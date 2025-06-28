Seed cycling: Know the benefits of pumpkin, sunflower, chia, and flax seeds for hormonal balance

Seed cycling is the use of plant-based seeds to balance hormones, enhance menstrual cycles, and support women dealing with PCOS, thyroid and menopause issues.

Hormonal balance can be the key to overall wellness for women. In case of hormonal imbalances, women tend to be at risk of health conditions such as thyroid, irregular menstrual cycle, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility, skin disorders and more. While many women turn to medications to regulate hormones, if you want to maintain your hormonal balance naturally, you may try seed cycling.

Seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fat and minerals, which help balance the body’s hormones. According to a study by Food, Science & Nutrition, the effectiveness of a combination of seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, and flaxseed) is comparable to conventional therapy in treating polycystic ovary syndrome in females. It suggests that seeds benefit the body, and seed cycling can help balance and release hormones more effectively.

Want to know more about the benefits of seed cycling and how to practice it? Stay with us.

Phases of seed cycling

It is a specific cycle of consuming plant-based seeds. It has two phases: the luteal phase and the follicular phase.

The first phase begins on the first day of a woman’s menstrual cycle and lasts 14 days.

The second phase, the luteal phase, lasts from day 14 to day 28 of the menstrual cycle.

How does seed cycling work?

Seed cycling begins on the first day of a woman’s menstrual cycle, dietician Bharathi Kumar from Fortis Hospital tells Health Shots. Here’s how to practice seed cycling:

For 14 days, eat one teaspoon each of pumpkin and flax seeds. Both these seeds are high in zinc, which aids in estrogen production and helps train the body for progesterone secretion. In the second phase of it, the luteal phase, chia and sunflower seeds are consumed. This increases the secretion of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and LH (luteinizing hormone), two vital hormones in the body’s reproductive system. When these hormones increase, the estrogen level decreases and the progesterone level increases. Chia seeds are high in zinc, while sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, which supports progesterone production.

“In this way, seed cycling balances estrogen and progesterone levels,” adds the dietitian.

When it comes to the quantity of seeds to be consumed, it would be best to consult your personal dietitian, nutritionist or even endocrinologist.

What are the benefits of seed cycling?

When a woman does not menstruate on time or has any hormonal issues, estrogen and progesterone are not appropriately produced in the body or are secreted at the wrong time. But when you do seed cycling, it may help timely secretion. Typically, it is used to balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles. However, because it balances hormones, it also benefits women in different ways. You may experience:

Regular menstrual cycles Reduced premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms Improved fertility May contribute to mood stability Better skin health Boosts digestion

“However, individual results may vary, and more research is needed,” cautions the dietitian.

Seed cycling supports women with PCOS and thyroid issues

Seed cycling may support women with PCOS and thyroid issues by promoting hormonal balance. For PCOS, it may help regulate menstrual cycles and improve ovulation. Seed cycling may support thyroid function in individuals with thyroid issues by providing essential nutrients such as selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. However, it should not replace medical treatment.

Infertility specialist Dr Nishi Singh tells Health Shots, “It is not going to fix everyone’s problems, but most women (who regularly incorporate seed cycling alongside lifestyle modifications and medical support) tend to feel that they are more in tune with their cycles and may experience fewer mood changes and improvements in their skin and digestive health. For IVF patients, particularly those who have experienced chronic hormonal overstimulation or impaired maturity of their cycles following hormonal treatment, routine and nourishment, such as with seed cycling, can help support the emotional and physical recovery period.”

Why is it important to consult a dietitian before starting seed cycling?

To ensure safe and effective implementation, it is essential to consult a dietitian before starting seed cycling. A dietitian can help determine if seed cycling suits an individual’s needs and health status. They can also provide personalised advice on incorporating seeds into the diet and monitoring progress, ensuring a tailored approach.

Incorporating nutrient-rich foods to nudge the body towards balance gently is appealing. While not a cure-all, seed cycling provides a proactive, natural approach for women to explore with professional guidance for their hormonal health. It highlights the profound connection between diet and health, empowering women to manage their hormonal journey actively.