OMAD vs monotrophic diet: Should you have only one meal or eat the same thing all day?

The OMAD diet allows you to eat only one meal daily. The monotrophic diet makes you eat the same thing all day. Let’s see which one is better.

Dieting is no longer as simple as just eating boiled foods. We live in an age where not only what you eat, but when you eat, and how often you eat can make all the difference. When it comes to weight loss, two restrictive diets – the OMAD diet and the monotrophic diet are two sides of the same coin. The OMAD diet lets you eat a large meal only once a day, and makes you fast for the rest of the time. The monotrophic diet, on the other hand, encourages you to eat the same foods all day long. Both come with their own set of pros and cons. Which one is better? Let’s find out.

What is the OMAD Diet?

The OMAD diet is a diet plan, much like intermittent fasting, where you are restricted to eating only at a certain time of day. Here, you don’t eat for 23 hours, and then consume all your calories in one single meal. Yes, the OMAD diet allows you to eat only one meal in a day. It is believed that this helps with weight loss, as when you don’t eat for extended periods, your body makes less insulin, a chemical it needs to break down the sugar from carbohydrates that we eat. However, your cells still need energy. This is when your fat cells release energy, and you end up losing kilos.

Is it healthy? Consuming only one meal a day on the OMAD diet might bring short-term weight loss and enhance insulin sensitivity in some people, but it could also result in nutrient deficiencies, low energy and digestive problems in the long term. “It might cause extreme hunger, leading to overeating or unhealthy food choices in the single meal consumed,” explains dietician Veena V.

What is the monotrophic diet?

Another diet that has been doing the rounds is the monotrophic diet. “This is also a restrictive eating plan where a person consumes only one type of food or food group per meal or day,” explains Veena. For instance, one may consume only fruits, vegetables, or meat for a whole day. Although this too may result in short-term weight loss because of restricted calorie consumption, it does not provide the necessary nutrients, thus proving to be unsustainable and harmful in the long term. A well-balanced diet with a mix of nutrients is generally advised says the expert.

Benefits of the OMAD diet

Eating only one meal a day which is allowed on the OMAD diet comes with certain advantages. Here is how it can help your body:

1. Helps to burn fat

The OMAD diet can help you to burn fat. A study, published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology, observed that a single meal per day, when consumed in the evening, lowers body weight. It also added that this did not impact the participant’s physical performances. Therefore, the OMAD diet may help you lose weight and even though you are just eating once a day, you probably won’t experience fatigue.

2. Helps to improve metabolism

When it comes to your metabolism, the OMAD diet, or eating just once every day, can help you. A study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, states that dietary restriction, such as the ones posed in the OMAD diet, is beneficial primarily because of its effects on energy metabolism; i.e, it increases insulin sensitivity. Additionally, fasting increases the production of human growth hormone (HGH) and this helps to maintain muscle mass, supports fat metabolism, and improves overall metabolic health.

3. Makes you more alert

“Some people experience improved concentration and energy because of stable blood sugar levels and less digestive burden,” says Veena. When we are fasting, our body releases something known as norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps to make us more alert, focused, and increases our energy levels. Also, when we are not eating for an extended period, such as in the OMAD diet, this leads to the production of ketones, which serve as an efficient fuel source for the brain. Also, when we are fast during the day, our body releases this chemical called orexin-A. This can also help you feel more alert.

Benefits of the monotrophic diet

The monotrophic diet can result in short-term weight loss through lowered calorie consumption. Here is how it can help you:

1. Easier to digest

Unlike the OMAD diet, here we are eating the same food multiple times a day. This makes it easier for our bodies to digest the food. It may also help to decrease any bloating or indigestion. “The diet allows certain people to identify food intolerances by removing various food groups while encouraging mindful eating and aiding digestion,” says Veena.

2. Reduces hunger cravings

In this diet, you are reducing your food choices. This can help you keep hunger cravings as well as keep emotional eating at bay. When we are getting to enjoy a different variety of foods, some of these might be high in sugar and salt. This makes our brain’s reward system overstimulated and this can increase our cravings. Unlike the OMAD diet, here since you are eating the same food again and again, this removes this sensory overload. This, in turn, helps to reduce the desire for hyper-palatable foods.

3. Helps in weight loss

Yes, just like the OMAD diet, the monotrophic diet also helps you lose weight. Since you are eating the same food, it can help you eat less and this can lead to weight loss. However, it all depends on what you are eating. If you are eating vegetables, this diet is sure to help you lose weight. However, if the food that you are repeating is high in sugar and calorie-dense, then it can swing the other way as well. More research is needed for the same.

4. Easier to prepare

Unlike the OMAD diet, where you are eating different things in one go, here you are just eating the same thing. Therefore, it is a lot easier to prepare, says Veena. Meal planning and preparation become simpler, and you don’t have to waste time thinking about what to cook. If you follow a busy schedule, then this is perfect for you.

Risks of following the OMAD diet

Consuming one meal per day, as we do in the OMAD diet, is potentially risky:

It can lead to nutrient deficiencies, low energy and decreased metabolism as a result of extended fasting.

It might induce excessive hunger, resulting in overeating or unhealthy food consumption during a single meal.

It can also harm digestion, elevate stress hormone levels, and, in a few instances, lead to blood sugar imbalance. A study, published in the journal Metabolism, stated that as the calories are not restricted in the one meal that is allowed in the OMAD diet, this can result in higher fasting glucose levels.

A long-term OMAD diet can also lead to muscle loss and challenges in maintaining a balanced intake of necessary vitamins and minerals. It is very important to consult a doctor before starting such a diet.

Risks of following the monotrophic diet

The monotrophic diet is risky in many ways. The biggest risk is that the diet can cause a nutrient deficiency due to its non-variety. This could also lead to deficiency of key vitamins, minerals and proteins. It can further lead to loss of muscle mass and a compromised immunity, as well as reduced energy levels, says Veena. The very restrictive nature of the diet can cause cravings and overeating as well. Long-term consumption can further decelerate metabolism and harm overall health.

What does a balanced OMAD diet plan look like?

“A balanced OMAD meal should be nutrient-dense, providing adequate protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals,” says Veena

Macronutrient breakdown

Protein : 30–40% of total calories should be from protein-rich foods. This is for muscle maintenance and satiety

: 30–40% of total calories should be from protein-rich foods. This is for muscle maintenance and satiety Healthy fats : 30–35% of foods must be healthy fats. This helps in sustained energy and hormone balance.

: 30–35% of foods must be healthy fats. This helps in sustained energy and hormone balance. Complex carbohydrates : 25–30% needs to come from complex carbs. This is for fibre and steady energy release.

: 25–30% needs to come from complex carbs. This is for fibre and steady energy release. Micronutrients: Prioritise vitamins (B12, C, D, and E) and minerals (magnesium, potassium, and iron)

What does a balanced monotrophic diet look like?

We can rotate each food group in this diet and make one fruit group in a day.

Example:

Day 1: Fruits

Day 2: Vegetables

Day 3: Proteins

Day 4: Low glycemic index grains

OMAD diet vs monotrophic diet: Which one is better?

“Between the monotrophic diet and the OMAD diet, OMAD is usually a healthier choice for weight loss since it permits a more balanced consumption of nutrients in one meal to avoid extreme deficiencies,” explains Veena. OMAD can also help with insulin sensitivity and fat loss without sacrificing food flexibility. On the other hand, the monotrophic diet is restrictive and tends to cause nutrient imbalances as well as non-sustainable patterns of eating.

Related FAQs Who should not do these diets? People with diabetes, low blood sugar levels or metabolic disorders must not follow OMAD and the monotrophic diet since they lead to blood sugar imbalance. Pregnant or lactating women, those with a history of eating disorders and those with nutrient deficiencies or chronic diseases must also avoid such restrictive diets. It is crucial to consult a doctor before making extreme changes in diet. How many calories can you eat in one meal in the OMAD diet? The calorie content of a single meal differs according to people, but it can vary from 500 to 2,500 calories based on age, activity level and health requirements.