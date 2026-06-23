Perimenopause can change your body: Here’s how your diet should change too

If you are in your 40s, it may be a good time to consider these gynaecologist-recommended dietary changes to manage perimenopause.

Menopause is as important a transition in a woman’s life as menstruation is. The years between regular periods and menopause are called perimenopause, and it doesn’t arrive dramatically. It slips in slowly. Sleep starts getting disturbed for no clear reason. Then, suddenly, there’s irritability, tiredness, or unexplained weight gain around the stomach. Some women feel emotionally low, while others feel unusually anxious. The body suddenly starts feeling different. At this stage, a woman needs to understand that the body requires better food, better sleep, some movement and a little more self-care than before.

Senior gynaecologist and women’s health expert Dr Preety Aggarwal, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram, advocates following a balanced, nutritious diet as the preferred first step. “Confusion is common at this age and stage of life. Women often think something is seriously wrong. But the body is simply entering perimenopause phase. Hormones begin to fluctuate, and that affects much more than just periods. In this phase of life, estrogen levels don’t decline in a smooth line. Level generally goes up and down. This fluctuation can affect metabolism, sleep, mood, bones and even muscle strength,” Dr Aggarwal tells Health Shots.

She has attended to patients who complained of feeling tired without doing anything and waking up at odd hours during the night. According to Dr Aggarwal, while puberty is often discussed as an important stage of life, the perimenopause and menopausal phases are generally ignored. Even these stages deserve more attention, as the body becomes increasingly vulnerable to abdominal weight gain, insulin resistance, bone thinning, and muscle loss during these years.

Diet during perimenopause

Women ignore their own nutrition for years. Sometimes, breakfast is only tea and biscuits, lunch gets delayed, and protein intake stays very low for years.

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“At a younger age, your body somehow manages with that less nutritional habit. But this becomes more noticeable during perimenopause because the body naturally starts losing muscle mass with age. And once muscle reduces, metabolism slows down too,” says the expert.

She recommends, “Instead of complicated diet plans, just follow small practical changes. Add protein to your breakfast. Eat proper dal. Include curd, paneer or chana regularly. Simple home food is enough most of the time. Healthy carbs are also essential.”

Importance of fibre during perimenopause

At the perimenopausal stage, constipation, bloating and acidity become more common. So, fibre-rich foods are better to consume. Fruits, vegetables, oats and traditional millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi are good sources of dietary fibre. As Dr Aggarwal explains, “Fiber not only improves digestion but also helps women feel fuller for longer. It supports better sugar control.”

Foods to avoid during perimenopause

A balanced diet depends not only on what you eat but also on what you avoid. Sugary drinks, packaged snacks, excess sweets, refined flour products, too much caffeine late in the evening and excess alcohol should be avoided.

How to maintain bone health during perimenopause

Women in their 40s should start paying attention to calcium and vitamin D intake. Vitamin D deficiency causes bone problems. Perimenopausal hormonal changes further worsen it. Therefore, add milk, curd, paneer, sesame seeds, ragi and green leafy vegetables to your regular diet. Dr Aggarwal also advises exercise, proper sleep and hydration. Regular exercise helps preserve muscle, supports bone strength and even improves mood and sleep quality.