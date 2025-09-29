Red rice vs white rice: Which one is healthier?

Learn nutritional differences and health benefits of red and white rice, find the best option for dietary needs, and learn how to prepare.

In a world full of tasty foods, one simple item stands out for its health benefits: rice. Recently, red rice has gained attention in discussions about health and nutrition. But how does it compare to the more common white rice? What are the main differences between red rice and white rice, especially in terms of nutritional value and health benefits? Let’s compare the flavours, textures, and nutrients that set these two popular grains apart.

What are the different types of rice?

To compare different types of rice, you first need to know what they are. The most common types include:

White rice: Polished rice with the outer husk, bran, and germ removed. Polished rice with the outer husk, bran, and germ removed. White rice is the most widely consumed type of rice globally. However, it has fewer nutrients compared to other rice varieties.

Brown rice: Whole grain rice with only the outer husk removed, retaining the bran layer and germ, making it higher in fibre and nutrients.

Black rice , also known as “forbidden rice,” is a variety that retains all its outer layers and is rich in antioxidants, according to the International Journal of Research in Agronomy .

Red rice: Characterised by its reddish-brown hue, this rice derives its colour from anthocyanins, as per the journal Biomolecules. These strong antioxidants offer many health benefits.

What is the nutritional difference between red rice and white rice?

Red rice and white rice have different nutritional values. This is due to the various ways they are processed and the nutrients they contain, according to nutritionist Deepti Khatuja, who tells Health Shots.

White rice

Calories: Typically, white rice contains about 130 calories per 100 grams when cooked.

Carbohydrates: It is primarily composed of carbohydrates, containing approximately 28 grams per 100 grams.

Protein: It has a lower protein content, around 2.7 grams per 100 grams.

Fat: Very low fat content, usually less than 0.5 grams.

Red rice

Calories: Red rice contains slightly more calories, approximately 110-150 calories per 100 grams when cooked, depending on the variety.

Carbohydrates: It also has around 22-25 grams of carbohydrates.

Protein: Red rice typically has a higher protein content, usually ranging from 3 to 4 grams per 100 grams.

Fat: Similar low-fat content as white rice, generally about 1-2 grams.

Is red rice more nutritious than white rice?

Yes, red rice is more nutritious than white rice because it contains more protein and offers additional health benefits, according to the nutritionist.

Vitamins and minerals

Red rice: Red rice is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and important nutrients like iron, potassium, and magnesium because it keeps the outer bran layer. The reddish colour originates from anthocyanins, which possess antioxidant properties as per Food and Nutrition Research .

White rice: White rice is lower in fibre and lacks some vitamins and minerals because the bran and germ are removed during processing. It may be enriched with specific B vitamins, such as folic acid, according to the UK’s National Health Institute .

Fibre content

Red rice: Rich in fibre, which aids digestion, promotes satiety, and helps regulate blood sugar levels, as per The Nutrition Source .

White rice: Low in fibre since the bran is removed; this means it may result in faster spikes in blood sugar.

Glycemic index

Red rice: Features a lower glycemic index (GI) than white rice, leading to slower increases in blood glucose levels.

White rice: Higher GI, which means it can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, making it less ideal for individuals managing diabetes, as per The Nutrition Source .

What are the health benefits of red rice?

Red rice is a nutritious whole grain with numerous health benefits. Here are some key advantages:

Strengthens immunity: The antioxidants in red rice, such as anthocyanins, along with its magnesium and selenium content, help bolster the immune system. Diabetes management: The low glycemic index of red rice supports stable blood sugar levels, making it a beneficial choice for diabetes management. Improved digestion: “Red rice has a high fibre content, which helps maintain digestive health. It makes bowel movements easier and can prevent constipation”, says the nutritionist. Weight management: The fibre in red rice contributes to prolonged feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake and helping in weight loss. Heart health: Red rice may lower cholesterol levels due to its fibre and antioxidant content, contributing to a reduced risk of heart disease. Bone health: It’s rich in magnesium and calcium content, supporting bone health and potentially helping to prevent conditions like arthritis and osteoporosis, as per the Journal of Osteoporosis .

What are the benefits of eating white rice?

Red rice has many health benefits. White rice is commonly eaten in some diets.

Quick energy source: “White rice is high in carbohydrates, which makes it a quick energy source. This is why it is a good choice for athletes or anyone who needs fast fuel.”, says the expert.

Digestibility: White rice is generally easier to digest for many people, particularly those with gastrointestinal issues. It can be a good option for those recovering from illnesses or adjusting to solid foods.

How to cook red rice?

To reap the maximum benefits from red rice, it is important to prepare it correctly. Here’s a quick guide:

Soaking: Soak red rice in water for at least an hour to clean and enhance its absorbability. Cooking: “Use a water-to-rice ratio of 4:1. First, bring the water to a boil. Then, add the soaked rice. Lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and fully cooked.”, explains the expert. Serving: Drain and fluff the rice with a fork. It can be served as a side dish or included in salads, stir-fries, and bowls.