Pink salt trick: Does this ‘natural Mounjaro’ for weight loss work?

Pink salt trick recipe makes use of Himalayan salt, lemon juice and water. This simple drink has become a hit among people who want to lose weight.

Consuming too much salt is associated with high blood pressure, and a higher risk of developing heart disease and kidney issues. That is why the American Heart Association recommends adults to consume sodium, a key component of salt, not more than 2,300 mg a day. But there is one type of salt that is gaining attention due to its potential health benefits. Himalayan salt, a pink-coloured variety of salt, is being mixed with water to lose weight. In fact, there is a pink salt trick recipe that many netizens are talking about. The social media world has dubbed it the natural Mounjaro – inspired by the diabetes management drug which also has weight loss benefits. So, should you start your day with a glass of pink salt water to get rid of extra body weight?

Pink salt trick recipe for weight loss: How does it help?

Pink salt trick recipe is a homemade detox drink recipe made with Himalayan salt, lemon juice and water. It has less sodium and more calcium, potassium iron and magnesium than the table salt. It is especially advised for people with hypertension (high blood pressure) and mineral deficiencies to consume pink salt, according to research published in Heliyon.

What is the pink salt recipe?

Each ingredient in the pink salt trick has weight loss benefits of its own. When put together, it is said to help those looking for ways to lose weight quickly.

1. Himalayan salt

“Himalayan salt helps to balance electrolytes, provides hydration and improves digestion,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. Electrolytes play a key role in metabolism, hydration and muscle function, which can all help with weight loss. A healthy digestive system is essential to lose weight, as it can increase your body’s efficiency in converting food into energy. This can help in burning more calories even at rest.

2. Lemon

“The citrus fruit contains vitamin C and antioxidants that improve digestion and suppress appetite,” says the expert. It contains pectin, a type of fibre, which may help to reduce calorie intake and appetite, as per a study published in Nutrients.

3. Water

Hydration and weight loss go hand-in-hand, and water is an important ingredient of the pink salt trick recipe. During a study, published in The Journal Of Clinical Endocrinology And Metabolism, 14 participants drank 0.5 liters of water. It was found that drinking water helped to increase the participants’ metabolic rate by 30 percent for 30 to 40 minutes, which in turn aided in their weight loss efforts.

Pink salt trick recipe

Here’s the pink salt trick recipe that may help to lose weight:

Ingredients:

One glass of lukewarm water

One-fourth teaspoon of Himalayan salt

Juice of half lemon

One teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

Warm water a little bit as part of the pink salt trick recipe.

Add the salt and lemon juice, stir well until salt gets completely dissolved.

Add honey if you decide to use it then stir again.

Enjoy your weight loss drink.

The pink salt trick recipe may work if you drink it first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. “After fasting overnight, your body is receptive to hydration and nutrient absorption. It helps to start digestion as well as metabolism,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. This weight loss drink is full of electrolytes, so it replenishes the electrolytes lost during sleep. The pink salt trick recipe can also help to support regular bowel movements if taken first thing in morning.

Is pink salt Mounjaro recipe a natural alternative to the weight loss drug?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is the brand name of the injectable medicine used on a weekly basis to help adults manage type 2 diabetes and lose weight. Some may compare the pink salt trick recipe to Mounjaro due to the potential weight loss benefits, but the medication is not used in the drink. “The ‘natural pink salt Mounjaro drink’ may help with weight loss, although it is unlikely to deliver the same results as tirzepatide,” says Jain.

What are the side effects of pink salt trick recipe?

The pink salt trick recipe is generally safe for healthy people when consumed in moderation. But it can cause side effects if taken in excess.

Pink salt trick recipe uses Himalayan salt, which is a type of salt. “It contains sodium which can raise blood pressure if consumed in excess,” says the expert.

This drink can worsen fluid retention, especially in people with kidney disease or heart conditions.

This drink can worsen fluid retention, especially in people with kidney disease or heart conditions. Too much salt of any type can disrupt the body’s electrolyte balance.

If consumed frequently with lemon juice, the acidity can erode tooth enamel over time, so use a straw or rinse your mouth after drinking it.

Half or one-fourth teaspoon of pink salt in one glass of warm water is good enough. “Have it in the morning before breakfast. But if you are on a low sodium diet, consult your doctor or dietitian before following the pink salt trick recipe,” says the expert.

The pink salt trick recipe is popular among people who are on a weight-loss journey. It may help due to ingredients like pink and lemon. However, don’t consume more than a glass of water in a day, as it has sodium. Also, if you have hypertension or other health condition, consult a doctor before including this drink in your daily routine.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next

Related FAQs Is the pink salt trick recipe good for women? Pink salt trick recipe helps women with fatigue or lightheadedness during menstruation, especially if you are dehydrated or low on electrolytes. Women aiming for weight loss can include this in their routine after consulting a dietitian. What is the best salt for weight loss? Himalayan pink salt can be used for weight loss. It can suppress appetite and help in losing weight.