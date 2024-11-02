Protein for weight loss: How much do you need in a day for your fitness goals?

Chat with
Weight-loss diets can often be confusing. You may wonder what to include and how much to eat. However, a big constant in any slimming down regime is protein. Not only can it help you stay full for long, but consuming protein for weight loss can help you shed kilos faster than usual. However, you need to know how to eat it, and how much to have in a day. The nutrient should also be combined with other high-fiber options to ward off other issues such as constipation. To avoid the side effects of overconsumption, here are some tips and tricks to include this nutrient in your diet.
Protein is a large molecule made up of chains of amino acids. These amino acids link together to form various proteins, and can play essential roles in the body. The functions of protein are immense such as building and repairing tissues, acting as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions, and supporting the immune system. “There are 20 different amino acids, and the specific sequence in which they are arranged determines the protein’s structure and function. Essentially, proteins are vital for growth, maintenance, and overall health,” says dietician Kejal Shah.
Protein can help with weight loss in several ways. Here are some ways:
Protein-rich foods tend to be more filling and satisfying, which can lead to a reduction in overall calorie intake. This is because protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that protein can help you feel satisfied to a greater extent than other nutrients such as carbohydrates or fats. This may facilitate a reduction in energy consumption.
Protein requires more energy to digest than carbohydrates or fats, which can increase your resting metabolic rate (RMR) and help you burn more calories at rest. It can also become a metabolic fuel source. Excess protein is not stored in the body and is converted to glucose as an energy source. As per a study published in the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, protein which is found in the diet increases energy expenditure. It has higher diet-induced thermogenesis, which is an increase in metabolic rate after the consumption of food, than fats and carbohydrates.
When you are on a weight-loss diet, your body might start to break down muscle tissue for energy. Adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass, ensuring that you lose fat instead of muscle. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, compared participants who added a whey protein–, leucine–, and vitamin D–enriched supplement with those who had an isocaloric control drink, one containing less protein. The first group reported to preserve more muscle mass during weight loss.
Exercise, especially resistance training, can lead to muscle damage and loss. Protein helps repair and rebuild muscle tissue, reducing muscle loss and supporting weight loss. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, stated that an increased protein intake, if it is distributed evenly throughout the day, may prevent the loss of muscle mass during weight-loss therapy.
Protein can help increase the production of hormones like glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps fat-burning and promotes weight loss. A study published in the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, compared participants with increased protein consumption, with participants with more carbohydrate intake. In the high-protein group, the participants significantly lost body weight and fat mass.
Ghrelin is a hormone that stimulates appetite. Protein-rich meals can lower ghrelin levels, reducing hunger and supporting weight loss. Protein leads to a prolonged ghrelin suppression, which is what makes him the most satisfying, states a study, published in the International Journal of Peptides.
To lose weight, it is recommended to consume 0.8 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. “If you have a sedentary lifestyle, aim for about 0.8-1.0 g/kg, while moderately active people can target 1.3 g/kg, and those with intense activity can benefit from 1.6 g/kg,” explains Shah. So, for example, a 70 kg person should consume approximately 56 to 112 grams of protein each day, depending on their activity level. Read below to know how much weight you can lose with protein consumption.
With adequate protein consumption, people can expect to lose about 0.5 to 1 kg per week, explains Shah. This rate is achievable through a high-protein diet combined with a calorie deficit and regular physical activity. Higher protein intake can enhance satiety, boost metabolism, and help retain muscle mass during weight loss, contributing to this effective weight loss range.
Here are some ways to consume protein for weight loss:
Here is when to consume this nutrient for weight loss:
When consuming protein for weight loss, keep the following in mind:
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods