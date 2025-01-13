Semolina benefits: Simple ways to include it in your weight loss diet

Packed with protein, vitamins and fibre, semolina is excellent when it comes to losing weight. Check out these semolina benefits that may help keep you fit.

When it comes to weight loss, including the right foods to eat in your diet makes all the difference. One such ingredient is semolina. The potent ingredients in this grain may help you shed the extra kilos. Rich in protein, fibre as well as essential vitamins, semolina can help you trim down excess fat. Plus, it can be incorporated easily into meals, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. However, make sure not to go overboard while consuming this ingredient as it can also have some side effects. Since there are several semolina benefits for weight loss, you must know some of the right ways to use this for weight loss.

Is semolina good for us?

Yes, many semolina benefits can contribute to your good health. Semolina, a coarse flour made from durum wheat, is a nutrient-rich ingredient that offers multiple health benefits. According to research published by the National Institutes of Health, semolina contains high levels of vitamins and minerals that make it a healthy dietary option. Packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins like B-complex and minerals such as iron and magnesium, semolina is a versatile food option. “Its slow-digesting carbohydrates provide a steady energy source, making it ideal for maintaining stamina throughout the day,” explains dietician Kejal Shah.

Additionally, semolina supports digestive health due to its high fibre content, which prevents constipation and promotes a healthy gut. Its nutrient density makes it a valuable inclusion in balanced diets.

Nutritional value of semolina

There are many semolina benefits that keep you healthy. This is due to its rich nutritional profile. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100 grams of semolina contains the following nutrients:

Energy: 360kcal

Protein:12.7g

Total lipid (fat):1.05g

Carbohydrate: 72.8g

Fibre, total dietary: 3.9g

Calcium, Ca: 17mg

Iron, Fe: 1.23mg

Magnesium, Mg: 47mg

Semolina for weight loss: Does it help?

A nutrition packed grain, there are many semolina benefits for weight loss. However, it must be consumed as part of a balanced diet. Thanks to its high protein and fibre content, semolina helps you stay full longer, states this study published in the journal Annual Review of Nutrition. This is one of the most important semolina benefits for weight loss as it reduces the chances of overeating. It also has a low glycemic index (GI), which means it releases energy slowly and helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing hunger spikes. With proper portion control and preparation, semolina can be an excellent choice for those looking to shed excess weight.

What are the benefits of semolina benefits for weight loss?

If we talk about weight loss, there are many semolina benefits which make this the perfect addition to your diet:

1. High fibre content

Semolina is rich in dietary fibre, which aids digestion and keeps you feeling satisfied for extended periods. This prevents unnecessary snacking and helps control calorie intake. A study, published in the Journal of Cereal Science, states that incorporation of fibre-rich products such as semolina could alter the sensory and cooking properties of the final product, making it healthier. This could also help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. A study, published in the journal Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care, observed that even one gram increase in dietary fibre in a day could result in weight loss of 0.5 pounds (0.25 kg) over 20 months.

2. Low glycemic index

Foods with a low GI release glucose gradually into the bloodstream. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that low-GI foods as well as diets showed benefits in terms of short-term glycemic control, weight and adiposity. This is one of the most important semolina benefits too when it comes to weight loss. This stabilises blood sugar levels, curbing hunger pangs and preventing energy crashes.

3. Rich in protein

One of the most important semolina benefits when it comes to weight loss is thanks to its protein content. It contains a good amount of protein. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 1/3 cup (56 grams) of uncooked semolina provides over 7 grams of protein. This is crucial for muscle repair, metabolic health, and overall satiety. Increased protein intake can also enhance calorie burning.

4. Low in fat yet provides energy

Semolina has a naturally low-fat content, making it a calorie-conscious option when cooked with minimal added fats. This is one of the best semolina benefits for weight loss. Its complex carbohydrates supply sustained energy, which is especially beneficial for maintaining an active lifestyle or workout routine while on a weight-loss journey, explains Shah.

How to incorporate semolina into your diet?

There are multiple semolina benefits when it comes to weight loss. This versatile ingredient can be used in various dishes. Here are some ways to include it in your meals:

Breakfast options

Upma : One of the best breakfast recipes of semolina is upma. This savoury dish is made with semolina, vegetables, and minimal oil.

: One of the best breakfast recipes of semolina is upma. This savoury dish is made with semolina, vegetables, and minimal oil. Semolina porridge: Cooked with skimmed milk or water, topped with nuts and seeds for added nutrients.

Snacks

Semolina pancakes : A healthy and quick option made with minimal oil and added vegetables.

: A healthy and quick option made with minimal oil and added vegetables. Baked semolina crackers: A crunchy, low-calorie snack.

Main Meals

Semolina khichdi : A light dish prepared with lentils, vegetables, and spices.

: A light dish prepared with lentils, vegetables, and spices. Semolina idlis or dosas: Steamed or lightly pan-fried versions are excellent choices.

Desserts (Can be had occasionally)

Sheera (Halwa) : Make it with jaggery instead of sugar and less ghee to keep it light.

: Make it with jaggery instead of sugar and less ghee to keep it light. Semolina pudding: A simple, satisfying dessert made with semolina and milk, with reduced sweetness.

What to remember while eating semolina for weight loss?

While many semolina benefits support weight loss, you need to consume it in the right way. Here is what to keep in mind:

Control portions : Overeating semolina can lead to calorie surplus despite its benefits. Stick to recommended serving sizes.

: Overeating semolina can lead to calorie surplus despite its benefits. Stick to recommended serving sizes. Choose whole-grain semolina : Opt for whole-grain or coarse semolina for higher fibre and better nutrition.

: Opt for whole-grain or coarse semolina for higher fibre and better nutrition. Pair with nutrient-dense foods : Combine semolina with protein sources like lentils, eggs, or yoghurt and plenty of vegetables for a balanced meal.

: Combine semolina with protein sources like lentils, eggs, or yoghurt and plenty of vegetables for a balanced meal. Avoid excess fats and sugars: Minimise the use of oil, ghee, or sugar in semolina-based dishes to keep them weight-loss-friendly.

There are many semolina benefits when it comes to weight loss as well as overall wellbeing. With these tips, semolina can be a valuable ally in your weight-loss journey. Proper preparation and portion control are key to reaping its full benefits!

Note: Make sure to consult your doctor before consuming it if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

