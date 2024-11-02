Protein for weight loss: How much do you need in a day for your fitness goals?

Consuming protein for weight loss can help you shed kilos. Read on to know how much and when to eat the nutrient for weight management.

Weight-loss diets can often be confusing. You may wonder what to include and how much to eat. However, a big constant in any slimming down regime is protein. Not only can it help you stay full for long, but consuming protein for weight loss can help you shed kilos faster than usual. However, you need to know how to eat it, and how much to have in a day. The nutrient should also be combined with other high-fiber options to ward off other issues such as constipation. To avoid the side effects of overconsumption, here are some tips and tricks to include this nutrient in your diet.

What is protein?

Protein is a large molecule made up of chains of amino acids. These amino acids link together to form various proteins, and can play essential roles in the body. The functions of protein are immense such as building and repairing tissues, acting as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions, and supporting the immune system. “There are 20 different amino acids, and the specific sequence in which they are arranged determines the protein’s structure and function. Essentially, proteins are vital for growth, maintenance, and overall health,” says dietician Kejal Shah.

How does protein help you lose weight?

Protein can help with weight loss in several ways. Here are some ways:

1. Increases satiety

Protein-rich foods tend to be more filling and satisfying, which can lead to a reduction in overall calorie intake. This is because protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that protein can help you feel satisfied to a greater extent than other nutrients such as carbohydrates or fats. This may facilitate a reduction in energy consumption.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Boosts metabolism

Protein requires more energy to digest than carbohydrates or fats, which can increase your resting metabolic rate (RMR) and help you burn more calories at rest. It can also become a metabolic fuel source. Excess protein is not stored in the body and is converted to glucose as an energy source. As per a study published in the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, protein which is found in the diet increases energy expenditure. It has higher diet-induced thermogenesis, which is an increase in metabolic rate after the consumption of food, than fats and carbohydrates.

3. Preserves muscle mass

When you are on a weight-loss diet, your body might start to break down muscle tissue for energy. Adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, ensuring that you lose fat instead of muscle. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, compared participants who added a whey protein–, leucine–, and vitamin D–enriched supplement with those who had an isocaloric control drink, one containing less protein. The first group reported to preserve more muscle mass during weight loss.

4. Reduces muscle loss during exercise

Exercise, especially resistance training, can lead to muscle damage and loss. Protein helps repair and rebuild muscle tissue, reducing muscle loss and supporting weight loss. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, stated that an increased protein intake, if it is distributed evenly throughout the day, may prevent the loss of muscle mass during weight-loss therapy.

5. Supports fat burning

Protein can help increase the production of hormones like glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps fat-burning and promotes weight loss. A study published in the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, compared participants with increased protein consumption, with participants with more carbohydrate intake. In the high-protein group, the participants significantly lost body weight and fat mass.

6. Lowers ghrelin levels

Ghrelin is a hormone that stimulates appetite. Protein-rich meals can lower ghrelin levels, reducing hunger and supporting weight loss. Protein leads to a prolonged ghrelin suppression, which is what makes him the most satisfying, states a study, published in the International Journal of Peptides.

How much protein do you need every day to lose weight?

To lose weight, it is recommended to consume 0.8 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. “If you have a sedentary lifestyle, aim for about 0.8-1.0 g/kg, while moderately active people can target 1.3 g/kg, and those with intense activity can benefit from 1.6 g/kg,” explains Shah. So, for example, a 70 kg person should consume approximately 56 to 112 grams of protein each day, depending on their activity level. Read below to know how much weight you can lose with protein consumption.

How much weight can you lose in a week with adequate protein consumption?

With adequate protein consumption, people can expect to lose about 0.5 to 1 kg per week, explains Shah. This rate is achievable through a high-protein diet combined with a calorie deficit and regular physical activity. Higher protein intake can enhance satiety, boost metabolism, and help retain muscle mass during weight loss, contributing to this effective weight loss range.

What is the best way to consume this protein?

Here are some ways to consume protein for weight loss:

Start meals with protein : Begin your meals with protein-rich foods like eggs, curd, paneer, pulses, or lean meats to enhance satiety.

: Begin your meals with protein-rich foods like eggs, curd, paneer, pulses, or lean meats to enhance satiety. Incorporate protein in every meal : Ensure each meal and snack contains a source of protein, such as legumes, nuts, or dairy.

: Ensure each meal and snack contains a source of protein, such as legumes, nuts, or dairy. Choose high-quality sources : Opt for lean meats, fish, dairy products, and plant-based proteins like quinoa and lentils.

: Opt for lean meats, fish, dairy products, and plant-based proteins like quinoa and lentils. Use protein supplements : Consider protein shakes or bars for convenient boosts, especially post-workout.

: Consider protein shakes or bars for convenient boosts, especially post-workout. Spread intake throughout the day: Distribute protein consumption evenly across meals for better absorption and muscle maintenance.

What is the best time to have protein to lose weight?

Here is when to consume this nutrient for weight loss:

Breakfast : Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast can help reduce hunger throughout the day and regulate appetite hormones like ghrelin.

: Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast can help reduce hunger throughout the day and regulate appetite hormones like ghrelin. Between meals : Snacking on protein-rich foods between meals can curb hunger and lead to lower overall calorie intake.

: Snacking on protein-rich foods between meals can curb hunger and lead to lower overall calorie intake. Post-workout : Consuming protein within 30-60 minutes after exercising aids muscle recovery and helps maintain muscle mass, which is beneficial for weight loss.

: Consuming protein within 30-60 minutes after exercising aids muscle recovery and helps maintain muscle mass, which is beneficial for weight loss. Consistent timing: Maintaining consistent meal timings can enhance metabolic efficiency and support weight loss efforts.

What to keep in mind while consuming protein for weight loss?

When consuming protein for weight loss, keep the following in mind:

Choose lean meats, fish, legumes, dairy, and plant proteins to maximize nutrient intake while minimising saturated fats.

Aim for balanced portions, incorporating protein into each meal and snack to enhance satiety and reduce overall calorie intake.

Distribute protein throughout the day, especially at breakfast and between meals, to help control hunger and maintain energy levels.

Pair protein with healthy fats and complex carbohydrates for a well-rounded diet that supports weight loss.

While increasing protein, ensure you maintain a calorie deficit for effective weight loss.