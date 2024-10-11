Protein vs creatine: Which supplement is better for muscle gain?

Creatine and protein powder are supplements that fitness enthusiasts use before or after working out. Know if protein is better than creatine for muscle gain.

Creatine and protein are two supplements that many fitness enthusiasts swear by. They are great for building muscles, enhancing performance, and supporting overall health. Protein powder can enhance the body’s ability to repair and build muscle tissue after strenuous workouts, leading to increased muscle mass over time. Creatine, on the other hand, draws water into muscle cells, and in turn, increases cell volume. It basically promotes an environment perfect for muscle growth and so, may contribute to muscle hypertrophy. Does that mean creatine is better than protein for muscle gain? Let’s find out who the winner is in this protein vs creatine debate.

What is protein powder?

“Protein powder is a concentrated dietary supplement designed to provide a high amount of protein in a convenient and easily consumable form,” says nutritionist Susmita N. Such powders are derived from various sources. The most common sources include:

Whey protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process.

Casein protein derived from milk.

Soy protein extracted from soybeans.

Pea protein made from yellow split peas.

Rice protein derived from brown rice.

Hemp protein extracted from hemp seeds.

Egg protein made from egg whites.

What are the health benefits of protein powder?

Protein powder is a versatile and convenient supplement that offers many health benefits:

1. Muscle growth and repair

Protein supplementation may lead to enhanced muscle function in young adults, as per 2019 research published in the journal Nutrients. “Protein is essential for muscle protein synthesis, the process by which the body repairs and builds muscle fibers after exercise. Consuming protein powder, especially post-workout, provides the necessary amino acids to facilitate this process, leading to muscle hypertrophy (growth),” says the expert. After intense physical activity, muscles undergo stress and minor tears. Protein powder helps accelerate the repair process, reducing recovery time and minimising muscle soreness.

2. Weight loss

During a 2019 study published in the Nutrients journal, women who had an extra 40 grams of whey protein in a day showed a reduction in abdominal fat compared with the other participants who consumed a other type of protein supplement. Incorporating protein powder into meals or snacks can increase feelings of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake and aiding in weight loss efforts.

3. Enhanced immune function

Consumption of whey protein consumption may improve the immune system and decrease the incidence of disease, as per research published in the Foods journal in 2021. Proteins play a crucial role in the immune system by aiding in the production of antibodies, which help defend the body against pathogens.

4. Support for healthy ageing

Protein supplement can improve muscle mass and reduce the risk of sarcopenia in older adults, as per research published in the Canadian Geriatrics Journal in 2022. “Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass as well as strength, but can be mitigated with the help of protein. This can help older adults maintain mobility and independence,” says the expert.

5. Cognitive benefits

“Amino acids from protein are precursors for neurotransmitters, which are essential for brain function, mood regulation, and cognitive performance,” says Susmita. Consuming protein, particularly in the morning or before mentally demanding tasks, can improve concentration and cognitive function by providing sustained energy.

What is creatine?

Creatine is another widely used dietary supplement in the fitness world. “It is a naturally occurring compound, which plays a crucial role in energy production, especially while engaging in activities such as weightlifting, and sprinting,” says the expert. Some of the natural sources of creatine include:

Beef and pork

Salmon, tuna, and herring

Chicken

Milk and cheese

What are the benefits of creatine?

Creatine offers several benefits for your health, which include:

1. Enhanced muscle strength

Creatine phosphate stored in muscles donates a phosphate group to ADP or adenosine diphosphate) to regenerate adenosine triphosphate or ATP, the primary energy currency of cells. “Elevated ATP levels help muscles to perform at higher intensities for longer durations. This results in better strength and power output during activities like weightlifting, and high-intensity interval training,” says the expert.

2. Increased muscle mass

Creatine supplement is an efficient way to grow muscle in healthy young adults, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2022. Creatine causes muscles to retain water, increasing muscle volume and creating a more conducive environment for muscle growth.

3. Improved exercise performance

With enhanced energy availability, people can sustain higher training volumes, contributing to greater overall training stimulus and subsequent performance improvements. Creatine supplementation is particularly beneficial for sports and activities that require short bursts of high-intensity effort, such as sprinting, jumping, and explosive lifts.

4. Accelerated recovery

Lower levels of inflammation post-exercise can lead to faster recovery times. “This can enable individuals to train more consistently without prolonged downtime,” says the expert.

5. Cognitive benefits

Consumption of creatine supplement may improve short-term memory and intelligence or reasoning of healthy people, as per research published in Experimental Gerontology in 2018. “Creatine may also offer protective benefits against neurodegenerative diseases by supporting cellular energy metabolism in the brain, potentially slowing the progression of conditions like Parkinson’s disease,” says the expert.

6. Support for bone health

During a 2021 study published in the Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise journal, one year of creatine supplementation and resistance training had favourable effects on muscle density in older adults. “By promoting muscle strength and mass, creatine indirectly supports bone strength through the mechanical loading effect of stronger muscles on bone tissue,” says Susmita.

Should you take protein or creatine supplement for muscle gain?

Both protein and creatine can support muscle gain, but they work in different ways:

Protein: If your goal is muscle repair, recovery, and growth, protein is essential because it provides the amino acids needed to build muscle tissue. Without adequate protein, muscle gains will be limited, regardless of exercise intensity.

If your goal is muscle repair, recovery, and growth, protein is essential because it provides the amino acids needed to build muscle tissue. Without adequate protein, muscle gains will be limited, regardless of exercise intensity. Creatine: If your focus is on increasing strength, power, and workout performance, creatine will help you push through more intense workouts, leading to faster gains in muscle mass.

As for protein vs creatine, you can determine which one is better by going through the following points –

1. Primary purpose

Protein powder is meant for muscle repair and growth, and meeting daily protein needs. Creatine is more for enhancing production of energy for high-intensity workouts.

2. Mechanism of action

Protein powder supplies amino acids for muscle protein synthesis. Creatine increases phosphocreatine stores to regenerate ATP.

3. Best for

Protein is for people seeking muscle growth, recovery, or increased protein intake. Creatine is for people aiming to improve strength, power, and high-intensity performance, especially in sports.

4. Typical dosage

People can take 20 to 30 grams of protein powder per serving, one to two times daily. Three to five grams of creatine can be consumed daily after an optional loading phase.

5. Time of consumption

Protein powder can be consumed post-workout, between meals, or as a meal supplement. Creatine can be consumed pre- or post-workout, or at any consistent time daily.

“You can take both creatine and protein together, as they work synergistically without interfering with each other,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of protein and creatine supplements?

Here are some of the side effects of protein powder –

Some people, particularly those who are lactose intolerant (for whey protein), may experience bloating, gas, or upset stomach.

Excessive protein intake over long periods can stress the kidneys, especially in individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions.

High protein consumption requires adequate hydration to process, so insufficient water intake may cause dehydration.

Here are the side effects of creatine –

Creatine causes muscles to retain water, which may result in bloating or temporary weight gain.

Some individuals may experience stomach discomfort or diarrhea.

Excessive creatine use can put strain on the kidneys, though this risk is minimal in healthy individuals.