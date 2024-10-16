6 health benefits of psyllium husk to stay free from constipation

Psyllium husk is one of the most common laxatives available in the market. It is also good for diabetes management as well as promotes heart health.

Psyllium husk, also known as Isabgol, is popular for its laxative abilities and known for being a common cure for constipation. However, the fiber supplement comes with a host of health benefits beyond constipation as well. Psyllium husk contains soluble fiber, which is great for digestion as well as heart health. It can be used to manage cholesterol and blood pressure levels, as well as diabetes management. It is available in the form of over-the-counter powders, capsules as well as packets. However, overconsumption can be counterproductive and can lead to possible side effects such as allergies as well as gastrointestinal issues. Read on to learn how to consume psyllium husk and how it helps our body.

What is psyllium husk?

Psyllium husk is a natural fiber derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. “It is commonly used as a dietary supplement to improve digestion, relieve constipation, and help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels,” explains dietitian Kejal Shah. A study published in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, states that this nonfermented, gel-forming fibre is great for weight loss as well.

What is psyllium husk used for?

Psyllium husk is primarily used for:

1. Constipation relief

Psyllium husk acts as a natural laxative by absorbing water and forming a gel, which helps facilitate bowel movements. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, states that it helps to trap water in the intestines, and this helps with easier stools.

2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

It may alleviate symptoms associated with IBS as well. It helps to decrease inflammation in the body, states this study, published in the Turkish Journal of Gastroenterology. IBS patients who participated in the study reported a 90 per cent relief in their symptoms.

3. Cholesterol management

This use of psyllium has been shown to lower total cholesterol and LDL levels, contributing to heart health. A study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, observed that participants who were given 5.1g of psyllium husk, twice daily, for 26 weeks, reported reduced levels of cholesterol.

4. Blood sugar control

The consumption of the fibre supplement can help regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it beneficial for diabetes management. Check out this eating plan for diabetes that you can have with psyllium husk for best results.

5. Weight management

This promotes a feeling of fullness, potentially aiding in weight loss efforts. A study, published in Nutrition Today, observed that a two-month study conducted with 40 overweight patients with type 2 diabetes, saw that psyllium significantly reduced body weight by 3.7 kg versus placebo.

6. Blood pressure regulation

A modest reduction in blood pressure, particularly in hypertensive individuals can also be observed with the consumption of psyllium husk. A study, published in Food Science & Nutrition, observed that the fibre supplement decreased systolic blood pressure and non-significantly increased diastolic blood pressure (DBP) of the participants.

What is the prescribed dosage of psyllium husk?

The prescribed dosage of the fiber supplement typically ranges from 5 to 10 grams per day, taken with meals, says Shah. A common starting point is 5 grams with a glass of water, three times daily. It is recommended to increase the dosage gradually, if well-tolerated, with a maximum of 20 to 25 grams daily for optimal benefits. It’s crucial to drink plenty of water to aid its effectiveness and prevent gastrointestinal discomfort.

What are the different ways you can consume psyllium husk?

The fiber supplement can be consumed in various forms:

• Powder: Mix 1-2 teaspoons with at least 1 glass of water or liquid. Stir well and drink immediately to prevent thickening.

• Capsules: Take 5-6 capsules with a full glass of water, typically 1-3 times daily.

• Wafers: Chew thoroughly before swallowing, following the recommended dosage on the packaging.

• Packets: Similar to powder, dissolve contents in water and consume promptly.

Always ensure adequate fluid intake to avoid choking and maximize effectiveness.

Who should not have psyllium husk?

Psyllium husk should be avoided by individuals with the following conditions:

• Those who have had an allergic reaction to psyllium should not use it.

• People who suffer from bowel obstructions or narrowing of the gastrointestinal tract are at risk for serious complications.

• People with swallowing difficulties should avoid psyllium, as it can cause choking.

• Faecal impaction is when a large mass of stool gets trapped in the rectum or the colon. Those experiencing faecal impaction should not take psyllium, as it may worsen the condition.

• If you experience symptoms like rectal bleeding or severe stomach pain, then discontinuation and urgent medical consultation is recommended.

• Caution is advised for people with kidney issues, as psyllium may affect fluid balance. Check out the signs and tests for kidney disease here.

What are the side effects of psyllium husk?

Psyllium husk can cause several side effects such as bloating, gas, abdominal pain, cramps, constipation, diarrhoea, and nausea. These symptoms may occur, especially when starting psyllium or if taken in excessive amounts. “Some individuals may experience severe allergic reactions, such as hives, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the face or throat. This requires immediate medical attention,” says Shah. Also, if not taken with adequate fluids, psyllium can lead to choking or gastrointestinal blockages.

Summary

Psyllium husk comes with a range of health benefits beyond treating constipation. It is good for digestion and also helps with symptoms of IBS. Besides this, it can help with regular sugar, cholesterol as well as blood pressure. However, one must consume the fibre supplement in moderation as there are some risks associated with it as well.

FAQs

How long does psyllium husk take to work?

It can take from 1 to 3 days to start showing results. However, one needs to be consistent while using it. It will help to take it at the same time each day. However, don’t take it for more than a week without consultation with your doctor.

What is the best time to take psyllium husk?

The best time to consume it would be early in the morning. However, start with a smaller dose, and gradually increase it.

Can you have psyllium husk every day?

Yes, it can be had every day, but after consultation with a doctor, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions.