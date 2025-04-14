What makes pineapple tea healthy? 6 benefits of this summer drink

Give a fruity touch to your beverage by drinking pineapple tea, which is mostly made from the fruit's peels. Enjoy it this summer, as there are pineapple tea benefits.

When it comes to tea, there is something for everybody. Right from masala tea to ginger tea to green tea to hibiscus tea, there are many options. You can also add the delicious and healthy pineapple tea to the list. The interesting thing about this beverage is that you don’t have to throw away the fruit’s skin, something that you probably do if you don’t have a green thumb. While the tea can be made using the flesh, it is usually the peel that is included in this beverage. Consuming the peel is good for your health, as it has nutrients like vitamin C. Read on to know the pineapple tea benefits and learn how to prepare this summer drink.

What is pineapple tea?

It is a beverage made by infusing pineapple. “All parts of the fruit, including the skin and flesh, can be used to make this summer drink,” says clinical dietitian Fiona Sampat. However, it is usually made using the peel, which is rich in bromelain and antioxidants. No wonder why this drink is also known as pineapple peel tea or pineapple skin tea. While the peel is the star of the drink, it is often combined with other spices like ginger or cinnamon to enhance the flavour.

What are the pineapple tea benefits?

Let’s explore some of the pineapple tea benefits:

1. May reduce inflammation

Bromelain, an enzyme, is found in pineapple. The peel contains about 0.23 percent bromelain activity, according to research published in Chemistry & Biodiversity. “This enzyme helps to reduce inflammation and swelling, so it may have a positive effect on people with osteoarthritis,” says the expert.

Hi! I am

2. Aids in digestion

Since bromelain is a proteolytic enzyme, it aids in breaking down proteins. This in turn helps in improving digestion and reducing discomfort like bloating and gas. “It also has antibacterial properties which protects the gut. The peel is a particularly rich source of bromelain, making peel-based tea particularly effective for digestive relief,” says Sampat.

3. Boosts immune system

The peel of the sweet fruit is rich in essential nutrients. It consists of vitamin C, calcium, potassium, carbohydrates, fibre as well as water, according to research published in Chemistry & Biodiversity. “Due to the presence of vitamin C, it helps to boost immunity and reduce the free radicals that damage the body,” shares the expert while explaining about pineapple tea benefits.

4. Antioxidant powerhouse

There are pineapple tea benefits, as the fruit is a rich source of flavonoids, phenolic acids and vitamin C. These are all powerful antioxidants that can help to combat oxidative stress. “The peel contains a concentrated amount of these antioxidants, making it a valuable component in pineapple tea,” says the expert.

5. Good for skin

Pineapple tea benefits the skin as well. “It has abundant ascorbic acid, which is important for collagen synthesis. This may help to improve skin health by reducing the signs of aging that can appear on your face and other parts. This in turn can improve skin texture,” says the expert.

6. Boosts energy levels

Vitamin C is important not just for immunity and healthy skin. It is also connected with energy. During a study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that participants who consumed less vitamin C, experienced low energy and weakness. “Bromelain and vitamin C assist in the breakdown proteins and glucose conversion, and so help in boosting energy levels,” says Sampat.

Is pineapple tea good for weight loss?

Since it is typically made using the peel, which contains minimal sugar and calories but high in beneficial enzymes, it serves as a light drink that can help to lose weight. But pineapple tea on its own will not cause weight loss. A balanced diet rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates healthy fats along with regular physical activity is essential for weight loss.

How to make pineapple tea?

Now that you know the pineapple tea benefits, here’s a simple recipe you can follow:

Ingredients

Pineapple skin of 1 fruit

4 cups of water

1-inch ginger (grated)

Lemon juice

Preparation:

Boil the water.

Add the thoroughly washed peels to it. If you want, you can also add a few pieces of the flesh.

Add ginger and juice of one lemon to it.

Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or longer if you want a stronger flavour.

Strain then consume it hot or refrigerate it and have it like healthy iced tea.

What are the side effects of pineapple tea?

While there are pineapple tea benefits, you can’t ignore its side effects, which are mostly associated with bromelain:

You can enjoy the pineapple tea benefits by having just a cup in a day. “But excessive consumption of the fruit or its tea can lead to diarrhea, pain in the abdomen and nausea due to the presence of bromelain,” says the expert.

It may cause an allergic reaction in people who are allergic or intolerant to bromelain or pineapple.

“It may potentially interact with certain medications like blood thinners or antibiotics,” says Sampat. Bromelain may increase the absorption of some of the prescribed drugs, and reduce their effectiveness.

There are pineapple tea benefits, and that’s why the flavourful beverage can be enjoyed during summer. It is a refreshing drink, but don’t consume it in excess. Incorporate it in a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle to avoid side effects like diarrhea and nausea.

Related FAQs Is pineapple tea good for detox? Many people include pineapple tea in detox routines thanks to its diuretic properties, which may help the body flush out toxins and reduce water retention. Is pineapple tea better hot or cold? Pineapple can be enjoyed as either a hot brew or cold. The hot brew enhances digestion and has a soothing effect whereas the cold brew is refreshing and hydrating. Whether hot or cold, tea made with the pineapple peel retains its digestive enzymes and antioxidant content.