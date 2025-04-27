Saffron tea benefits: 10 reasons to sip this golden elixir and how to make it

Move over chamomile and green tea, and give saffron tea a try! Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it can be beneficial for your health. Check out 10 saffron tea benefits.

From green tea to chamomile, there are plenty of herbal teas to kickstart your day. You can add saffron tea, often called the golden elixir, to the long list of healthy teas. Saffron, or kesar, is a royal, aromatic spice known for its vibrant colour and distinct flavour. Commonly used in biryanis and decadent desserts, it is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. And what better way to enjoy its benefits than sipping it as a warm, soothing tea? So, read on to know about saffron tea benefits, and how to make it at home.

10 saffron tea benefits

There are many saffron tea benefits you should know about. This golden elixir is not only good for physical health, but also mental health. Know how it can help:

1. Lifts your mood

If you are feeling a little low, drink this tea to uplift your mood. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found saffron to be as effective as an antidepressant drug, and it can treat mild to moderate depression symptoms. It can provide a gentle, natural boost to your mental well-being, reducing stress, anxiety and anxious thoughts.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Another one of the best saffron tea benefits is that it can improve overall heart health. Saffron contains an array of antioxidants like crocin and safranal, which are believed to help dilate blood vessels and improve blood circulation. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Sciences, saffron can lower blood pressure and reduce the damage that bad cholesterol (LDL) can cause to body tissues. Hence, it can reduce the risk of heart problems.

3. Eases premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Cramps, bloating, mood swings—PMS is a real struggle. Luckily, saffron has been found to reduce both physical and emotional symptoms associated with PMS. A study in the International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology found that taking 15 mg of saffron twice a day helped ease symptoms of PMS in women aged 20 to 45. It can reduce mood swings, pain and other discomforts.

4. Promotes healthy digestion

Among multiple saffron tea benefits, one advantage is that it can promote healthy digestion because it is gentle on the stomach. Saffron tea helps stimulate digestion and reduce bloating or gas, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties that may also help reduce inflammation in the gut. So, if your digestion is off track, start your day with saffron tea.

5. Balances blood sugar

One of the biggest saffron tea benefits is that saffron may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes or those at risk. Drinking saffron tea without sugar can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes after meals. While it is not an alternative to your medication, keep a check on your blood sugar levels.

6. Boosts memory

Thanks to the two chemicals, crocin and crocetin, present in saffron, it may reduce oxidative stress in the brain, supporting better cognitive function. A study published in Phytotherapy Research found saffron helpful in improving memory and learning, especially in adults with Alzheimer’s disease.

7. May lower cancer risk

Saffron is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which have shown promise in fighting cancer cells. A 2015 review in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine looked at how saffron might help prevent and even treat certain types of cancer. Therefore, it is one of the best saffron tea benefits. While it is not a cure, its strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help protect cells from damage.

8. Improves sleep quality

In case you are not able to sleep, a warm cup of saffron tea before bed might help you unwind. It can help improve sleep duration and quality. It is thought to work by calming the nervous system and reducing anxiety, helping you drift off more easily.

9. Nourishes the skin

Who does not want glowing skin? Packed with antioxidants, saffron tea can help protect your skin from damage and promote a healthy glow. It can also help improve blood circulation and fight off oxidative stress, which can contribute to early ageing. Drink it regularly to get clear and glowing skin.

10. Helps with weight management

Looking to shed those extra kilos? Saffron tea might help you with your fitness goal. A 2023 study published in Children found that people who took 60 mg of saffron daily for 12 weeks experienced significant reductions in weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist size compared to those taking a placebo. Saffron may help curb appetite and reduce cravings, making it easier to manage your weight. Plus, it is naturally low in calories, so you can sip it guilt-free. This is one of the best saffron tea benefits when it comes to weight loss.

How to make saffron tea?

Now you know the saffron tea benefits, let us tell you a quick saffron tea recipe:

Boil 1 cup of water and let it cool slightly.

Add 4–5 saffron threads to the hot water.

Let it steep for 10–15 minutes to release its colour and aroma.

Add honey, lemon juice, or a pinch of cinnamon for extra flavour.

Stir well and enjoy your soothing cup of warm saffron tea.

Related FAQs Can I drink saffron tea every day? Yes, drinking saffron tea in moderate amounts daily is generally safe for most people and may offer consistent health benefits. However, always consult your doctor if you are pregnant or have health conditions. Are there any side effects of saffron tea? While saffron tea is completely safe, overconsumption can be problematic as it can lead to dizziness, nausea, or allergic reactions in some people. So stick to 1-2 cups a day. Can I drink saffron tea at night? Yes! Saffron tea has calming properties and may help improve sleep quality, making it a great bedtime drink.