Looking for a home remedy for cough? Try pomegranate peel tea

Including pomegranate peel tea in your diet can help ease your cough symptoms as well as reduce congestion in your chest. Know how to use this home remedy for cough.

While pomegranate offers a wide range of health benefits, who knew pomegranate peels were also good for your health? Pomegranate peel tea, a simple yet powerful concoction, is an effective home remedy for cough. Made of steeping dried or fresh pomegranate peels, this hot beverage is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help soothe your throat and clear congestion. Besides this, it also helps with digestion and promotes heart health and healthier skin. Know the benefits of pomegranate peel tea, how to prepare it, and how to include it in your daily diet.

What is pomegranate peel tea?

This is a herbal beverage made by steeping dried or fresh peels of pomegranate fruit in hot water. While there are many benefits of pomegranate seeds, the peel also contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and other bioactive compounds that offer health benefits, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers Nutrition. This tea has been traditionally used for its medicinal properties, including aiding digestion, boosting immunity, and improving skin health. The tea has a slightly tart and earthy flavour and is often consumed as a natural remedy for various ailments.

Is pomegranate peel tea a good home remedy for cough?

This tea can be an effective home remedy for cough. The peels contain bioactive compounds like tannins, flavonoids, and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial properties, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry Advances. These properties help soothe the throat, reduce inflammation, and fight off infections that may cause cough. Check out other natural ways to prevent inflammation in the body, “Additionally, the antioxidants in the peels help to strengthen the immune system, which can aid in quicker recovery from respiratory infections. Drinking this tea can also help loosen mucus, making it easier to expel, thereby giving you relief from cough,” says nutritionist Susmita N.

How to make pomegranate peel tea?

Here’s a simple method to make the tea.

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons of dried pomegranate peels (or fresh peels from one pomegranate)

2 cups of water

Honey or lemon (optional, for flavour)

Method:

If you are using fresh pomegranate peels, rinse them thoroughly and cut them into small pieces. In case of dried peels, you can grind them slightly for faster infusion.

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan.

Add the fresh or dried pomegranate peels to the boiling water. Reduce the heat to low and let the peels simmer for 5-10 minutes.

After simmering, strain the tea using a fine mesh strainer to remove the peels.

You can add honey or lemon juice for extra flavour and additional health benefits.

Enjoy your pomegranate peel tea warm.

Other benefits of pomegranate peel tea

Beyond its cough-relieving properties, the tea offers a range of health benefits:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Pomegranate peels are packed with antioxidants, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, which are essential for fighting free radicals and protecting your cells from environmental damage. This can contribute to overall health and well-being.

2. Helps in digestion

The tannins found in pomegranate peels can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. This makes this tea a potential home remedy for diarrhea and digestive discomfort.

3. Good for heart health

Pomegranate peel contains polyphenols, which have been linked to lower cholesterol levels, reduced blood pressure, and improved cardiovascular health. Incorporating pomegranate peel tea into your diet may support a healthy heart.

4. Rich in antimicrobial properties

The antimicrobial properties of pomegranate peel can help keep your mouth healthy. By reducing the growth of bacteria, pomegranate peel tea may contribute to better oral hygiene and prevent gum diseases. Check out other tips to promote oral health.

5. Good for skin

Thanks to its high antioxidant content, pomegranate peel tea can also benefit your skin. It may help promote a healthy glow, reduce acne, and even combat signs of ageing.

Note: Remember, while this tea offers various potential health benefits, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or using it as a self-treatment for any medical conditions.

Side effects of pomegranate peel tea

While the tea offers various health benefits, it may cause some side effects in certain individuals:

Allergic reactions : Some people may experience allergic reactions such as skin rashes, itching, or swelling.

: Some people may experience allergic reactions such as skin rashes, itching, or swelling. Stomach issues : Drinking too much of the tea may cause digestive discomfort, such as nausea or stomach cramps, especially for individuals with stomach issues.

: Drinking too much of the tea may cause digestive discomfort, such as nausea or stomach cramps, especially for individuals with stomach issues. Toxicity: Pomegranate peels contain certain alkaloids that may be toxic in large amounts, so it is important to consume the tea in moderation.

Who should avoid pomegranate peel tea?

People, who are allergic to pomegranates, should avoid the tea as it can trigger allergic reactions.

Since there is not enough evidence regarding the safety of pomegranate peel tea during pregnancy and breastfeeding, it is best to avoid it or consult a healthcare provider.

Pomegranate peel may interact with medications such as blood thinners or blood pressure drugs, so those on these medications should seek medical advice before consuming the tea.

Since pomegranate peel may help lower blood pressure, people with already low blood pressure should use caution, as it might cause dizziness or lightheadedness.