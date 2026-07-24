Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Nutrition

Nourishing women: The vital role of nutrition in women’s health at every age

Proper nutrition is essential for women's health at every stage, impacting maternal health, child development, and overall well-being.
Published On: 24 Jul 2026, 07:52 pm IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Dhananjay Gupta
Orthopedics
Dr Sanjay Singh
Internal Medicine
What are the four types of malnutrition? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Invest in Your Well-being

Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needs

Check Eligibility →

In rural India, the problem is exacerbated by both poverty and a lack of awareness about nutrition. Poor nutrition among women of reproductive age (15-49 years) has significant consequences. It can lead to the next generation facing challenges, as these women are more likely to give birth to underweight children. This can trigger a vicious cycle of malnutrition across generations. Given these factors, women’s health becomes a greater priority for all nations.

Nourished women lead to a healthy generation

Ensure adequate nutrition among women, mothers, and adolescent girls. India is home to approximately 253 million adolescents – 120 million adolescent girls and 133 million adolescent boys. This accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s adolescent population, aged between 10 and 19 years. What is concerning is that a significant number of these adolescents suffer from anaemia, a health condition in which low haemoglobin levels limit their capacity to learn, concentrate, engage, and lead productive adult lives.

The government of India has multiple projects and schemes to address this issue at the grassroots level. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) program aims to eliminate anaemia through effective strategies and implementation. These programs need to be supported by awareness efforts about proper nutrition, with women taking the lead.

Nutrition is key to better health

Nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting women’s health at every stage of their lives. A pregnant woman must manage her nutrition so that the foetus receives adequate amounts of iron, folic acid, and protein. Starting early is the key, and thus, proper nutrition should be the focus to support maternal and foetal health.

Eat healthy and keep your growing baby healthy! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
  • The ‘Trianga Bhojan’ scheme adopted by the Government of India emphasises a diverse and nutritious diet. In the future, the adolescence stage sets the goal for nutrition-rich women’s health. During this time, girls should prioritise iron intake to prevent anaemia and support the physical and cognitive changes of puberty.
  • Adequate consumption of protein, vitamins, and minerals is also vital to establish a strong foundation for future health. Women in India frequently experience anaemia and other micronutrient deficiencies. According to UNICEF research, nearly 50 per cent of growth failure by the age of two is due to poor maternal nutrition between conception and childbirth.
  • And this becomes crucial to address maternal undernutrition, which ultimately takes care of undernutrition among children. The menopausal stage is another important milestone in a woman’s life, during which nutrition plays a key role. Hormonal changes during this time lead to major health concerns with osteoporotic changes, and women at this stage must focus on calcium and Vitamin D3 supplementation to maintain bone mineral density and overall health.
  • As the nation progresses and women across the globe become more aware of personal health care, we are hopeful that women’s nutrition will advance. Incorporating nutrient-rich and calorie-dense foods while maintaining a balanced diet supports long-term wellness. A nutrient-rich diet from an early age can help women maintain their strength and vitality as they age.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:

Related Stories

View all

PMOS diet might be worsening your symptoms: Nutritionist reveals 6 common mistakes

Nutrition

9 iron-rich foods to beat anemia without supplements

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes

High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Invest in Your Well-being

Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needs

Check your eligibility in 1 minute.
Check Eligibility →
100% Safe No impact on credit score
Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES