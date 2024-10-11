Peanuts for weight loss: 5 delicious ways to add it to your diet

Peanuts contain various nutrients and are thought to be a good addition to your diet. But can it help you lose weight? Let’s find out.

When it comes to weight loss, people often sweat heavily in the gym but pay little attention to what they eat. According to experts, the key to weight loss is a well-balanced diet mixed with physical activity. If you want to reduce weight, remember to snack moderately. Peanuts, which stimulate weight loss, can undoubtedly help you shed extra kilos if you love munching on them. Unlike the popular belief that they make you gain weight, peanuts can actually make you lose some kilos. They are packed with nutrients and healthy fats, so it is important to understand how they fit into a weight loss diet. Know the ways peanuts can contribute to your weight loss and how you can make it a part of your healthy diet.

What are peanuts?

While the name suggests otherwise, peanuts are legumes, not nuts. They grow underground in pods and are often referred to as groundnuts. Peanuts are a popular snack worldwide, known for their unique flavour and several health benefits. They are a good source of protein, fibre, healthy fats, and various vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Yes, they also contain fat but it is the healthy kind that will not make you gain but lose weight.

Peanuts for weight loss: Do they work?

Peanuts, despite their high calorie content, can actually support weight loss when consumed in moderation. Here’s how:

1. Rich in nutrients

Peanuts are packed with essential nutrients that make them a truly nutritious snack. They are a good source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Additionally, peanuts contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and folate. These nutrients work together to provide a balanced and satisfying snack that can support overall health and well-being, as found in a study published in Food and Nutrition Sciences.

2. High in fibre

Peanuts are a good source of dietary fibre,a type of carbohydrate that your body cannot digest, found a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Fibre plays a crucial role in digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. The fibre in peanuts helps to slow down digestion, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar and subsequent crashes. This helps regulate appetite and prevents excessive snacking, making peanuts a satisfying and filling snack option.

3. Healthy fats

Peanuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy. “These fats are essential for overall health and can help you feel satisfied without excessive calorie intake. Unsaturated fats can help reduce cholesterol levels and promote a healthy cardiovascular system. Unlike saturated fats, which are often found in unhealthy snacks and processed foods, unsaturated fats are beneficial for your health,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

4. Makes you feel satiated

Peanuts can help with control how much you eat due to their nutrient-dense nature. “When you consume peanuts, the combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats provides a satisfying and filling snack. This can help prevent overeating and reduce the likelihood of reaching for unhealthy snacks between meals. By practicing portion control and enjoying peanuts as part of a balanced diet, you can effectively manage your weight and support your overall health.” explains Alisha.

Peanuts for weight loss: How to add these to your diet?

Here are some easy and effective ways to include peanuts in your diet, as suggested by nutritionist Abhilasha V:

1. Peanut butter smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk (almond, soy, or cow’s milk)

2 tablespoons of unsweetened peanut butter

1/4 cup of Greek yoghurt

1 banana

1/4 cup of spinach

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve chill and enjoy!

2. Peanut chicken stir-fry

Ingredients:

500 gram boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of unsweetened peanut oil

1/2 cup of chopped broccoli

1/4 cup of chopped carrots

1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup of chopped peanuts

1/4 cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Method:

Heat the peanut oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken and cook until it becomes brown.

Add the broccoli, carrots, and red bell pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the veggies turn crisp.

Add the soy sauce, honey, garlic, and red pepper flakes and stir well.

Toss in the peanuts and cook for 1 more minute.

3. Peanut butter energy balls

Ingredients:

1 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of unsweetened peanut butter

1/4 cup of honey

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

1/4 cup of chopped peanuts

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until mixed well..

Roll into balls and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

4. Peanut butter toast

Ingredients:

1 slice whole-grain bread

2 tablespoons of unsweetened peanut butter

1/4 banana, sliced

1/4 cup of honey

Method:

Spread peanut butter on the bread.

Top with sliced banana and drizzle with honey.

5. Peanut brittle

Ingredients:

1 cup of any type of healthy sugar such as coconut sugar, honey, etc.

1/2 cup of light corn syrup

1/4 cup of water

1/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of chopped peanuts

Method:

In a large saucepan, combine the sugar or honey, corn syrup, water, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches 250°F (121°C) on a candy thermometer.

Remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and peanuts.

Pour the mixture onto a greased baking sheet and let it cool completely before breaking it into pieces.

Remember these recipes are only good and healthy for weight loss if you eat them in moderation and after consulting with your healthcare provider.

Are there any side effects of peanuts?

While peanuts are generally safe for most people, some individuals may experience allergic reactions. Peanut allergies can be severe and life-threatening, so it is important to be aware of any allergies and avoid peanuts if necessary.

Here are some other potential side effects, as pointed out by the expert.

Calorie-dense: Peanuts are nutritious but they are also high in calories. Overeating can lead to weight gain rather than weight loss. Portion control is crucial if you want to lose weight with peanuts to your diet.

Peanuts are nutritious but they are also high in calories. Overeating can lead to weight gain rather than weight loss. Portion control is crucial if you want to lose weight with peanuts to your diet. Allergic reactions: Peanuts are a common allergen. For those with peanut allergies, even small amounts can trigger severe reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Peanuts are a common allergen. For those with peanut allergies, even small amounts can trigger severe reactions, including anaphylaxis. Oxalate content: Peanuts contain oxalates, which, in large quantities, can contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible individuals.

Peanuts contain oxalates, which, in large quantities, can contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible individuals. Potential for aflatoxin contamination: Peanuts may be contaminated with aflatoxins (a type of mold toxin), which can pose a health risk if consumed in large quantities over time.

Peanuts may be contaminated with aflatoxins (a type of mold toxin), which can pose a health risk if consumed in large quantities over time. Digestive issues: For some individuals, peanuts can cause bloating, gas, or other digestive discomfort, particularly if consumed in large quantities.

If you have any concerns about consuming peanuts, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional.