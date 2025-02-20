OMAD vs monotrophic diet: Should you have only one meal or eat the same thing all day?

Chat with
Dieting is no longer as simple as just eating boiled foods. We live in an age where not only what you eat, but when you eat, and how often you eat can make all the difference. When it comes to weight loss, two restrictive diets – the OMAD diet and the monotrophic diet are two sides of the same coin. The OMAD diet lets you eat a large meal only once a day, and makes you fast for the rest of the time. The monotrophic diet, on the other hand, encourages you to eat the same foods all day long. Both come with their own set of pros and cons. Which one is better? Let’s find out.
The OMAD diet is a diet plan, much like intermittent fasting, where you are restricted to eating only at a certain time of day. Here, you don’t eat for 23 hours, and then consume all your calories in one single meal. Yes, the OMAD diet allows you to eat only one meal in a day. It is believed that this helps with weight loss, as when you don’t eat for extended periods, your body makes less insulin, a chemical it needs to break down the sugar from carbohydrates that we eat. However, your cells still need energy. This is when your fat cells release energy, and you end up losing kilos.
Is it healthy? Consuming only one meal a day on the OMAD diet might bring short-term weight loss and enhance insulin sensitivity in some people, but it could also result in nutrient deficiencies, low energy and digestive problems in the long term. “It might cause extreme hunger, leading to overeating or unhealthy food choices in the single meal consumed,” explains dietician Veena V.
Another diet that has been doing the rounds is the monotrophic diet. “This is also a restrictive eating plan where a person consumes only one type of food or food group per meal or day,” explains Veena. For instance, one may consume only fruits, vegetables, or meat for a whole day. Although this too may result in short-term weight loss because of restricted calorie consumption, it does not provide the necessary nutrients, thus proving to be unsustainable and harmful in the long term. A well-balanced diet with a mix of nutrients is generally advised says the expert.
Eating only one meal a day which is allowed on the OMAD diet comes with certain advantages. Here is how it can help your body:
The OMAD diet can help you to burn fat. A study, published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology, observed that a single meal per day, when consumed in the evening, lowers body weight. It also added that this did not impact the participant’s physical performances. Therefore, the OMAD diet may help you lose weight and even though you are just eating once a day, you probably won’t experience fatigue.
When it comes to your metabolism, the OMAD diet, or eating just once every day, can help you. A study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, states that dietary restriction, such as the ones posed in the OMAD diet, is beneficial primarily because of its effects on energy metabolism; i.e, it increases insulin sensitivity. Additionally, fasting increases the production of human growth hormone (HGH) and this helps to maintain muscle mass, supports fat metabolism, and improves overall metabolic health.
“Some people experience improved concentration and energy because of stable blood sugar levels and less digestive burden,” says Veena. When we are fasting, our body releases something known as norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps to make us more alert, focused, and increases our energy levels. Also, when we are not eating for an extended period, such as in the OMAD diet, this leads to the production of ketones, which serve as an efficient fuel source for the brain. Also, when we are fast during the day, our body releases this chemical called orexin-A. This can also help you feel more alert.
The monotrophic diet can result in short-term weight loss through lowered calorie consumption. Here is how it can help you:
Unlike the OMAD diet, here we are eating the same food multiple times a day. This makes it easier for our bodies to digest the food. It may also help to decrease any bloating or indigestion. “The diet allows certain people to identify food intolerances by removing various food groups while encouraging mindful eating and aiding digestion,” says Veena.
In this diet, you are reducing your food choices. This can help you keep hunger cravings as well as keep emotional eating at bay. When we are getting to enjoy a different variety of foods, some of these might be high in sugar and salt. This makes our brain’s reward system overstimulated and this can increase our cravings. Unlike the OMAD diet, here since you are eating the same food again and again, this removes this sensory overload. This, in turn, helps to reduce the desire for hyper-palatable foods.
Yes, just like the OMAD diet, the monotrophic diet also helps you lose weight. Since you are eating the same food, it can help you eat less and this can lead to weight loss. However, it all depends on what you are eating. If you are eating vegetables, this diet is sure to help you lose weight. However, if the food that you are repeating is high in sugar and calorie-dense, then it can swing the other way as well. More research is needed for the same.
Unlike the OMAD diet, where you are eating different things in one go, here you are just eating the same thing. Therefore, it is a lot easier to prepare, says Veena. Meal planning and preparation become simpler, and you don’t have to waste time thinking about what to cook. If you follow a busy schedule, then this is perfect for you.
Consuming one meal per day, as we do in the OMAD diet, is potentially risky:
The monotrophic diet is risky in many ways. The biggest risk is that the diet can cause a nutrient deficiency due to its non-variety. This could also lead to deficiency of key vitamins, minerals and proteins. It can further lead to loss of muscle mass and a compromised immunity, as well as reduced energy levels, says Veena. The very restrictive nature of the diet can cause cravings and overeating as well. Long-term consumption can further decelerate metabolism and harm overall health.
“A balanced OMAD meal should be nutrient-dense, providing adequate protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals,” says Veena
We can rotate each food group in this diet and make one fruit group in a day.
Example:
“Between the monotrophic diet and the OMAD diet, OMAD is usually a healthier choice for weight loss since it permits a more balanced consumption of nutrients in one meal to avoid extreme deficiencies,” explains Veena. OMAD can also help with insulin sensitivity and fat loss without sacrificing food flexibility. On the other hand, the monotrophic diet is restrictive and tends to cause nutrient imbalances as well as non-sustainable patterns of eating.
People with diabetes, low blood sugar levels or metabolic disorders must not follow OMAD and the monotrophic diet since they lead to blood sugar imbalance. Pregnant or lactating women, those with a history of eating disorders and those with nutrient deficiencies or chronic diseases must also avoid such restrictive diets. It is crucial to consult a doctor before making extreme changes in diet.
The calorie content of a single meal differs according to people, but it can vary from 500 to 2,500 calories based on age, activity level and health requirements.
