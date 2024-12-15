Rice vs pasta: Know which carbohydrate-rich food is healthier

Both rice and pasta are good sources of carbohydrates. But if you had to pick between the starchy foods, which one would win in the rice vs pasta battle?

When it comes to staples in global cuisine, rice and pasta reign supreme. Rice is a cereal grain that is typically grown in paddies or fields. It is harvested, husked, and polished when it comes to white rice. Its brown version, on the other hand, is minimally processed. Rice is mostly known for giving a good boost of carbohydrates. Its strong contender is pasta, which is made from wheat flour (often durum wheat) and water, sometimes eggs. These two starchy foods offer more than carbohydrates. Both have impressive nutrient profiles, making them pretty healthy. Check out the rice vs pasta battle to find out which one is healthier.

Rice vs pasta: Nutritional value

Before we share the winner of the rice vs pasta battle, let’s take a look at their nutrients first. In the rice vs pasta battle, they may be pitted against each other, but they belong to the same category. They are both starchy foods, which should make up a little bit over a third of the food you consume, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

They are also a variety of rice and pasta. So, let’s pick their healthiest options. “Brown rice or whole-grain pasta are healthier than their refined counterparts (white rice or regular pasta) due to their higher fibre, vitamins, and mineral content,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra.

1. Carbohydrates

Both are good sources of carbohydrates, but brown rice has more carbs. Hundred grams of brown rice has 78 grams of carbohydrates, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Hundred grams of whole-grain pasta has 71.5 grams of carbohydrates, as per USDA. So, if carbohydrates is what you are looking for, in the rice vs pasta battle, the former takes the lead.

2. Fibre

“Brown rice has high fibre, so it supports digestion and keeps you full longer,” says the expert. It has 4 grams per 100 grams, as per the USDA. Pasta has more fibre content. Hundred grams of this type of pasta has 10.7 fibre, as per USDA. In this rice vs pasta battle, the latter is the clear winner.

3. Calories

Brown rice does have a good number of calories. Hundred grams of brown rice has 360 calories, according to USDA. Pasta is slightly lower, with 100 grams consisting of 357 calories, as per USDA.

4. Protein

If you are looking for protein-rich foods, go for pasta. Hundred grams of pasta has 12.5 grams of protein, according to USDA. Brown rice, on the other hand, has 8 grams of protein per 100 grams, as per USDA. In this rice vs pasta battle, the latter is victorious.

5. Other nutrients

In rice vs pasta, the latter has more nutrients. Pasta consists of calcium (36 mg), iron (3.21 mg), and magnesium (107 mg), according to USDA. Brown rice has no calcium, and it barely has iron (0.72 mg), and 120 mg magnesium, as per USDA.

Rice vs pasta: Which one is healthier?

Health-wise, in the rice vs pasta battle, it is difficult to pick one but here’s a low down on the two to help you choose the best one for you:

Whole-grain pasta has more protein than brown rice, which helps in muscle maintenance and satiety. During a 2020 study published in the Spanish Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, pasta showed higher satiety results than rice.

“Pasta also pairs well with nutrient-rich sauces and vegetables, making it easier to create balanced meals,” says the expert.

For weight loss, whole-grain pasta may be better, as it can keep you fuller for longer due to higher fibre and protein content.

But brown rice is gluten-free, so it is suitable for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. This type of rice is easier to digest than whole-grain pasta, especially for people with a sensitive stomach,” says the expert.

Rice vs pasta: What are the side effects?

Overeating rice may lead to high blood sugar levels and weight gain.

Pasta, especially the regular type, may spike blood sugar levels.

Gluten in pasta, especially regular one, may cause discomfort in gluten-sensitive individuals.

Less nutrients in rice may contribute to nutrient deficiencies over time.

“Half to 1 cup cooked rice or pasta per meal is usually enough,” says the expert.

Rice vs pasts: Ways to enjoy both

1. Rice

Vegetable stir-fry with brown rice: Add a mix of colourful vegetables and lean protein like tofu or chicken.

Rice bowls: Include quinoa, lentils, and greens for extra nutrients.

Rice porridge: Cook with milk or almond milk, top with nuts and fruit for a healthy breakfast.

2. Pasta

Whole-grain pasta salad: Toss with olive oil, fresh vegetables, and lean protein like grilled chicken.

Zoodles and pasta: Mix pasta with zucchini noodles for lower calorie intake.

Marinara with lentil pasta: Use lentil or chickpea-based pasta to boost protein intake.

“Use less creamy or high-fat sauces; opt for olive oil dressings. Also, use spices and herbs for flavour instead of excess salt or butter,” says the expert.

In rice vs pasta battle, there may not be a clear winner. But you can enjoy them with colourful vegetables and lean protein to make them healthier. Don’t forget to focus on portion control to avoid weight gain, and high blood sugar level.

Related FAQs Why do bodybuilders prefer rice? Rice, especially white rice, may be preferred, as it is low in fibre and easy to digest, making it a quick source of energy. After intense workouts, bodybuilders need to replenish glycogen stores rapidly, and white rice provides fast-digesting carbohydrates. However, it is best to talk to your doctor before incorporating it in your diet. Which is healthier, pasta or rice noodles? Rice noodles are ideal for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. They are suitable for people with sensitive stomach or with illness. But whole-grain or legume-based pasta offers better satiety and nutritional benefits.