Ragi vs jowar vs wheat roti: Nutritionist explains which flour is best for weight loss

Thinking of switching your regular wheat roti? A nutritionist explains why ragi and jowar may be better for weight loss and blood sugar balance.

Roti is more than just food in most Indian homes. It is comfort, culture, and a daily staple. But have you ever wondered if the flour you choose for your roti could impact your weight, blood sugar, or heart health? While wheat roti has long been the default option, millets like ragi and jowar are slowly making a comeback. And for good reason. According to a nutritionist, choosing the right grain can make a noticeable difference in your metabolism and energy levels. Modern research also supports what traditional diets have known for years, millets may offer better support for weight management and blood sugar control compared to regular wheat.

Why is ragi roti better for weight loss and heart health?

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is rich in calcium, iron, and dietary fibre. Its high fibre content helps you feel full for longer, which can naturally reduce overeating. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology highlights that fibre-rich grains like ragi help improve satiety and support weight loss.

Susmita N explains that ragi contains complex carbohydrates that break down slowly, providing steady energy without sharp insulin spikes. This makes it especially helpful for people managing diabetes. Research published in Cureus also suggests that ragi may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Additionally, ragi is rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce oxidative stress and support heart health. However, because it is high in calcium, people prone to kidney stones should consult a doctor before consuming it in large amounts.

How does jowar support digestion and blood sugar control?

Jowar, or sorghum, is naturally gluten-free and packed with fibre, magnesium, iron, and B vitamins. Its fibre acts as a prebiotic, supporting gut health and improving digestion.

A study published in Food Research International notes that jowar can help in weight management due to its high fibre content and slow digestion rate. Like ragi, jowar has a lower glycemic index compared to wheat, which means it helps prevent sudden blood sugar fluctuations.

For people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, jowar is a safe and nutritious alternative. Susmita N adds that because it digests slowly, it provides sustained energy without making you feel heavy or bloated, though those new to high-fibre foods may need time to adjust.

Is wheat roti still a healthy choice?

Whole wheat roti is not unhealthy. It contains fibre, protein, zinc, and B vitamins. Research published in Nutrients shows that whole grains can support heart health due to their fibre content.

However, wheat contains gluten and has a comparatively higher glycemic index than millets. Overconsumption, especially of refined wheat, may contribute to weight gain and blood sugar spikes.