7 pre-workout drinks to keep you hydrated and energised

Staying hydrated during workouts is just as important as the exercise itself. A nutritionist shares 7 pre-workout drinks that boost energy, hydration and performance.

If you often feel tired, dizzy or low on energy during workouts, dehydration could be the reason. Sweating leads to fluid and electrolyte loss, which can affect your stamina, focus and recovery. While plain water is essential, adding the right pre-workout drinks to your fitness routine can help you stay energized and perform better. From improving blood flow to replenishing electrolytes, certain beverages support your body before, during and after exercise.

According to Fitness First coach Vikas Sharma, choosing natural, nutrient-rich drinks can prevent fatigue and muscle cramps while keeping hydration levels steady. The key is to avoid sugary sports drinks and instead opt for simple, wholesome options that fuel your workouts without unnecessary calories.

Why hydration matters during workouts

When you exercise, your body loses water and minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium through sweat. Even mild dehydration can reduce strength, endurance and concentration, says Sharma. However, proper hydration supports muscle function, regulates body temperature and improves recovery. Choosing the right drinks can also help replenish lost electrolytes and support energy levels during intense training sessions.

Healthy pre-workout drinks

Here are 7 healthy pre-workout drinks to stay hydrated and energized during workouts:

1. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which may help boost metabolism and fat oxidation—making it one of the best pre-workout drinks. According to a study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, these compounds can increase energy expenditure and thermogenesis. Drinking green tea before a light workout may help improve focus and endurance, but it is best avoided right before intense training if you are sensitive to caffeine.

2. Coconut water

Naturally refreshing and low in sugar, coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. As per the US Department of Agriculture, one cup contains about 46 calories, making it a lighter alternative to packaged sports drinks. Sharma says coconut water is ideal for moderate workouts and helps prevent muscle cramps.

3. Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is one of the pre-workout drinks because it is packed with antioxidants and dietary nitrates. When consumed, nitrates convert into nitric oxide, which improves blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles. A study in the Annual Review of Nutrition found that beet juice can enhance endurance and cardiorespiratory performance, making it popular among athletes. It is best consumed 1–2 hours before a workout.

4. Lemonade (without added sugar)

Fresh lemonade made with water, lemon juice and a pinch of salt is a simple hydration booster. Lemons provide vitamin C, while the salt helps replenish sodium lost through sweat. “This drink supports hydration and prevents fatigue during longer workout sessions, especially in hot weather,” suggests Sharma.

5. Cucumber and mint-infused water

Cucumber is naturally hydrating and low in calories, while mint supports digestion and provides a cooling effect. Sharma says, “Infused water with cucumber and mint encourages better water intake and helps control appetite.” It is a great pre-workout drink for light activities like yoga, walking, or stretching sessions.

6. Protein smoothie

A protein smoothie made with fruits, yoghurt, or plant-based milk supports muscle recovery and keeps you energized post-workout. Protein helps repair muscle tissue, while fruits add natural carbohydrates for glycogen replenishment. Sharma recommends keeping it balanced and avoiding excess sweeteners.

7. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is hydrating and rich in potassium and magnesium. According to the US Department of Agriculture, one cup provides nearly 6 percent of the daily value of these minerals. It also contains L-citrulline, an amino acid linked to improved blood flow and muscle recovery. This makes watermelon juice a refreshing post-workout drink.

When and how to drink these beverages?

Hydration needs vary depending on workout intensity and duration. Drinking these beverages before a workout can support endurance, recovery, and overall performance. However, for short workouts, water or infused drinks work well. For longer or intense sessions, drinks with electrolytes and natural carbohydrates help maintain energy. Avoid sugary beverages that can cause energy crashes. Also, pair them with a balanced diet and regular exercise for the best results!