Are protein powders safe for pregnant women? 7 budget-friendly options

These 7 budget-friendly protein powders are packed with key nutrients to support your baby’s development and your overall health. From boosting energy to easing morning sickness, learn how they are healthy!

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

During pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes major changes that increase the need for essential nutrients, especially protein. Protein is vital for the baby’s growth, brain development, and tissue formation, while also helping the mother maintain muscle strength, immunity, and energy levels. But are protein powders for pregnant women safe?

Protein plays a vital role during pregnancy, supporting both the mother’s health and the baby’s development. While whole foods should be the primary source, many women find it hard to meet their daily protein needs, especially during times of nausea or poor appetite. That is where protein powders can help. “A good-quality, pregnancy-safe protein powder can support fetal growth, help maintain maternal muscle mass, reduce fatigue, and even aid women struggling with morning sickness by providing easy-to-digest nourishment,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain.

It also promotes healthy weight gain and keeps energy levels steady. Whether you are in your first trimester or nearing delivery, supplementing wisely can make a real difference in how you feel and how your baby develops.

Best protein powders for pregnant women in India

With so many options on the market, finding a protein powder that is safe, effective, and budget-friendly can be overwhelming. That is why we have created a list of the best budget-friendly protein powders for pregnant women that deliver nutrition. These supplements are specially formulated to support both mom and baby, offering key nutrients like DHA, folic acid, iron, calcium, and fibre. However, you must consult your personal healthcare provider before adding any supplement to your diet.

1. Develo Pregnancy & Lactation Protein Powder (1kg)

Develo is a scientifically formulated supplement designed to meet the specific nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women. It is rich in micronutrients like vitamin B2, B12, C, iron, and folic acid, all of which are essential during pregnancy and breastfeeding. It also contains DHA and choline, two powerful nutrients known to support brain development in babies. Whether you are expecting or already nursing, Develo provides support for both mother and baby. Its wide range of flavours, including banana shake, chocolate, vanilla cream, and more, makes it easy to stick with throughout your journey.

Note: Each flavour contains milk solids, so consult your doctor if you are lactose intolerant.

B07MP3HHK4

2. Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement Powder With Kesar Badam Flavour (400g)

Made with whey and casein protein, Vivamom protein powder helps reduce the risk of low birth weight while promoting healthy fetal growth. Added DHA supports your baby’s brain and eye development, while probiotics like Lactobacillus rhamnosus boost your immune system. It also contains iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, meeting your daily requirement and aligning with ICMR guidelines. Plus, it is gluten-free and trans-fat-free, making it a healthy choice for expectant mothers.

Note: Stick to the recommended daily dosage.

B07MP3HHK4

3. Vivamom Supplement Powder With Vanilla Flavour (400g)

This is the same formula but with a smooth and subtle vanilla flavour. It includes protein, dietary fibre, DHA, and probiotics, offering nutrition for both maternal health and the baby’s development. It is ideal for women with sensitive taste preferences or those looking for a mild-flavoured option. If you are planning to take Vivamom throughout your pregnancy, this affordable version is an excellent pick for daily consumption.

Note: Vanilla can be easier on queasy stomachs during the first trimester.

B07M7YZGC4

4. Galact Plus Nutrition Powder With Choco Hazelnut Flavour (400g)

Galact Plus is created to offer 25 vital nutrients, including high levels of iron, calcium, iodine, and vitamins A, B-complex, C, E, and K1. These support everything from the baby’s brain development to immunity and energy levels. Enriched with prebiotics, which help maintain a healthy gut, reduce bloating, and improve nutrient absorption during pregnancy. With no added sugar and a rich chocolatey taste, it is one of the best nutritional supplements for pregnant women.

Note: Mix with warm milk for a soothing evening drink.

B0DX6XRCJ7

5. Pro360 MOM-Pro Protein Powder With Swiss Chocolate and French Vanilla Flavour (400g)

Pro360 is one of the most affordable and nutrient-dense options out there. It offers 30 essential nutrients, including DHA, calcium, zinc, magnesium, and green apple skin extract, which is known for its antioxidant properties. It contains no added sugar, supports bone strength, and is easy to prepare. What stands out is its rich content of amino acids and botanical elements that help maintain energy and immunity. It is also packed with calcium and vitamin D, nutrients that help maintain strong bones and support the healthy development of your growing baby.

Note: Use within 15–20 days of opening to retain freshness.

B08DFH63Z8

6. Advanta Sugar-Free Whey Protein Powder (500g)

Although a bit expensive than other protein powders, Advanta is a sugar-free whey and milk protein blend designed specifically for pregnant and breastfeeding women. It offers strong prenatal and postnatal support with a clean, vegetarian formula. The sugar-free profile makes it a great option for moms watching their sugar intake, including those with gestational diabetes. It is easy to digest, flavourful, and highly versatile, great for smoothies, shakes, or even baking. It comes with several flavours like chocolate, elaichi pista, vanilla, and kesar badam.

Note: Always monitor protein intake if you have kidney concerns.

B0BB18RFHS

7. Nutrela Mother’s Plus Protein Supplement, Unflavoured (400g)

Nutrela is a high-protein, high-fibre, low-fat supplement made with 12 botanical extracts and bio-fermented vitamins. It is gluten-free, contains vegetarian DHA, and is fortified with iron and calcium. One standout feature is its benefits for gut health. Packed with fibre, it helps reduce constipation, a common issue during pregnancy. With no added sugar or preservatives, it is a clean and minimal formula ideal for women looking for plant-based, natural alternatives.

Note: Pair with fruits or nut butter to boost flavour and calories.

B09PMHQFDW

Related FAQs What is the recommended dosage of protein? According to Recommended Dietary Allowance, a healthy adult should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. It will help improve their overall health and fitness. How to take protein powder for weight gain? You can use protein powder for weight gain by mixing it with milk or a calorie-rich liquid. Consume it post-workout or between meals to boost your calorie intake. You can also combine it with a balanced diet and regular strength training for best results. Is whey protein safe? Whey protein is considered safe for health. But excessive consumption of this powder over a long period of time may cause adverse effects. A study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism states that chronic use of whey protein without the proper guidance can impact the kidney and liver function.