5 ragi benefits for period pain and how to eat it

There are many ragi benefits when it comes to menstrual health and well-being. Check out the various ways finger millet can help eliminate period pain.

Are painkillers your go-to cure for period pain? Some minor changes in your diet can help you wean off them. One such ingredient that can bring about a sea of change in the way you feel when on your period is ragi. There are many ragi benefits when it comes to menstrual cramps. Also known as finger millet, this grain helps relax the muscles of your uterus and also helps you feel less fatigued and more energetic. If you are wondering how to include ragi in your diet, there are multiple ways you can do so. Check out the various ragi benefits and interesting ways to make it part of your daily diet.

What is ragi and is it healthy?

Ragi, also known as finger millet (Eleusine coracana), is a highly nutritious grain widely consumed in India and parts of Africa. Finger millet or ragi has the highest amount of calcium and potassium, states this study published in the journal Advances in Food and Nutrition Research. “It is naturally gluten-free and packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, fibre, and antioxidants. Due to these ragi benefits, it is often considered to be a superfood that supports bone health, digestion, and hormonal balance,” explains dietician Garima Goyal.

How can ragi help with period pain?

Menstrual pain, or dysmenorrhea, occurs due to excessive production of prostaglandin, or hormone-like subtances that regulate multiple functions in the body. This leads to inflammation and uterine contractions. Nutrient deficiencies, particularly in calcium, magnesium, and iron, can worsen menstrual cramps. One of the biggest ragi benefits is that it contains a lot of calcium as well as several other nutrients that help alleviate these symptoms by reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation, and regulating hormonal balance.

Ragi benefits that help with period rain

There are many ragi benefits when it comes to menstrual cramps. Here is how it helps you:

1. High in calcium

One of the best ragi benefits is that its high calcium content can help to relax uterine muscles. Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium, containing 344 mg per 100g—higher than milk. Calcium plays a crucial role in reducing muscle contractions and cramps by regulating nerve signalling. Adequate calcium intake can significantly decrease the severity of menstrual pain, states this study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology Science.

2. Rich in iron

Other ragi benefits include its ability to prevent fatigue and weakness. Heavy periods can lead to iron deficiency anaemia, causing fatigue, dizziness, and weakness. Ragi is naturally rich in iron and becomes an even better source when sprouted or fermented, improving absorption. Maintaining iron levels helps combat period-related exhaustion and supports oxygen transport to muscles, reducing cramps.

3. Loaded with dietary fibre

Ragi helps to regulate hormonal imbalances in the body. One of the biggest ragi benefits is that it is high in dietary fibre. A study, published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, states that ragi contains 15–20% dietary fibre. This helps regulate estrogen and progesterone levels. High-fibre diets have been linked to improved hormonal balance and reduced premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, including bloating, mood swings, and cramps.

4. Contains magnesium

Ragi also helps to reduce inflammation and pain as it contains magnesium. Magnesium is a natural muscle relaxant that helps alleviate uterine contractions. One of the most effective ragi benefits for period pain is the moderate amounts of magnesium it contains. When consumed regularly, it can help reduce the intensity of cramps and menstrual discomfort.

5. Contains antioxidants

Finger millet also helps to lower inflammation and stress. Ragi contains powerful antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammatory markers linked to menstrual pain. Chronic inflammation can worsen period cramps, and consuming anti-inflammatory foods like ragi can provide relief, says Goyal.

How to incorporate ragi into your diet for period pain?

There are many ragi benefits when it comes to getting rid of period pain. Here are some easy ways to include ragi in your diet for menstrual health:

Ragi porridge (ragi malt) : This is a warm, comforting breakfast rich in calcium and iron.

: This is a warm, comforting breakfast rich in calcium and iron. Ragi roti or chapati : This is a nutritious alternative to wheat chapatis for sustained energy.

: This is a nutritious alternative to wheat chapatis for sustained energy. Ragi smoothie : Blend ragi flour with milk, nuts, and seeds for a hormone-balancing drink.

: Blend ragi flour with milk, nuts, and seeds for a hormone-balancing drink. Ragi ladoos : A healthy snack option packed with fibre and minerals.

: A healthy snack option packed with fibre and minerals. Ragi dosa: You can make warm and fluffy savoury pancakes with ragi.

Possible side effects of ragi

While there are many ragi benefits for period pain, and it is generally safe, excessive consumption may cause the following complications:

Due to high fibre content, it may cause bloating or gas if not consumed with enough water.

Ragi contains oxalates, which may contribute to kidney stone formation in people prone to the condition.

Though ragi has a low glycaemic index, consuming it in excess with high-carb meals may impact blood sugar levels.

While there are many ragi benefits for period pain relief, if pain is severe, please consult a doctor. Also please consult your doctor before adding ragi to your diet if you suffer from any other underlying health conditions.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next

Related FAQs When is the best time to eat ragi for period pain? The ideal time to consume ragi for menstrual relief is a few days before your period starts as this helps build up essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium. During menstruation also it can be eaten as it provides sustained energy and reduces cramps. Ragi-based breakfasts ensure a steady release of energy and better absorption of nutrients. How long does it take for ragi to help with period pain? The effects of ragi on menstrual health are not immediate but improve over time with regular consumption. A consistent intake for at least 2-3 months can help reduce period pain by addressing nutrient deficiencies and hormonal imbalances.