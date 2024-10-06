Is orange good for weight loss? Here’s how they work

Eating oranges for weight loss is a great idea as they are high in fibre and low in calories. Read on to learn how they help you shed kilos.

If bland diets are not your thing, trying oranges for weight loss might be worth it. This vibrant fruit is not only delicious but has a host of benefits that aid weight loss as well. Oranges are rich in essential vitamins and fiber, making them a natural and enjoyable way to shed some extra kilos. As winter approaches and oranges come back in season, it is the perfect time to give this citrus fruit a try. Oranges are also known for their body toning benefits. If you are not fond of eating oranges as they are, you can incorporate them into a healthy fruit salad, or enjoy a glass of orange juice.

Are oranges good for you?

Oranges are citrus fruits that belong to the Rutaceae family. They are one of the most popular fruits worldwide, known for their sweet and tangy flavour. Oranges are typically round, with a thick, orange-coloured peel and juicy, segmented flesh inside. They are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin C, fibre, and various antioxidants, as found in a study published in Nutritional Composition and Antioxidant Properties of Fruits and Vegetables, making them a healthy choice for snacks, juices, and desserts.

Oranges for weight loss: How do they help?

Oranges can support weight loss in several ways due to their nutritional profile and how they affect the body:

1. Low in calories

Oranges are a fantastic choice for a snack because they are low in calories, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology. A medium-sized orange typically contains between 60 and 80 calories. This means you can enjoy a satisfying snack without worrying about consuming too many calories. Consuming fewer calories than you burn is crucial for weight loss, and oranges can help you achieve this calorie deficit. Check out other guilt-free snacks that support your weight loss goals!

2. High in fiber

Oranges are packed with dietary fiber, especially soluble fiber, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science. This type of fiber is known for its ability to promote satiety, which means it helps you feel full and satisfied for a longer time. When you feel full, you are less likely to snack or overeat between meals. This can significantly reduce your overall calorie intake, making it easier to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. So, by incorporating oranges into your diet, you can enjoy a satisfying and filling snack that helps you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

3. Hydration

Oranges are composed of a high water content, typically around 85-90 percent. This means that when you eat an orange, you are also consuming a significant amount of water. “Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism and energy levels, both of which are essential for weight loss. Adequate hydration helps your body function optimally and can prevent fatigue, which can make it harder to stick to your weight loss plan. Moreover, foods with high water content, like oranges, can help you feel full without adding extra calories,” says nutritionist Abhilasha V. This is because the water in these foods takes up space in your stomach, making you feel satisfied with smaller portion size. So, by eating oranges, you can stay hydrated, maintain your energy levels, and avoid overeating, all of which contribute to successful weight loss.

4. Low glycemic index

Oranges have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they cause a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar levels compared to high-GI foods. “This is because oranges are rich in fiber, which slows down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. When blood sugar levels rise slowly, it helps to prevent spikes,” says Abhilasha. These spikes can lead to increased cravings and hunger, making it difficult to manage your weight. By consuming low-GI foods like oranges, you can help control your blood sugar levels, reduce cravings, and keep hunger at bay.

5. Rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C, abundant in oranges, as found in a study published in the Journal of Education Health and Sport, plays a vital role in fat metabolism. It helps the body convert fat into energy, promoting weight loss. Adequate vitamin C levels are essential for the production of carnitine, a compound that aids in fat burning during exercise. Additionally, vitamin C helps fight inflammation, which can slow down weight loss. By eating oranges, you can reduce inflammation and help your body burn fat more effectively. So, by consuming oranges, you can support your body’s ability to burn fat and overcome inflammatory barriers, contributing to a healthier and leaner you.

6. Natural sweetness

Craving something sweet? Oranges are a natural and healthy alternative to sugary snacks and desserts. “Their natural sweetness can satisfy your cravings without adding unnecessary calories or unhealthy ingredients. By swapping sugary treats for oranges, you can reduce your overall sugar intake, which is essential for maintaining a healthy weight,” says Abhilasha.

7. Boosts metabolism

The vitamin C and antioxidants in oranges help boost metabolism, allowing the body to burn calories more efficiently. A higher metabolic rate can contribute to weight loss over time. Incorporating oranges into a balanced diet, along with regular physical activity, can effectively support your weight loss efforts.

How to lose weight with oranges?

Here are some easy ways to include oranges in your diet for weight loss, as suggested by the expert.

Eat it as a snack: Enjoy a whole orange as a low-calorie, satisfying snack.

Enjoy a whole orange as a low-calorie, satisfying snack. Drink orange juice: Freshly squeezed orange juice (without added sugar) can be a refreshing drink, though it is best to consume it in moderation due to its natural sugars.

Freshly squeezed orange juice (without added sugar) can be a refreshing drink, though it is best to consume it in moderation due to its natural sugars. Orange salad: Add orange segments to salads for a burst of flavour and nutrients. Combine with leafy greens, nuts, and a light vinaigrette.

Add orange segments to salads for a burst of flavour and nutrients. Combine with leafy greens, nuts, and a light vinaigrette. Smoothies: Blend oranges with other fruits and vegetables for a nutritious and filling smoothie.

Blend oranges with other fruits and vegetables for a nutritious and filling smoothie. Orange-infused water: Add orange slices to your water for a naturally flavoured, hydrating drink that’s perfect for sipping throughout the day.

Side effects of oranges

While oranges are generally safe and healthy, consuming them in excess or under certain conditions can lead to side effects. Here are some potential side effects of eating oranges, as explained by the expert.

1. Digestive issues

Eating too many oranges can cause digestive discomforts, such as bloating, cramping, or diarrhea, due to their high fiber content.

2. Acid reflux or heartburn

The citric acid in oranges can trigger heartburn or worsen symptoms of acid reflux, especially if consumed on an empty stomach or in large quantities.

3. Tooth enamel erosion

The acidity of oranges can erode tooth enamel over time, leading to increased sensitivity, cavities, or other dental issues. It is advisable to rinse your mouth with water after consuming oranges to neutralise the acid.

4. Kidney problems

Oranges are high in potassium, which is generally beneficial. But for those with kidney disease or those on potassium-restricted diets, excessive consumption can lead to hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), which can be dangerous.

5. Allergic reactions

Some people may be allergic to oranges or other citrus fruits. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching, skin rashes, or hives to more severe reactions like swelling, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis.

6. Interference with medications

Oranges, like other citrus fruits, can interact with certain medications, such as those affecting potassium levels (for example, beta-blockers) or drugs metabolized by the liver. It is essential to consult a doctor if you’re on medication and plan to consume large amounts of oranges.

While oranges are nutritious and beneficial in moderation, it is important to be aware of these potential side effects, especially if you have underlying health conditions.