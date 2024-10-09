Looking for a home remedy for cough? Try pomegranate peel tea

Chat with
While pomegranate offers a wide range of health benefits, who knew pomegranate peels were also good for your health? Pomegranate peel tea, a simple yet powerful concoction, is an effective home remedy for cough. Made of steeping dried or fresh pomegranate peels, this hot beverage is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help soothe your throat and clear congestion. Besides this, it also helps with digestion and promotes heart health and healthier skin. Know the benefits of pomegranate peel tea, how to prepare it, and how to include it in your daily diet.
This is a herbal beverage made by steeping dried or fresh peels of pomegranate fruit in hot water. While there are many benefits of pomegranate seeds, the peel also contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds that offer health benefits, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Nutrition. This tea has been traditionally used for its medicinal properties, including aiding digestion, boosting immunity, and improving skin health. The tea has a slightly tart and earthy flavour and is often consumed as a natural remedy for various ailments.
This tea can be an effective home remedy for cough. The peels contain bioactive compounds like tannins, flavonoids, and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry Advances. These properties help soothe the throat, reduce inflammation, and fight off infections that may cause cough. Check out other natural ways to prevent inflammation in the body, “Additionally, the antioxidants in the peels help to strengthen the immune system, which can aid in quicker recovery from respiratory infections. Drinking this tea can also help loosen mucus, making it easier to expel, thereby giving you relief from cough,” says nutritionist Susmita N.
Here’s a simple method to make the tea.
Beyond its cough-relieving properties, the tea offers a range of health benefits:
Pomegranate peels are packed with antioxidants, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, which are essential for fighting free radicals and protecting your cells from environmental damage. This can contribute to overall health and well-being.
The tannins found in pomegranate peels can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. This makes this tea a potential home remedy for diarrhea and digestive discomfort.
Pomegranate peel contains polyphenols, which have been linked to lower cholesterol levels, reduced blood pressure, and improved cardiovascular health. Incorporating pomegranate peel tea into your diet may support a healthy heart.
The antimicrobial properties of pomegranate peel can help keep your mouth healthy. By reducing the growth of bacteria, pomegranate peel tea may contribute to better oral hygiene and prevent gum diseases. Check out other tips to promote oral health.
Thanks to its high antioxidant content, pomegranate peel tea can also benefit your skin. It may help promote a healthy glow, reduce acne, and even combat signs of ageing.
Note: Remember, while this tea offers various potential health benefits, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or using it as a self-treatment for any medical conditions.
While the tea offers various health benefits, it may cause some side effects in certain individuals:
