Probiotics for weight loss: Can it help you lose belly fat?

Probiotics are known to boost gut health and improve digestion. But did you know that taking probiotics for weight loss could also be helpful? Know benefits and side effects.

Probiotics are often recommended to help with digestion and support a healthy gut. These friendly bacteria help break down food, absorb nutrients, and keep things running smoothly, reducing the risk of issues like constipation and bloating. They are naturally found in foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables or can be taken as supplements. While they are most well-known for promoting digestive health, they might do a lot more. Some people believe that consuming probiotics for weight loss could be helpful. They might play a big role in weight management by boosting metabolism.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live microorganisms, usually bacteria or yeast, that offer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts, as per the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. They are often called ‘good bacteria’ because they help keep the gut healthy by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and inhibiting harmful ones. They are naturally found in fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut and can also be taken through supplements such as pills, powder, or liquid. Beyond promoting healthy digestion, they also play a crucial role in supporting immune function and enhancing nutrient absorption. Additionally, according to a 2020 article published in the Journal of Microorganisms, probiotics may also be used as a treatment for overweight and obesity, showing potential as probiotics for weight loss.

How does gut bacteria affect weight loss?

Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria, collectively known as the gut microbiome. This microbiome consists of over 1000 different types of microbes, including bacteroidetes, firmicutes, actinobacteria, and others. These bacteria play a vital role in your overall health by helping with various functions, such as:

Breaking down nutrients from food

Metabolising medications

Protecting against harmful germs

Maintaining a healthy gut lining, and

Promoting a healthy immune system

When the balance of these bacteria is disrupted, it can lead to health problems, including weight gain. Research published in the Journal of Microorganisms suggests that an imbalance in gut bacteria may contribute to obesity by increasing insulin resistance, inflammation, and fat storage. Studies have also shown that individuals who are overweight or obese tend to have a different gut microbiome composition compared to those with a healthy weight. This has led many to believe that probiotics for weight loss might help restore the balance of gut bacteria and aid in weight management.

Probiotics for weight loss: Can it help?

They may help with weight loss, although research on the topic is still ongoing. A 2018 review published by the Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine of 12 studies involving over 800 people found that those who took probiotics had more significant reductions in body weight, waist circumference, body fat, and body mass index (BMI) compared to those who did not. Participants who took higher doses or a single strain of probiotics for weight loss seemed to experience more fat loss.

Researchers of this 2018 review highlight several ways through which probiotics may aid weight loss. These include:

Increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) promotes fat oxidation and reduces fat storage.

Decreasing inflammation by reducing lipopolysaccharide (LPS) producers

Regulating appetite and metabolism

Reducing fat accumulation

Improving insulin sensitivity

Influencing pro-inflammatory genes

Another large review in 2019 published by BMJ Open, which included over 6,800 people, also found that these good bacteria helped reduce body fat and waist size. It showed that probiotics for weight loss, particularly those containing strains like bifidobacteria (B. breve, B. longum), lactobacilli (L. acidophilus, L. casei), and Streptococcus salivarius subsp. thermophilus, led to reductions in body fat and waist circumference. Furthermore, some studies suggest that probiotics may also help protect against weight gain by improving metabolic health.

While they show promise for weight management, more studies are needed to fully understand their effectiveness and long-term benefits. Still, many are turning to probiotics for weight loss as part of their healthy lifestyle.

Probiotics for weight loss: Are there any side effects?

Probiotics from foods like yoghurt or fermented vegetables are generally safe when eaten in moderation. However, taking probiotic supplements long-term might come with some risks. Research published in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that high doses of probiotics for weight loss from supplements could lead to issues like the transfer of resistant genes to harmful bacteria. This could increase the risk of antibiotic resistance and other health problems. Additionally, according to Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, using probiotics could cause bacterial overgrowth in the gut, increase the risk of infections, and even lead to serious infections, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

So, while probiotics for weight loss can be beneficial, it is important to be cautious, especially with supplements, and to consult a healthcare provider if you are considering them long-term.

Probiotic-rich foods for weight loss

Foods packed with probiotics are natural sources of beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Some of the best options include fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso. These foods are made through fermentation, a process where bacteria or yeast break down sugars, producing these gut friendly bacteria that help balance the gut microbiome.

Also read: Eating probiotics can lift your mood and make you feel happier. Here’s how

Other examples include tempeh, pickles (fermented in brine), and kombucha, a fermented tea. Eating a variety of probiotic-rich foods can promote better digestion, boost immunity, and potentially support weight management. Regularly consuming these foods may also improve overall gut health, as they help replenish the good bacteria that may be lost due to diet, stress, or antibiotics. For those looking for probiotics for weight loss, these foods are a great natural option to include in your diet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I get enough probiotics from food alone?

Yes, many people can get sufficient probiotics for weight loss from a balanced diet that includes fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut. However, some people may need supplements, especially if they have specific health concerns or dietary restrictions.

2. Can probiotics help with bloating or constipation?

Yes, probiotics may help improve digestion and relieve symptoms like bloating, gas, and constipation by balancing the gut bacteria and supporting regular bowel movements.

3. Should I take probiotics on an empty stomach or with food?

It is generally recommended to take probiotics with food, as this can help protect the beneficial bacteria from stomach acid. However, it can depend on the specific type of probiotic, so it is best to follow the instructions of the product and consult with a healthcare provider.