting immunity.

: It has nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and antioxidants. These nutrients contribute to its potential health benefits, including supporting heart health and boosting immunity. Helps with weight loss : “It is also ‘the recommended juice’ for weight loss,” says nutritionist Archana S. It is a popular choice for those looking to hydrate and nourish their bodies without consuming excess calories, therefore aiding in weight loss.

: “It is also ‘the recommended juice’ for weight loss,” says nutritionist Archana S. It is a popular choice for those looking to hydrate and nourish their bodies without consuming excess calories, therefore aiding in weight loss. Good for the gut : It is good for digestion due to its high water content and natural enzymes. So, in healthy people, the juice can help with hydration, regulate bowel movements, and reduce bloating.

: It is good for digestion due to its high water content and natural enzymes. So, in healthy people, the juice can help with hydration, regulate bowel movements, and reduce bloating. Hydrates your skin: You should have celery juice for skin. More than 90 percent of this juice is water, so it supports skin hydration. Since it is high in water content, it can help to prevent skin dryness.

What are the side effects of celery juice?

Here are some of the side effects of celery juice:

1. Allergic reactions

Some people may be allergic to celery, experiencing symptoms like itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing. A study, conducted by the Scientific Committee for Food, claims that even if celery is boiled before use, it can still lead to multiple allergic reactions.

2. Digestive issues

One of the side effects of celery juice is that it can cause digestive discomfort in some individuals, leading to symptoms such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea. According to this study, published in Clinical and Experimental Gastroenterology, the starch present in celery can ferment the gut and this can lead to bloating or discomfort. This is particularly true in the case of people who already have a sensitive stomach.

3. Skin sensitivity

Skin sensitivity, one of the side effects of celery juice, has to do with psoralens. These can make the skin very sensitive to sunlight, and can cause sunburns or rashes in some people. This study, published in International Journal of Dermatology, supports this claim as well.

4. Kidney problems

Celery contains oxalates, and this leads to the formation of stones in the kidneys, one of the side effects of celery juice you must be aware of. This study, published in The American Journal of Medicine, states that oxalate rich juice can lead to renal failure.

5. Low in fibre

Vegetables and fruits are known for their high fibre content. But this juice has very little fibre content. Having low fibre drinks and food can get digested quickly and so, you will be hungry again. This can actually lead you to eat more. It may lead to weight loss, but due to its low fibre content, it may be difficult for people who can’t control their cravings for unhealthy foods.

How much celery juice should be consumed every day?

The recommended amount of celery juice to consume daily varies depending on individual tolerance and health goals. “However, I would recommend starting out with a rather small amount, such as 4-8 ounces per day, and gradually increasing as tolerated is safe and advisable,” says Archana. In order to avoid the side effects of celery juice, you should not have it in excess.

Can celery juice be made at home?

It can be bought from stores, but they may contain preservatives, and you may have to experience side effects of celery juice. So, go for homemade ones. The way to make celery is rather simple. It can be made at home as long as you have a blender. You need to cut off the base and the leafy top portion of the green superfood. Cut the celery stalks into small pieces and blend. There are more celery juice recipes that use additional ingredients like cucumber and green apple.

What to keep in mind while making celery juice?

Along with the side effects of celery juice, you need to keep these points in mind while making celery juice:

1. Use organic celery, if possible, to avoid exposure to pesticides, and potential side effects of celery juice.

2. Wash the celery thoroughly before juicing to remove any dirt or contaminants.

3. Remove any leaves or tough parts of the celery before juicing.

4. Drink the juice immediately or store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator to preserve freshness.

5. Consider adding other fruits or vegetables to the juice for added flavour and nutrients, if desired.

6. Clean the juicer or blender thoroughly after use to prevent bacterial growth.

Celery juice offers health benefits, including weight loss and healthy skin. However, there are side effects of celery juice, so don’t consume it in excess.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next

Related FAQs Does celery benefit sexually? It is not clear whether consuming celery has sexual health benefits. However, a study, published in the Journal of ethnopharmacology showed that celery seed improved sexual function in women. Researcher concluded that it could be used as a safe, and effective herbal medicine in women with sexual dysfunction. What is celery and cucumber drink good for? Cucumber and celery consist of a good amount of water. Having celery and cucumber drink can keep you hydrated, and help you meet your water goal for the day.