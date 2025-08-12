Best olive oils in 2025: Top picks for healthy cooking to support heart health

Looking for the best olive oil that can support your heart health? Check out our top 5 picks, perfect for cooking, stir frying, and dressing!

Olive oil is a popular choice for cooking. It not just tastes great, it is good for your health. This oil is full of important vitamins and healthy fats that help keep your heart strong, improve digestion, and boost your immune system. It has a mild flavour that works well with many dishes. But when it comes to cooking, especially Indian dishes, not all olive oils are the same. Choosing the right type of olive oil can make a big difference in taste and health. Some olive oils are better for cooking at higher temperatures, while others are best used raw, like in salads. So, go ahead and check out the list of five best olive oils that you can use for cooking.

Best olive oils

Here are the top 5 olive oils perfect for cooking, stir-frying, dressing, and more:

1. Pure Nutrition Extra Light Olive Oil

If you are looking for a versatile olive oil, Pure Nutrition Extra Light Olive Oil ticks all the right boxes. Imported from Spain, this 100 percent pure and cold-pressed oil is made without additives or preservatives, ensuring the highest quality in every drop. What sets it apart is its extra light texture and high smoke point, making it ideal for deep frying, sauteing, and everyday cooking. Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, this oil may be great for heart health and supports healthy cholesterol levels. Plus, it can be used as a moisturiser for your skin and a hair conditioner for dry, frizzy tresses.

2. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Cold-pressed from high-quality olives, this oil carries the CERMET seal and ISO 9001 certification, assuring purity and quality. With its delicate yet full-bodied flavour, this olive oil is ideal for drizzling over pasta, preparing dips, or enhancing salad dressings. Unlike heavily processed oils, Colavita retains natural antioxidants and vitamin E, making it a nutrient-rich choice for health-conscious people. If you are someone who enjoys Mediterranean flavours and wants an oil that is as good raw as it is cooked, this is your go-to.

3. Tata Simply Better Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This is one of the high-quality olive oils. Their simply better extra virgin olive oil is made from A1-grade olives, ensuring that the oil retains vital nutrients and natural goodness. With its rich aroma and robust flavour, it is perfect for those who want to elevate their cooking with minimal effort. Use it to dress salads, marinate vegetables, or drizzle on toast, a little goes a long way. Its smaller bottle size also makes it easy to store. It is ideal for low to medium-heat cooking methods, such as sauteing or light frying, due to its low smoke point.

B0F37YX4KM

4. Colavita Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

If you are a regular user or have a larger household, the Colavita Premium Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a 5L tin is both economical and high-quality. Sourced and cold-pressed in Italy, it holds the same authenticity and certification as its 1L bottle but provides greater value for the cost. Its balanced flavour and rich aroma make it perfect for everyday use, from stir-fries to salad dressings and marinades. Plus, with the added health benefits like better digestion and cholesterol regulation, it is a smart staple for anyone looking to improve their diet.

B0783PK5WJ

5. Borges Extra Light Olive Oil

Specially designed for Indian cooking needs, Borges Extra Light Olive Oil is ideal for those who want the health benefits of olive oil without the overpowering flavour. Containing 75 percent monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and rich in antioxidants, this oil supports heart health while being mild on the palate. Its light taste and high smoke point make it a great fit for frying and regular cooking.

The 3-litre PET bottle ensures a long shelf life and is easy to use, making it a popular pick for families. If you love cooking desi meals but want to make a health-conscious switch, Borges is the best option.

B0BWJK7Y13

Is olive oil safe for Indian cooking?

Oil is widely used in cooking, but excessive use can pose health risks. Overheating or reusing oil can create harmful compounds linked to cancer, while excess saturated and trans fats may raise cholesterol and heart disease risk, noted a study published in the Toxicology Reports. However, olive oil is a healthier option for Indian cooking. Light or pure olive oil is great for everyday dishes like sabzis, dals, or tadkas, as it handles moderate heat well. Extra virgin olive oil is best used as a dressing over salads, chutneys, or fusion dishes for added flavour.

Benefits of olive oil

Here are 3 top health benefits of using olive oil for cooking:

1. Neutral flavour

Olive oil has a mild, neutral taste that works well with a variety of dishes, from salads and pasta to traditional Indian cuisine, making it perfect for daily use.

2. Nutrients

Olive oil is packed with vitamins E and K, which support heart health, improve digestion, and strengthen bones. Enriched with MUFA and essential vitamins, it strengthens the body with good fat, lowers the effects of bad cholesterol, and improves lipid profiles, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition.

3. Boosts immunity

Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, olive oil helps lower bad cholesterol and strengthens your immune system, making it a delicious and healthy choice for everyday cooking.

Related FAQs What are the best cooking oils for heart health? The right cooking oils for heart health are those rich in monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids. These oils help lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and promote a healthier cardiovascular system. Can I use cooking oils high in saturated fats for heart health? Cooking oils high in saturated fats should be used in moderation, as they can raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. For heart health, it is better to choose oils with healthier fat profiles, such as olive oil or avocado oil. Which oil is best for Indian cooking? While selecting the right cooking oil, it is important to consider the high-temperature factors. In deep frying, the oil temperature can go above 170 degrees Celsius. It is better to use cold-pressed or extra virgin oils. Oils high in saturated fats, like ghee or coconut, are best for deep frying as they are more stable. Why do good cooking oils matter? Using good quality cooking oils is important to prevent dangerous health risks. When cooking oils are heated, they reach the smoke, after which the oil starts breaking down, begins to oxidize, and releases free radicals. This can have a negative impact on health.

{{{htmlData}}}