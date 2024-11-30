Should you drink protein shake before bed?

Drink protein shake before bed, as it can help with muscle growth. This drink may also improve the quality of your sleep.

Protein is a vital nutrient which helps in growing muscles. Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, soy products, beans, nuts, and seeds can make a lot of difference. However, fitness enthusiasts also like to give a boost by having protein shakes before or after their workout sessions. This drink is not just for people who want to build muscles in the gym. It can be beneficial for older adults and those who want to lose weight. Having it before or after exercising is quite common but there are benefits to drinking protein shakes before bed.

What is a protein shake?

It is a beverage made by mixing protein powder with a liquid such as water, milk, or plant-based alternatives like almond milk, oat milk or soy milk. “They are typically consumed to supplement one’s diet with additional protein, especially after workouts or as a meal replacement,” says dietician Ramya B.

They are a convenient way to boost protein intake and are popular among athletes, bodybuilders, and people looking to build muscle, maintain weight, or recover from exercise. Protein supplements can improve muscle size and strength in healthy adults who engage in resistance training, as per an analysis published in the British Journal Of Sports Medicine in 2020. Various food items are used for making protein powders:

Whey protein is achieved by separating fat from milk.

Casein protein also comes from milk.

Plant-based proteins like pea, hemp, or soy are used by vegetarians and vegans.

Egg protein is another animal-based option.

Should you drink protein shakes before bed?

Well drinking protein shakes before hitting the sack may offer more health benefits for you that you imagine:

1. Supports muscle repair and growth during sleep

Having protein shake before bed can be particularly good for those who are into strength training. Having protein before sleep can augment muscle mass and strength gains in people who perform resistance training exercises, as per research published in The Journal of Nutrition in 2015. “Protein is digested and absorbed more slowly during sleep, allowing for a steady supply of amino acids to muscles. This helps repair muscles from the day’s workout and promotes muscle growth overnight,” says the expert.

2. Prevents muscle breakdown

Consuming protein shake before bed can provide a steady source of protein. This can help to prevent muscle catabolism, a process that happens when the body breaks down muscle tissue to use as a source of energy. “Go for casein protein shake before bed, which gets digested slowly,” says the expert.

3. Enhances muscle recovery

Nighttime is the time when the body does most of its recovery. “Consuming protein shake before bed can ensure that muscles have the necessary building blocks for repair, reducing soreness and improving recovery time,” says Ramya. In 2012, researchers studied the connection between protein intake before sleep and recovery after exercise. The study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal showed that the protein was effectively digested and absorbed. It increased the whole body protein synthesis rates.

4. May promote better sleep quality

Drinking protein shake before bed may improve your sleep quality. During a March 2024 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that plant sources of protein may be associated with better sleep quality than animal sources. You can go for plant-based protein shake before bed. “It may increase the production of serotonin and melatonin, neurotransmitters that play a role in promoting sleep,” says the expert.

5. Aids in fat loss

Drinking protein shake before bed can promote fat loss by enhancing fat oxidation and increasing metabolism overnight. “Protein has a higher thermic effect (an increase in metabolic rate after eating a meal) compared to fats and carbohydrates,” says the expert.

6. Balances blood sugar levels

A protein shake before bed can help stabilise blood sugar levels overnight. A 2020 study published in the Clinical Nutrition journal showed that a meal higher in protein and lower in carbohydrate reduced high blood sugar at night. “This prevents spikes and crashes in blood sugar that can lead to disturbances in sleep, such as waking up in the middle of the night feeling hungry or restless,” says the expert.

Protein shake before bed: Who benefits the most?

Drinking protein shake before bed can benefit a wide range of people:

Older adults : As people age, muscle mass naturally declines (sarcopenia). Drinking protein shake before bed can help prevent muscle loss and maintain strength in older adults.

: As people age, muscle mass naturally declines (sarcopenia). Drinking protein shake before bed can help prevent muscle loss and maintain strength in older adults. People with weight management goals : For those looking to maintain or lose weight, consuming protein shake before bed can help manage hunger and support muscle preservation during fat loss.

: For those looking to maintain or lose weight, consuming protein shake before bed can help manage hunger and support muscle preservation during fat loss. General health: Even those who are not specifically trying to build muscle can benefit from the muscle-repairing properties of protein, which is essential for overall health.

“For most individuals, a protein intake of 20 to 40 grams before bed is sufficient to support muscle recovery and fat loss,” says the expert. It’s best to consume a protein shake about 30 minutes to an hour before going to bed. “This allows the body time to begin digestion and absorption, ensuring that protein is available during sleep for muscle recovery and repair,” says Ramya.

How to make protein shake?

Ingredients:

1 scoop of protein powder (choose your preferred protein source)

1 cup of liquid (water, milk, almond milk, or soy milk)

1/2 banana (for natural sweetness and added creaminess)

Nut butter (peanut, or almond butter)

1 tablespoon of chia seeds or flaxseeds

Instructions:

Start by pouring your liquid into a blender.

Add one scoop of protein powder, and make sure the powder is evenly distributed in the liquid.

If you are using optional ingredients like banana, nut butter, and seeds, add them to the blender.

Blend on medium to high speed for about 30 to 60 seconds, or until all ingredients are smooth and fully combined.

Pour the shake into a glass, and enjoy it.

What are the side effects of having protein shake before bed?

Some people may experience bloating, gas, or indigestion, especially if consuming dairy-based proteins like whey.

Consuming excessive protein, especially in conjunction with other meals, can strain kidneys and lead to dehydration or imbalanced nutrient intake.

While protein helps build muscle and promote fat loss, consuming too many calories overall, including protein, can lead to weight gain if not balanced with physical activity.

Drinking protein shake before bed can be an effective tool for muscle recovery, fat loss, and overall health it is not only for fitness enthusiasts, but also for older adults and people who want to be healthy.