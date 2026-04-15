Poila Boishakh 2026: How to enjoy feasts without overloading sugar, salt and oil?

Enjoy delicious meals during Poila Boishakh without upsetting your stomach. Use our tips for balanced eating and controlling portion sizes.

Poila Boishakh is an occasion to celebrate culture, tradition and family, as well as enjoy a remarkable amount of tasty food! A traditional Bengali spread for this occasion would include luchi, kosha mangsho, various types of fish, pulao, sweets, and desserts… so you can see there’s a phenomenal amount of food consumed during these celebrations! The hassle of overeating during celebrations can cause problems for many people afterwards, including bloating, a feeling of heaviness, and digestive issues. However, it is possible to enjoy a festive meal without compromising your digestive health.

What are the side effects of overeating?

“One of the biggest issues we see after the festivals is that many people tend to overeat, eat frequently, and consume too much high-fat, high-sodium, high-sugar food”, Dr Saswata Chatterjee , Gastroenterologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, tells Health Shots.

If you keep your meals balanced and at consistent times throughout the day, your digestive system will be better able to handle your food-disruptive indulgences.

The primary rule is not to skip breakfast or lunch if you plan to eat a big meal later.

If you eat a big meal on an empty stomach and do not eat anything before you eat the big meal, you will likely develop increased acidity in your stomach after you eat, have heartburn (reflux), and feel as if you have bloated after you eat, making this a three-fold issue to deal with.

When you start your day with a light meal, such as fruits, oats, or poha, you will help regulate your appetite. What to avoid during Poila Boishakh? An additional element that is frequently neglected is hydration, particularly on days like Poila Boishakh, which often falls in the middle of summer.

Inadequate fluid intake can increase acidity, cause constipation, and lead to sluggish digestion. If you drink plenty of water throughout the day and also consume other fluids, e.g., coconut water or homemade beverages, your digestive system will work more smoothly.

High-sugar and high-caffeine drinks should be avoided because they may increase bloating and acidity. If you have pre-existing digestive issues (such as acid reflux, IBS, fatty liver disease, or gastritis), you must be even more careful about the types of food you eat.

Avoiding deep-fried foods, eating too much red meat, having too many heavy, sugary treats, or eating late at night could trigger flares for you! An easy tip is to avoid lying down right after eating. Instead, go for a short walk to aid digestion and relieve post-meal discomfort!

How can I control my portion sizes?

Controlling your portion sizes is probably the best way to enjoy festive foods without overstraining your body. “The traditional Bengali meal consists of several courses, so instead of heaping everything onto one plate, use smaller portions and eat slowly. This will allow the stomach to register when it is full and to help avoid overeating, says the gastroenterologist. Foods with rich sauces, fried appetisers, and desserts can all be enjoyed, but each in limited amounts.