Should you drink protein shake before bed?

Chat with
Protein is a vital nutrient which helps in growing muscles. Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, soy products, beans, nuts, and seeds can make a lot of difference. However, fitness enthusiasts also like to give a boost by having protein shakes before or after their workout sessions. This drink is not just for people who want to build muscles in the gym. It can be beneficial for older adults and those who want to lose weight. Having it before or after exercising is quite common but there are benefits to drinking protein shakes before bed.
It is a beverage made by mixing protein powder with a liquid such as water, milk, or plant-based alternatives like almond milk, oat milk or soy milk. “They are typically consumed to supplement one’s diet with additional protein, especially after workouts or as a meal replacement,” says dietician Ramya B.
They are a convenient way to boost protein intake and are popular among athletes, bodybuilders, and people looking to build muscle, maintain weight, or recover from exercise. Protein supplements can improve muscle size and strength in healthy adults who engage in resistance training, as per an analysis published in the British Journal Of Sports Medicine in 2020. Various food items are used for making protein powders:
Well drinking protein shakes before hitting the sack may offer more health benefits for you that you imagine:
Having protein shake before bed can be particularly good for those who are into strength training. Having protein before sleep can augment muscle mass and strength gains in people who perform resistance training exercises, as per research published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2015. “Protein is digested and absorbed more slowly during sleep, allowing for a steady supply of amino acids to muscles. This helps repair muscles from the day’s workout and promotes muscle growth overnight,” says the expert.
Consuming protein shake before bed can provide a steady source of protein. This can help to prevent muscle catabolism, a process that happens when the body breaks down muscle tissue to use as a source of energy. “Go for casein protein shake before bed, which gets digested slowly,” says the expert.
Nighttime is the time when the body does most of its recovery. “Consuming protein shake before bed can ensure that muscles have the necessary building blocks for repair, reducing soreness and improving recovery time,” says Ramya. In 2012, researchers studied the connection between protein intake before sleep and recovery after exercise. The study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal showed that the protein was effectively digested and absorbed. It increased the whole body protein synthesis rates.
Drinking protein shake before bed may improve your sleep quality. During a March 2024 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that plant sources of protein may be associated with better sleep quality than animal sources. You can go for plant-based protein shake before bed. “It may increase the production of serotonin and melatonin, neurotransmitters that play a role in promoting sleep,” says the expert.
Drinking protein shake before bed can promote fat loss by enhancing fat oxidation and increasing metabolism overnight. “Protein has a higher thermic effect (an increase in metabolic rate after eating a meal) compared to fats and carbohydrates,” says the expert.
Kapiva's Daily Detox Juices ensure that you get your everyday shot of wellnessBuy now
A protein shake before bed can help stabilise blood sugar levels overnight. A 2020 study published in the Clinical Nutrition journal showed that a meal higher in protein and lower in carbohydrate reduced high blood sugar at night. “This prevents spikes and crashes in blood sugar that can lead to disturbances in sleep, such as waking up in the middle of the night feeling hungry or restless,” says the expert.
Drinking protein shake before bed can benefit a wide range of people:
“For most individuals, a protein intake of 20 to 40 grams before bed is sufficient to support muscle recovery and fat loss,” says the expert. It’s best to consume a protein shake about 30 minutes to an hour before going to bed. “This allows the body time to begin digestion and absorption, ensuring that protein is available during sleep for muscle recovery and repair,” says Ramya.
Drinking protein shake before bed can be an effective tool for muscle recovery, fat loss, and overall health it is not only for fitness enthusiasts, but also for older adults and people who want to be healthy.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods