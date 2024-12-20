5 roasted garlic benefits that can help you sail through winter

Garlic, when roasted, is not only yummier but healthier as well. Check out these roasted garlic benefits that will keep you healthy this winter.

The initial cold waves of winter season are enough for us to bring our warmest sweaters out. However, while we wrap up in layers of clothing, we must also ensure to eat the right things to keep warm. One such ingredient that can help keep winter cold and cough away is garlic. For those of us who are not big on eating this raw, try roasting it. When garlic is roasted, its strong flavour transforms into a sweet and buttery taste, making it a versatile ingredient that can enhance any recipe. There are many roasted garlic benefits when it comes to building immunity and improving digestion. It has a high concentration of allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It also helps to combat infections, reduces inflammation, and supports heart health.

What is roasted garlic?

Roasted garlic is a simple but tasty garlic recipe in which whole garlic heads are roasted in the oven until tender and caramelised. This method reduces the pungent flavour of raw garlic, converting it into something sweet, buttery, and slightly smokey,” says dietician Gauri Anand. The cloves soften and become simple to squeeze out of their skins, making them ideal for spreading on bread, incorporating into sauces, or utilising as a flavour enhancer in various meals. But besides being healthy, there are many roasted garlic benefits. Read on to know more about these.

Important roasted garlic benefits you need to know

Here are some roasted garlic benefits that would keep you healthy and infection free during these winter months.

1. Boosts immunity

Roasted garlic is a nutritional powerhouse with numerous benefits. It contains antioxidants and substances such as allicin, which act together to strengthen your immune system. Allicin, a strong sulphur compound, has antibacterial and antiviral qualities that can help treat a variety of ailments. Plus, the antioxidants in roasted garlic neutralise damaging free radicals, lowering oxidative stress and fortifying your body’s natural defences. By including roasted garlic in your diet, you can boost your immune system and lower your susceptibility to typical winter diseases, as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants.

2. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

The chemicals found in roasted garlic, particularly allicin and other sulfur-containing compounds, have potent anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the journal Current Issues in Molecular Biology. These substances aid in reducing the body’s production of inflammatory indicators such as cytokines. One of the biggest roasted garlic benefits is that it can alleviate symptoms of arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and asthma by addressing inflammation at its source.

3. Good for healthy heart

Eating roasted garlic is great for your heart as well. It promotes cardiovascular wellness, as found in a study published in the Nutritional Journal. Regular consumption of this superfood can contribute to a healthier heart by helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The compounds present in it, such as allicin, have been shown to relax blood vessels, improve blood flow, and reduce the risk of blood clots. One of the most important roasted garlic benefits is that it may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, which can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries.

4. Improves digestion

Promoting better digestion and alleviating symptoms of indigestion and bloating are some of the biggest roasted garlic benefits, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science Biotechnology. The compounds present in this ingredient stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, enhancing the breakdown of food and nutrient absorption. Additionally, it has mild laxative properties that can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.

5. High in antioxidants

It is a powerful antioxidant that protects your body from oxidative stress, making its ability to lower the risk of chronic diseases as one of the best roasted garlic benefits. A study published in the journal Food Science Biotechnology, states that roasted garlic contains antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, that neutralise damaging free radicals, which can damage cells and lead to ageing. Roasted garlic helps in reducing this oxidative stress and lowering your risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and neurological disorders.

How to consume roasted garlic?

Stronger immunity and blood pressure control are some of the most important roasted garlic benefits. Here is how you can include this in your diet.

Spread on bread: The simplest way to enjoy roasted garlic is to spread it directly on a slice of toasted bread. The soft, caramelised cloves make for a delicious and easy snack or appetiser.

Add to soups and stews: Roasted garlic can add a depth of flavour to soups and stews. Simply mash the cloves and add them to your favourite recipes.

Make garlic butter: Mash the roasted garlic cloves with softened butter to create a flavourful garlic butter. Use it to spread on bread, toast, or vegetables.

Incorporate into sauces and dips: Roasted garlic can elevate the flavour of sauces and dips. Add it to marinara sauce, pesto, or hummus.

Roasted garlic can elevate the flavour of sauces and dips. Add it to marinara sauce, pesto, or hummus. Use as a flavouring agent in roasted vegetables: Toss roasted garlic cloves with your favourite vegetables before roasting them. The combination of flavours is simply divine.

Side effects of garlic

While there are many roasted garlic benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

Excessive consumption of garlic, including roasted garlic, can lead to digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.

The compounds in garlic can irritate the digestive tract, potentially triggering heartburn and acid reflux in some people.

Garlic, whether raw or roasted, can cause strong-smelling breath and body odour.

Some people may be allergic to garlic, experiencing symptoms such as skin rashes, itching, and difficulty breathing.

Note: While there are many roasted garlic benefits, if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions, it is important to consult a doctor before you consume them.

Related FAQs How much roasted garlic should you eat? While there's no strict limit, it is generally recommended to consume roasted garlic in moderation. A few cloves per day is a reasonable amount for most people to enjoy its benefits without experiencing side effects. When is the best time to consume roasted garlic to reap the benefits? While you can consume roasted garlic at any time of the day, consuming it in the morning or early afternoon can be particularly beneficial. This is because it can help stimulate digestion and provide a sustained energy boost throughout the day.