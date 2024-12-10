6 super seeds to boost lung health and how to enjoy them

Flaxseeds, basil seeds and pumpkin seeds are some of the best seeds for lung health. Know how these help you and how you can include it in your diet.

Healthy lungs will help you breathe normally, and it will help you avoid any respiratory illnesses. With ever-increasing levels of pollution and fluctuating AQI readings, it is essential to protect your lungs and overall well-being. While being indoors and using the best air purifiers can help you breathe cleaner air, it is also important to eat the right diet that can help make your lungs healthier. Incorporating seeds for lung health can be beneficial as these are nutrient-packed and can help you in many ways. These can reduce inflammation in the lungs and also help protect lung tissues.

Seeds for lung health: How do these help us?

Edible seeds are nutrient-packed powerhouses that can significantly improve overall health, including lung health. Flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, hemp seeds and basil seeds (Sabja) are some of the best seeds for lung health. These seeds are rich in essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, explains dietitian Kejal Shah. These must be taken to combat the ill effects of air pollution.

It is beneficial to eat seeds for lung health and overall development. These can boost health by providing good fats that improve cardiovascular and lung health. They can offer antioxidants that reduce inflammation as well as provide fibre, which supports digestion and detoxification. Seeds containing essential minerals like magnesium, zinc, and selenium that promote overall well-being.

Best seeds for lung health

Eating certain seeds can make your lungs stronger. Here are the best seeds for lung health.

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans. They reduce inflammation in the lungs, especially in people with asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In fact, a study published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research showed that the mice that were fed flaxseeds showed a reduced lung tumour incidence by 78 per cent, compared to the other group which had a 100 per cent incidence.

How much to have : 1-2 tablespoons per day.

: 1-2 tablespoons per day. How to include: Add ground flaxseeds to smoothies, homemade breads, and dals, or sprinkle over salads.

2. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. These are some of the best seeds for lung health as they combat oxidative stress, which means that they protect the lung tissues. A study published in the journal Pharmaceuticals found that Chia seeds fought lung cancer as well. However, it is important to understand the right way to eat chia seeds.

How much to have : 1 tablespoon per day (soaked in water).

: 1 tablespoon per day (soaked in water). How to include: Soak chia seeds in water or milk for 15 minutes and use in drinks, desserts, or puddings.

3. Pumpkin seeds

One of the best seeds for lung health is pumpkin seeds. These are loaded with zinc, which strengthens immunity and reduces respiratory infections. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports observed the role of pumpkin seed oil to alleviate lung toxicity in rats. It was seen that it reduced oxidative damage and inflammation in the lungs.

How much to have : 2 tablespoons daily.

: 2 tablespoons daily. How to include: Roast them with a pinch of salt and spices for a crunchy snack or add them to curries.

4. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are also one of the best seeds for lung health. These contain vitamin E and selenium. This protects lung cells from free radical damage. These seeds also contain iron that helps to transport oxygen from the lungs to the entire body. According to a study published in the journal Nuts and Seeds in Health and Disease Prevention, sunflower seed extract preparations were seen to be effective against many diseases such as bronchial, laryngeal and pulmonary infections.

How much to have : 1-2 tablespoons per day.

: 1-2 tablespoons per day. How to include: Use in dips, salads, or mix into trail mixes with nuts.

5. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are also rich in omega-3 and gamma-linolenic acid. This reduces inflammation in the airways, which is what makes them one of the ideal seeds for lung health and well-being. A study, published in the journal Food Chemistry Advances, states that hemp seed oil can also help prevent lung infection and secondary infections like fungal meningitis.

How much to have : 1 tablespoon per day.

: 1 tablespoon per day. How to include: Blend into smoothies, sprinkle over soups, or mix into pancake batter.

6. Basil Seeds (Sabja)

Basil seeds are known for their cooling properties. Sabja seeds soothe respiratory inflammation and ease breathing and this is why it is one of the best seeds for lung health. A study published in the Frontiers of Pharmacology states that basil seeds help to reduce lung inflammation.

How much to have : 1 teaspoon soaked in water daily.

: 1 teaspoon soaked in water daily. How to include: Soak in water and use in drinks like lemon juice, or fruit smoothies.

Seeds for lung health: What to remember

While eating seeds for lung health and overall well-being can be beneficial, it is important to eat them in the right way. Here is what you should remember:

Portion control : Seeds are calorie-dense so it is very important to stick to the recommended amounts.

: Seeds are calorie-dense so it is very important to stick to the recommended amounts. Soak or roast : Soaking enhances digestibility, while roasting enhances the flavour of the seeds. This makes it the best way to eat them.

: Soaking enhances digestibility, while roasting enhances the flavour of the seeds. This makes it the best way to eat them. Storage : Keep seeds in airtight containers in a cool place to prevent rancidity.

: Keep seeds in airtight containers in a cool place to prevent rancidity. Allergies: Watch out for signs of allergic reactions like itching or swelling.

Side effects of eating seeds

It is beneficial to eat seeds for lung health. However, consuming them in the wrong way can cause many side effects.

Digestive Issues : Excess consumption may cause bloating or gas due to high fibre.

: Excess consumption may cause bloating or gas due to high fibre. Allergies : Some people may experience allergic reactions to sesame or sunflower seeds.

: Some people may experience allergic reactions to sesame or sunflower seeds. Weight gain : Overeating seeds can lead to weight gain as they are calorie-dense.

: Overeating seeds can lead to weight gain as they are calorie-dense. High in oxalate content: Seeds like flaxseeds are high in oxalates, which are harmful compounds in plants. These can interfere with calcium absorption in large amounts.

Edible seeds are a simple yet powerful addition to your diet, particularly for improving lung health. By consuming them in moderation and incorporating them into your meals creatively, you can strengthen your respiratory system naturally. However, remember to follow the right preparation methods and be mindful of potential side effects for maximum benefits.

Related FAQs How does diet affect the lungs? A good diet helps to keep your lungs healthy. Incorporating a range of seasonal fruits and vegetables can help your lungs. These contain antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, protecting lung cells from damage. Additionally, nuts and seeds contain vitamins E and selenium, which also have antioxidant properties. Which vitamin is best for the lungs? While several vitamins are particularly beneficial for lung health, a major one is vitamin D. It boosts immune function, making it better equipped to fight off respiratory infections.