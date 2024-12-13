Psoriasis diet: What to eat and how to prevent a flare-up

A good psoriasis diet must include fruits and vegetables and lean protein food. Know how these help relieve the symptoms of the condition.

Thick, scaly patches of skin is the most significant symptom of psoriasis. These can happen anywhere on the body and can be painful. While there medications to manage the symptoms, the right diet can do wonders as well. A good psoriasis diet includes fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes as well as lean protein food items. The inclusion of these can help reduce inflammation and reduce the severity of symptoms. However, items such as red meat and processed foods must be avoided.

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the skin. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly accelerates the life cycle of skin cells, causing them to build up rapidly on the surface. The US National Institutes of Health defines psoriasis as a chronic disease in which the immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to multiply too quickly. This leads to the formation of thick, scaly patches of skin, which can be red, inflamed, itchy, and sometimes painful.

Can food impact psoriasis?

Diet can significantly impact psoriasis, with certain foods potentially exacerbating or alleviating symptoms. Pro-inflammatory foods such as saturated fats, sugars, alcohol, and gluten may worsen the condition by altering gut microbiota. Conversely, anti-inflammatory foods like omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, vegetables, and dietary fibres can improve skin health, explains dietician Kejal Shah. A study, published in the journal JAMA Network states that diets such as the Mediterranean diet have shown promise in reducing psoriasis severity by providing beneficial nutrients and antioxidants.

What to eat while following psoriasis diet

Incorporating specific foods into a psoriasis diet can help manage symptoms due to their anti-inflammatory properties and nutritional benefits. Here’s a detailed look at essential foods:

1. Fish

Fish is an important part of a psoriasis diet. Fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology observed the function of fish oil in a psoriasis diet. It was seen that there was a significant improvement in symptoms. These fish reduce inflammation and improve skin health. Omega-3 has lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are linked to psoriasis severity.

2. Lean proteins

Another major component of a psoriasis diet is lean protein found in chicken and fish. These proteins are less likely to trigger inflammation compared to red meats. A protein-restricted diet may also help decrease systemic inflammation associated with psoriasis, states a study, published in the Jama Network.

3. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables such as berries, fenugreek, spinach and broccoli are also good foods to add to a psoriasis diet. These are high in antioxidants and rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. These also contain a high amount of dietary fibre. These foods combat oxidative stress and inflammation while promoting overall skin health, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients.

4. Legumes

Legumes are very important in a psoriasis diet. Beans and lentils are packed with fibre and protein. Besides this, legumes help regulate blood sugar levels and provide essential nutrients without the inflammatory effects of processed meats. This is what makes them perfect for a patient suffering from psoriasis. A study, published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy, observed that patients who consumed significantly less sugar, whole grain fibre, dairy, and calcium in the form of fruits, vegetables, and legumes, showed significant improvement in symptoms.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are also must-have items in a psoriasis diet. These are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. They support heart health and may reduce inflammation in the body. It is important to consume flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

6. Whole grains

Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa and oats are great on a psoriasis diet. These grains are high in fibre and help maintain healthy digestion. A study, published in the journal Nutrients also advocates a fibre-rich diet. These foods stabilise blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for overall health as well.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can create a balanced approach that supports skin health and reduces the severity of psoriasis symptoms.

7 foods to avoid while following a psoriasis diet

To effectively manage psoriasis, certain foods should be avoided due to their potential to trigger inflammation and worsen symptoms.

1. Red meat

Red meat such as sausage and bacon must be avoided in a psoriasis diet. Excessive intake of red meat may aggravate the inflammation in psoriasis, states a study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Red meat contains arachidonic acid, which can promote inflammation and may exacerbate psoriasis lesions. High consumption of red meat is also linked to increased levels of inflammatory markers in the body.

2. Dairy products

Milk, cheese and yoghurt are dairy products that must be avoided on a psoriasis diet. Dairy contains a high amount of saturated fats and casein, a protein that some people find difficult to digest, says Shah. This can lead to gastrointestinal irritation and increased inflammation, potentially worsening psoriasis symptoms.

3. Gluten

Wheat, barley, and rye all contain gluten and this is not appropriate for a psoriasis diet. Gluten has been associated with higher rates of celiac disease among those with psoriasis. For individuals sensitive to gluten, its consumption can trigger an autoimmune response that exacerbates skin lesions, explains Shah.

4. Processed foods

Fast food, sugary snacks, and prepackaged meals are unhealthy items to add to a psoriasis diet. These foods are often high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and preservatives, all of which can contribute to systemic inflammation, states this study, published in the journal JAMA Dermatology. This inflammation may worsen psoriasis symptoms and lead to weight gain, further complicating the condition.

5. Nightshades

Nightshades such as tomatoes and potatoes contain solanine, a substance that may trigger inflammation. While not universally problematic, they have been reported as triggers for some people with psoriasis. These can also impact digestion. In a study published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy, patients reported a 52.1percent decrease in symptoms of psoriasis.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol is not appropriate while dealing with psoriasis as it can make symptoms worse. Alcohol consumption can lead to liver stress and inflammation. It may also disrupt gut health by damaging beneficial bacteria, contributing to systemic inflammation that can aggravate psoriasis symptoms.

7. Added sugars

Sugar content in candies, cold drinks and baked goods can cause problems. These foods are high in added sugars and can increase insulin resistance. These promote inflammation through the production of cytokines. This inflammatory response may worsen symptom severity and should not be included in a psoriasis diet.

Avoiding these foods can help reduce inflammation and potentially lessen the frequency and severity of psoriasis flare-ups. Individuals with psoriasis should monitor their diet closely and consult healthcare professionals for personalised dietary recommendations.

Related FAQs Which drink is best for psoriasis? While there isn't a single drink that can cure psoriasis, certain beverages can help manage symptoms and improve overall skin health. Water is the most important drink on such a diet as it helps in flushing out toxins. Can I eat rice in psoriasis? While rice is allowed, its consumption must be restricted as it has a high glycemic index. It is also high in carbohydrates.