Peanuts for weight loss: 5 delicious ways to add it to your diet

When it comes to weight loss, people often sweat heavily in the gym but pay little attention to what they eat. According to experts, the key to weight loss is a well-balanced diet mixed with physical activity. If you want to reduce weight, remember to snack moderately. Peanuts, which stimulate weight loss, can undoubtedly help you shed extra kilos if you love munching on them. Unlike the popular belief that they make you gain weight, peanuts can actually make you lose some kilos. They are packed with nutrients and healthy fats, so it is important to understand how they fit into a weight loss diet. Know the ways peanuts can contribute to your weight loss and how you can make it a part of your healthy diet.
While the name suggests otherwise, peanuts are legumes, not nuts. They grow underground in pods and are often referred to as groundnuts. Peanuts are a popular snack worldwide, known for their unique flavour and several health benefits. They are a good source of protein, fibre, healthy fats, and various vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Yes, they also contain fat but it is the healthy kind that will not make you gain but lose weight.
Peanuts, despite their high calorie content, can actually support weight loss when consumed in moderation. Here’s how:
Peanuts are packed with essential nutrients that make them a truly nutritious snack. They are a good source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Additionally, peanuts contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and folate. These nutrients work together to provide a balanced and satisfying snack that can support overall health and well-being, as found in a study published in Food and Nutrition Sciences.
Peanuts are a good source of dietary fibre,a type of carbohydrate that your body cannot digest, found a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Fibre plays a crucial role in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. The fibre in peanuts helps to slow down digestion, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar and subsequent crashes. This helps regulate appetite and prevents excessive snacking, making peanuts a satisfying and filling snack option.
Peanuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy. “These fats are essential for overall health and can help you feel satisfied without excessive calorie intake. Unsaturated fats can help reduce cholesterol levels and promote a healthy cardiovascular system. Unlike saturated fats, which are often found in unhealthy snacks and processed foods, unsaturated fats are beneficial for your health,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.
Peanuts can help with control how much you eat due to their nutrient-dense nature. “When you consume peanuts, the combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats provides a satisfying and filling snack. This can help prevent overeating and reduce the likelihood of reaching for unhealthy snacks between meals. By practicing portion control and enjoying peanuts as part of a balanced diet, you can effectively manage your weight and support your overall health.” explains Alisha.
Here are some easy and effective ways to include peanuts in your diet, as suggested by nutritionist Abhilasha V:
Remember these recipes are only good and healthy for weight loss if you eat them in moderation and after consulting with your healthcare provider.
While peanuts are generally safe for most people, some individuals may experience allergic reactions. Peanut allergies can be severe and life-threatening, so it is important to be aware of any allergies and avoid peanuts if necessary.
Here are some other potential side effects, as pointed out by the expert.
If you have any concerns about consuming peanuts, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional.
