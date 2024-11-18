Avoid the dark side of black coffee by knowing these side effects

The side effects of black coffee include digestive ailments, anxiety, and more. Know how this impacts our bodies.

Black coffee, a popular beverage known for its rich aroma and energising properties, has become a modern-day habit. While it offers numerous benefits, including increased alertness and improved cognitive function, it is essential to be aware of its potential downsides. Excessive drinking of it can cause a variety of difficulties, including sleep disorders and digestive issues. The caffeine, which is primarily responsible for its revitalising properties, can cause anxiety, restlessness, and insomnia if consumed in excess. It can make it difficult for you to fall asleep and lead to fragmented sleeping patterns.

What is black coffee?

It is an unadulterated form of coffee made from ground coffee beans and water, with no milk, cream, sugar, or other additives. “It is known for its deep, rich flavour, with a naturally bold, slightly bitter taste that coffee lovers appreciate,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Since it lacks added ingredients, it is low in calories and carbs, making it a popular choice for those looking to enjoy coffee’s benefits without putting on weight. It is also high in antioxidants and provides a natural caffeine boost, which can help increase alertness and improve mental focus. Additionally, it has been associated with benefits such as improved metabolism, mood enhancement, and potential heart health support. However, its effects largely depend on individual tolerance to caffeine and overall consumption. There can be many side effects of black coffee which one needs to know.

What are the side effects of black coffee?

Here are some of the common side effects of black coffee that need to be kept in mind.

1. Promotes digestion

Its acidic nature can irritate the delicate lining of the stomach, leading to various digestive issues, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. When you consume black coffee excessively, it stimulates the production of stomach acid, which can exacerbate conditions like acid reflux and heartburn. The increased acidity can cause a burning sensation in the chest and throat, particularly when it is consumed on an empty stomach. Additionally, it can accelerate the emptying of the stomach, leading to indigestion and diarrhea in some people. Plus, excessive caffeine intake can disrupt the normal rhythm of the digestive system, potentially causing constipation or loose stools. Digestive issues are a common side effect of black coffee and regular consumers must be mindful about the quantity of black coffee they drink on a daily basis.

Hi! I am

2. Increases high pressure

It can temporarily increase blood pressure due to its caffeine content, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Caffeine is a stimulant that constricts blood vessels, making it harder for blood to flow. This constriction can lead to a short-term rise in blood pressure. However, the effect of caffeine on blood pressure varies among individuals and depends on factors like caffeine tolerance and overall health. Regular coffee drinkers often develop a tolerance to caffeine, reducing its impact on blood pressure. While moderate coffee consumption is generally safe for most people. However, people with high blood pressure or underlying heart conditions should be aware of this side effect of black coffee. They must consult with their healthcare provider to determine how much they can drink.

3. Disrupts sleep cycle

One of the biggest side effects of black coffee is that it can significantly disturb sleep patterns, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Caffeine is a stimulant that blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, which induces sleepiness. It disrupts the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to fall and stay asleep. Even drinking coffee several hours before bedtime may have an impact on sleep quality, resulting in increased arousal, difficulties falling asleep, and disturbed sleep. Plus, coffee might lower the amount of deep, restorative sleep, leaving people tired and sluggish the following day.

4. Frequent urination

Coffee can cause frequent urination. Caffeine acts as a diuretic, which means it causes an increase in urine production. “It reduces the production of anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), which helps the kidneys reabsorb water. This decreased water reabsorption causes higher urinary output and more frequent trips to the loo,” says the expert. The effect of coffee on urine varies from person to person, however excessive use of caffeinated beverages can considerably increase the frequency of urination.

5. Bone density loss

While bone density loss is not one of the direct side effects of black coffee, heavy consumption can indirectly contribute to it. “It can interfere with calcium absorption, which is essential for bone health,” says the expert. When calcium is not well absorbed, the body may compensate by extracting calcium from the bones, resulting in diminished bone density over time. Also, excessive consumption might increase urine output, which may lead to increased calcium excretion. However, caffeine’s effect on bone health is regulated by a variety of factors, including total diet, calcium consumption, and individual sensitivity.

6. Leads to anxiety

Black coffee’s caffeine level can add to anxiety. It stimulates the central nervous system, increasing alertness and energy levels. However, excessive consumption of coffee can overstimulate the neurological system, resulting in sensations of anxiety, restlessness, and jitteriness, as found in a study published in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry. Caffeine-sensitive people may experience these effects more strongly, even at lower dosages. Additionally, it can disrupt sleep patterns, exacerbating anxiety symptoms. As a result, it is critical to understand the side effects of black coffee and consider cutting back if you notice anxiety or other adverse reactions.

How to make black coffee healthy?

To minimise these potential side effects of black coffee, try the following

Limit your caffeine intake to 200-400 mg daily (about 2-4 cups of coffee) to avoid the side effects of black coffee such as overstimulation and digestive issues.

Drinking black coffee on an empty stomach can lead to increased acidity. Try to have it after a meal to reduce the risk of stomach upset. However, make sure to give an hour’s gap between your meal and coffee. Consuming it immediately after meals interferes with Iron absorption.

Opt for organic, freshly brewed coffee to minimise exposure to chemicals or mold, which may exacerbate side effects.

Since coffee is a diuretic, drinking water with it can help counteract dehydration and balance fluid loss.

One of the biggest side effect of black coffee is that it can lead to disturbed sleep. Avoid drinking black coffee at least 6 hours before bedtime to prevent sleep disturbances.

If you enjoy the taste but want to avoid caffeine’s stimulating effects, try decaffeinated coffee later in the day.

Black coffee provides numerous health benefits, such boosting immunity and providing energy. However, there are many side effects of black coffee that must be kept in mind if you are a regular drinker. It should be consumed in moderation due to its high caffeine content, and people with allergies or specific health conditions should consult a healthcare provider before using it regularly.