Protein, calories and micronutrients: Supporting TB treatment

Boost your TB recovery with essential nutrients, calorie-dense foods, proteins, and micronutrients vital for healing and well-being.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne disease that has always been a significant public health concern in India. It is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which primarily affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs, causing symptoms such as prolonged fever, cough with excess mucus, loss of appetite, muscle wasting, weakened immunity, and fatigue.

“Tuberculosis is treated with specific antibiotic medications that are administered over a period of several months. Treatment requires strict, long-term medication that must be followed and finished as prescribed. These medications can cause severe metabolic stress, increasing energy requirements. During TB, infection increases the body’s basal metabolic rate by about 7%, which increases the energy and calorie demands of the body.” Nutritionist Aman Puri shares with HT Healthshots.

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A catabolic disease, TB also causes breakdown of fat, tissue, and protein, leading to muscle loss and weight loss. It also causes inflammation, tissue damage, and lymph node swelling. Another adverse effect of TB is its impact on nutrient absorption. Additional nutritional support is therefore essential to meet the body’s increased requirements for energy, protein, and other nutrients.

Nutritionist Puri explains the nutrients that can support recovery from tuberculosis:

Calorie-dense foods

TB increases the body’s metabolic rate, which is reflected in fever, inflammation, and weight loss. To prevent malnutrition, increased calorie intake is imperative. It is advisable to increase calorie intake by 25-50% and consume calorie-dense foods to combat weight loss. Complex carbs and fats are high-calorie foods that can help with weight gain and maintenance. Foods rich in complex carbohydrates include oats, ragi, daliya, and whole grains. Foods high in healthy fats include avocado, egg yolk, seeds and nuts, olive oil, pure ghee, and butter.

2. Protein

A crucial nutrient that supports TB treatment. Protein helps prevent muscle loss. While the average requirement for protein is 0.8g/kg/day for a normal individual, during TB it increases to 1.2-1.5 grams/kg/day. As muscle damage increases due to catabolism, including high-protein foods in the diet helps repair tissue damage, boosts immunity, and rebuilds muscles, improving overall recovery. High biological value protein can be obtained from eggs, fish, meat, chicken, paneer, milk, and yoghurt. One can also include plant-based protein sources, such as pulses, legumes, beans, soya, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, to meet additional protein requirements. Protein supplementation may also be required if dietary intake is inadequate.

3. Micronutrients

Requirements increase during TB. Poor nutrient absorption can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Micronutrients such as vitamins A, D, C, and the B-complex group play a vital role in accelerating recovery. Vitamin A is essential for the proper functioning of T and B cells and macrophages, as well as the body’s antibody response. Vitamin D helps regulate immune function and supports muscle and bone health during recovery. Vitamin C helps support immunity and cell regeneration. It is also important to include key minerals in the diet: Zinc helps support immune function and reduce membrane damage. Iron is vital for reducing the risk of anaemia, a common symptom of TB.

Prolonged antibiotic treatment can also affect gut health. Take probiotics to mitigate the effects of antibiotics. Last but not least, include superfoods such as turmeric, ginger, and garlic to lower inflammation. A diet rich in macro- and micronutrients can therefore help manage TB comprehensively, reduce side effects, and promote rapid recovery.