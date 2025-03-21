Check out these pumpkin seed benefits for managing diabetes

Pumpkin seeds benefits are immense including their ability to managing diabetes. These seeds are packed with magnesium and zinc, making them a healthy snack option.

While people suffering from diabetes, a disease that occurs when your body does not produce enough insulin, often have a very restricted diet, pumpkin seeds are something that they can enjoy. One of the best pumpkin seed benefits is that they can help control blood sugar levels. Beyond their role as a seasonal snack, these green powerhouses are packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health, with particular relevance to diabetes management. So, let’s learn how these tiny seeds can contribute to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle for those living with diabetes.

What are pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds, often known as pepitas, are edible seeds found in pumpkins and some squash types. They are usually flat and oval-shaped, with a somewhat sweet, nutty taste. They are a popular snack that may be roasted, salted, or used in a variety of dishes. They are high in healthy fats, protein, fibre, and minerals including magnesium, zinc, and iron, according to a study published in the journal Grain & Oil Science Technology. There are many pumpkin seed benefits including their ability to manage diabetes.

Nutritional profile of pumpkin seeds

There are many pumpkin seed benefits thanks to the nutrients it contains. Here’s the nutritional profile of the pumpkin seeds as found in the US Department of Agriculture. This is what 28 grams (g) or 1 ounce of pumpkin seeds contain.

Calories: 150

Protein: 7g (high for plant-based food)

Healthy Fats: 13g (rich in omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids)

Fibre: 1.7g (supports digestion)

Magnesium: 37% of daily needs (important for heart health)

Zinc: 14% of daily needs (boosts immunity)

Iron: 23% of daily needs (prevents anaemia)

Antioxidants: Contains vitamin E, carotenoids, and polyphenols

How does pumpkin seed manage diabetes?

Pumpkin seed benefits include the fact they are filled with nutrients that work together to improve insulin sensitivity. Their high magnesium content is essential because magnesium plays an important role in insulin sensitivity and glucose control. Pumpkin seeds’ high fibre content slows sugar absorption into circulation, avoiding blood glucose spikes, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medical Sciences.

Plus, these seeds include beneficial fatty acids, which promote general metabolic health. Antioxidants help battle oxidative stress, which is a prevalent problem among diabetics. Plus, zinc, another essential vitamin, promotes immunological function, which is especially crucial for diabetics. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into a balanced diet can therefore be a valuable strategy for managing diabetes.

How to consume pumpkin seeds to manage blood sugar levels?

Here are some easy and effective ways to incorporate pumpkin seed for managing diabetes, as recommended by nutritionist Susmita N.

1. Raw or roasted pumpkin seeds: Eat 1-2 tablespoons of raw or dry-roasted pumpkin seeds as a snack. Avoid salted or flavoured varieties, as excess salt can raise blood pressure.

2. Pumpkin seed powder: Grind pumpkin seeds into a fine powder. Add 1-2 teaspoons to smoothies, soups, or yoghurt.

3. Pumpkin seed milk: Soak ½ cup of pumpkin seeds overnight. Blend with 2 cups of water and strain to make creamy milk. Use in smoothies, oatmeal, or tea instead of regular milk.

4. Pumpkin seed Smoothie: Blend 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds with, ½ cup unsweetened yoghurt (or almond milk), ½ banana, ½ teaspoon cinnamon (helps lower blood sugar), and a handful of spinach (extra fibre).

5. Pumpkin seed trail mix: Add pumpkin seeds with, almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds (healthy fats), unsweetened dried berries (natural sweetness) and coconut flakes (fibre boost).

Possible side effects of pumpkin seeds

While pumpkin seed benefits are immense, especially when it comes to improving insulin sensitivity, overconsumption can lead to certain side effects:

Pumpkin seeds are high in fibre, which, while generally beneficial, can cause bloating, gas, and abdominal cramps if consumed in excess. The high-fat content can also contribute to digestive discomfort in some people.

Although rare, some people may experience allergic reactions to pumpkin seeds. Symptoms can include itching, rash, throat irritation, and swelling.

Pumpkin seeds are calorie-dense. Overconsumption can contribute to excess calorie intake and potential weight gain.

To avoid these side effects, it is best to consume pumpkin seeds in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Takeaway

Pumpkin seeds make a delicious natural supplement to a diabetic care regimen. Their comprehensive nutritional profile, notably the high magnesium and fibre content, promotes insulin sensitivity and blood sugar management. While not a cure, adding these seeds to a healthy diet might improve overall metabolic health and perhaps alleviate some of the complications associated with diabetes. However, moderation is essential, since overconsumption may cause gastric pain or other mild adverse effects.

Related FAQs How much pumpkin seeds should someone with diabetes eat? 1-2 tablespoons (10-20g) per day is enough for blood sugar benefits. Overeating can cause digestive issues or excess calorie intake. Can I eat roasted or salted pumpkin seeds? It's best to choose unsalted, raw, or dry-roasted pumpkin seeds to avoid added sodium and unhealthy fats.