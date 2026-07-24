Nourishing women: The vital role of nutrition in women’s health at every age

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In rural India, the problem is exacerbated by both poverty and a lack of awareness about nutrition. Poor nutrition among women of reproductive age (15-49 years) has significant consequences. It can lead to the next generation facing challenges, as these women are more likely to give birth to underweight children. This can trigger a vicious cycle of malnutrition across generations. Given these factors, women’s health becomes a greater priority for all nations.
Ensure adequate nutrition among women, mothers, and adolescent girls. India is home to approximately 253 million adolescents – 120 million adolescent girls and 133 million adolescent boys. This accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s adolescent population, aged between 10 and 19 years. What is concerning is that a significant number of these adolescents suffer from anaemia, a health condition in which low haemoglobin levels limit their capacity to learn, concentrate, engage, and lead productive adult lives.
The government of India has multiple projects and schemes to address this issue at the grassroots level. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) program aims to eliminate anaemia through effective strategies and implementation. These programs need to be supported by awareness efforts about proper nutrition, with women taking the lead.
Nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting women’s health at every stage of their lives. A pregnant woman must manage her nutrition so that the foetus receives adequate amounts of iron, folic acid, and protein. Starting early is the key, and thus, proper nutrition should be the focus to support maternal and foetal health.
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