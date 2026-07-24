Nourishing women: The vital role of nutrition in women’s health at every age

Proper nutrition is essential for women's health at every stage, impacting maternal health, child development, and overall well-being.

In rural India, the problem is exacerbated by both poverty and a lack of awareness about nutrition. Poor nutrition among women of reproductive age (15-49 years) has significant consequences. It can lead to the next generation facing challenges, as these women are more likely to give birth to underweight children. This can trigger a vicious cycle of malnutrition across generations. Given these factors, women’s health becomes a greater priority for all nations.

Nourished women lead to a healthy generation

Ensure adequate nutrition among women, mothers, and adolescent girls. India is home to approximately 253 million adolescents – 120 million adolescent girls and 133 million adolescent boys. This accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s adolescent population, aged between 10 and 19 years. What is concerning is that a significant number of these adolescents suffer from anaemia, a health condition in which low haemoglobin levels limit their capacity to learn, concentrate, engage, and lead productive adult lives.

The government of India has multiple projects and schemes to address this issue at the grassroots level. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) program aims to eliminate anaemia through effective strategies and implementation. These programs need to be supported by awareness efforts about proper nutrition, with women taking the lead.

Nutrition is key to better health

Nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting women’s health at every stage of their lives. A pregnant woman must manage her nutrition so that the foetus receives adequate amounts of iron, folic acid, and protein. Starting early is the key, and thus, proper nutrition should be the focus to support maternal and foetal health.

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The ‘Trianga Bhojan’ scheme adopted by the Government of India emphasises a diverse and nutritious diet. In the future, the adolescence stage sets the goal for nutrition-rich women’s health. During this time, girls should prioritise iron intake to prevent anaemia and support the physical and cognitive changes of puberty.

Adequate consumption of protein, vitamins, and minerals is also vital to establish a strong foundation for future health. Women in India frequently experience anaemia and other micronutrient deficiencies. According to UNICEF research, nearly 50 per cent of growth failure by the age of two is due to poor maternal nutrition between conception and childbirth.

And this becomes crucial to address maternal undernutrition, which ultimately takes care of undernutrition among children. The menopausal stage is another important milestone in a woman’s life, during which nutrition plays a key role. Hormonal changes during this time lead to major health concerns with osteoporotic changes, and women at this stage must focus on calcium and Vitamin D3 supplementation to maintain bone mineral density and overall health.

As the nation progresses and women across the globe become more aware of personal health care, we are hopeful that women’s nutrition will advance. Incorporating nutrient-rich and calorie-dense foods while maintaining a balanced diet supports long-term wellness. A nutrient-rich diet from an early age can help women maintain their strength and vitality as they age.