The Portfolio Diet does much more than just control cholesterol

A plant-based eating plan to lower cholesterol, the Portfolio Diet allows you to have a great ensemble of healthy foods in your day. It comes with these other benefits as well.

The daily inclusion of soy protein, nuts, soluble fibre and plant sterols is what the Portfolio Diet is all about. This diet has been specially designed to lower cholesterol levels. However, it has many other benefits besides this as well. It helps to promote better heart health, keeps you safe from chronic diseases, helps strengthen your gut, and can lead to sustainable weight loss. The diet allows plant-based foods, oats, healthy oils as well as nuts. However, make sure to maintain portion control as the diet can have some side effects if food is overconsumed.

What is the portfolio diet?

The Portfolio Diet is a plant-based eating plan designed to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Developed by Dr David Jenkins, the diet focuses on incorporating specific cholesterol-lowering foods, referred to as a “portfolio,” into daily meals, explains dietitian Garima Goyal. The Portfolio Diet, a plant-based eating pattern that helps improve cholesterol, is also associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and heart failure, states this study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Nutritional profile of the portfolio diet

Wondering what and how much can you eat in a day? A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that five different food components are part of the 2000 kcal diet. This includes 50 g plant protein, 20 g viscous soluble fibre, 45 g nuts, 2 g phytosterols, plant compounds found in margarine, as well as plant-based monounsaturated fats (MUFAs). Read on to know what these food categories include.

What are the benefits of the portfolio diet?

A portfolio diet can help keep you healthy in many ways. Here are some of the benefits of the diet.

1. Lowers LDL cholesterol

The primary goal of the diet is to reduce LDL cholesterol, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. A study, published in JAMA, observed that the use of a dietary portfolio compared with the low−saturated fat dietary advice resulted in greater LDL-C lowering during 6 months of follow-up. Soluble fibre binds to cholesterol in the digestive system, preventing its absorption. Plant sterols block cholesterol absorption, and soy protein reduces cholesterol synthesis in the liver.

2. Reduces risk of cardiovascular disease

By lowering cholesterol and improving overall lipid profiles, the diet helps prevent conditions like heart attacks and strokes. A study, published in the journal Circulation, observed that the Portfolio Diet was associated with a lower risk of CVD, particularly coronary heart disease (CHD) in menopausal women. The plant-based diet, which includes cholesterol-lowering foods, was consistently associated with a 14% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and stroke, stated the study. The inclusion of potassium-rich fruits and vegetables also helps balance sodium levels and reduce blood pressure.

3. Promotes sustainable weight loss

The Portfolio Diet focuses on incorporating a variety of plant-based foods into your meals, such as plant sterols, and compounds, found in plants like nuts, seeds, and legumes, that can help lower cholesterol levels. It is also high in soluble fibre and allows foods such as oats, beans, and fruits, can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. Plant-based protein sources like tofu, tempeh, beans, and lentils, which are part of the diet, can help build and repair tissues, boost metabolism, and reduce cravings.

4. Improves blood sugar control

The low glycemic index (GI) of whole grains, legumes, and soy products helps regulate blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Thus, the Portfolio Diet can help reduce the risk of diabetes. A study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, observed that greater adherence to the portfolio diet was associated with a 23% lower relative risk of type 2 diabetes compared to a low adherence of the same.

5. Reduces systemic inflammation

The diet is rich in foods such as nuts and soy. These are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce chronic inflammation, a key factor in many diseases. A study, published in the journal Circulation, observed that the portfolio diet improved cholesterol levels as well as lowered the levels of C-reactive protein, a type of protein that increases due to inflammation, and other inflammatory substances.

6. Improves gut health

A healthy gut is another important benefit of the portfolio diet. Soluble fibre, present in the foods that the diet allows, feeds beneficial gut bacteria, improving digestion, reducing bloating, and supporting immune function. A study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, observed that the participants could eat the food allowed in the diet without any disturbances in the gut. There was some increase in bowel movement too and fecal frequency was greater with the Portfolio Diet than with the other treatments.

7. Enhances nutritional intake

The emphasis on whole, plant-based foods ensures a rich supply of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help you take in more nutrients. It focusses on the consumption of foods high in soluble fibre, such as oats, beans, and fruits, which help in digestion and promote satiety. Foods like nuts, seeds, and avocados are included in the diet, providing healthy fats that support heart health and hormone production.

How do you do the Portfolio Diet?

To follow the Portfolio Diet, aim to incorporate these key food groups into your meals every day:

Plant sterols (2g per day) – Found in fortified foods like margarine spreads, orange juice, and supplements. Plant sterols mimic cholesterol in the gut, competing for absorption and effectively reducing overall cholesterol levels.

– Found in fortified foods like margarine spreads, orange juice, and supplements. Plant sterols mimic cholesterol in the gut, competing for absorption and effectively reducing overall cholesterol levels. Soluble fibre (10-25g per day) – Found in oats, barley, psyllium husk, lentils, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Soluble fibre binds to cholesterol and bile acids in the digestive system, promoting their excretion and reducing overall cholesterol levels.

– Found in oats, barley, psyllium husk, lentils, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Soluble fibre binds to cholesterol and bile acids in the digestive system, promoting their excretion and reducing overall cholesterol levels. Soy protein (50g per day) – Found in tofu, soy milk, tempeh, edamame, and soy-based protein powders. Soy protein lowers cholesterol production in the liver and improves lipid profiles.

– Found in tofu, soy milk, tempeh, edamame, and soy-based protein powders. Soy protein lowers cholesterol production in the liver and improves lipid profiles. Nuts (30g per day) – Almonds, walnuts, pecans, and pistachios are preferred options. Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and plant sterols, nuts help reduce LDL cholesterol and improve HDL cholesterol.

Foods that you cannot eat on the Portfolio Diet

Here is what you should stay away from while following the plant-based diet.

Red meat and processed meats such as Steak, burgers, sausages, and bacon.

such as Steak, burgers, sausages, and bacon. Dairy products including full-fat milk, cheese, cream, and butter.

including full-fat milk, cheese, cream, and butter. Processed foods such as Chips, candy, cookies, and other sugary snacks.

such as Chips, candy, cookies, and other sugary snacks. Refined carbohydrates found in white bread, pasta, and pastries.

found in white bread, pasta, and pastries. Trans fats and saturated fats that are found in margarine (without plant sterols), fried foods, and baked goods.

that are found in margarine (without plant sterols), fried foods, and baked goods. Sugary beverages such as soda, energy drinks, and sugary juices.

Sample meal plan of the Portfolio Diet

Breakfast – Overnight oats made with soy milk, topped with chia seeds fresh berries and a handful of almonds.

– Overnight oats made with soy milk, topped with chia seeds fresh berries and a handful of almonds. Mid-morning snack – Apple slices with almond butter.

– Apple slices with almond butter. Lunch – Quinoa salad with chickpeas, spinach, avocado, and olive oil dressing and a glass of fortified orange juice.

– Quinoa salad with chickpeas, spinach, avocado, and olive oil dressing and a glass of fortified orange juice. Afternoon snack – Soy yogurt with ground flaxseeds.

– Soy yogurt with ground flaxseeds. Evening snack – A handful of walnuts and a cup of green tea.

– A handful of walnuts and a cup of green tea. Dinner – Grilled tofu with roasted vegetables and a side of barley.

What to remember while following a portfolio diet?

For the diet to work for you, you need to make sure to follow it in the right way. Portion control is a must. While nuts and healthy fats are beneficial, they are calorie-dense. Stick to recommended quantities. Also, to avoid digestive discomfort, introduce high-fibre foods slowly and drink plenty of water.

The diet’s cholesterol-lowering benefits are maximised when followed daily. Remember exercise amplifies the cardiovascular benefits of the diet, so make sure to include workouts as well.

What are the side effects of the Portfolio Diet?

Here are some of the possible side effects associated with the diet that you need to be aware of:

High fibre intake may initially cause bloating or gas , especially if introduced too quickly.

, especially if introduced too quickly. Excluding animal products may lead to deficiencies in vitamin B12, iron, and zinc unless supplemented.

in vitamin B12, iron, and zinc unless supplemented. Soy or nut allergies may make it difficult for some to follow the diet without modifications.

may make it difficult for some to follow the diet without modifications. Overeating calorie-dense foods like nuts and avocados may result in unintended weight gain .

. The focus on specific foods might make it feel restrictive or monotonous for some people.

Note: While this diet may work for some people, it is very important to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you are on cholesterol-lowering medication or have pre-existing health conditions.

Related FAQs When should you have your dinner while following a portfolio diet? The ideal time to have your dinner on a Portfolio Diet is 2-3 hours before bedtime. This timing allows for adequate digestion before sleep. Eating too late can disrupt your sleep and hinder the body's natural repair processes. What to eat for breakfast in the portfolio diet? A balanced breakfast on the portfolio diet typically includes a combination of whole grains, plant-based protein, and healthy fats. You can have a healthy bowl of oatmeal or a yoghurt parfait.