No sugar diet: Foods to eat and skip

Following a no sugar diet may reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Here's a list of foods you should eat and avoid while following this diet for better health.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, sugar always finds ways to sneak into your meals. Yes, the delightful treats do have a good amount of sugar in them. However, there is a bit of sweetness even in your morning or evening tea, or your favourite aerated drink. While the foods and drinks provide immense pleasure to our taste buds, they also come with potential health issues, including weight gain, diabetes, and heart disease. If you’re trying to follow a no sugar diet for better health, you might be curious about the kind of foods you can eat. You should also have a list of foods that should not be consumed while following a diet with no sugar.

Is no sugar diet good for you?

Cutting out added sugars from your regular diet can reduce the risk of several health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. During a study, published in Nutrients, an association was found between the total sugar intake and an increased risk of diabetes. During an analysis, published in Nutrients, a strong link was also found between sugar consumption and obesity. So, reducing sugar intake may help with weight loss. You may even experience a significant improvement in your dental health and blood sugar levels. But keep in mind that avoiding sugar completely is not healthy and can lead to nutritional deficiencies. While following a no sugar diet, make sure you are consuming natural sugar such as fruits and vegetables which causes no harm.

Foods to eat on a no sugar diet

Here are some foods that you can enjoy on a no sugar diet:

1. Whole fruits: While a no sugar diet restricts added sugars, it typically allows natural sugars found in whole fruits. Fruits like berries, apples, oranges, and pears are excellent choices as they provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

2. Vegetables: Non-starchy vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers are low in natural sugars and contain nutrients. They are an essential part of a no sugar diet.

3. Protein: Lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, lean meats, chicken breast, tofu, tempeh, and legumes (beans, lentils, and chickpeas) are great options. Protein helps keep individuals full and stabilizes their blood sugar levels.

4. Whole grains: Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, oats, and whole wheat products (in moderation) are better choices than refined grains because they contain more fiber and fewer added sugars. Examples of whole grains include:

5. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are healthy sources of fats, protein, and fiber. They make for satisfying snacks and can be added to meals.

6. Dairy and dairy alternatives: Unsweetened buttermilk, kefir, and unsweetened almond or soy milk are suitable dairy options. It’s essential to choose products without added sugars.

7. Herbs and spices: Flavoring dishes with herbs and spices like basil, thyme, oregano, and cinnamon enhances taste without adding sugar.

8. Healthy fats: Avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and canola oil are good sources of healthy fats that can be included in the diet in moderation.

Foods to avoid on a no sugar diet

Here are foods you should avoid while following a no sugar diet:

1. Added sugars: If you are following a no sugar diet, you should focus on eliminating or cutting out foods and drinks that contain added sugars. This includes sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, energy drinks, and sweetened coffee or tea. During a 15-year study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, people who consumed 17% to 21% of their calories from added sugar had a 38% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared with those who got only 8% of their calories as added sugar.

2. Sweets and desserts: Candy, cookies, cakes, pastries, ice cream, and other sugary treats should also be avoided. Opt for sugar-free or naturally sweetened alternatives if you want to add sugar.

3. Processed foods: Many processed foods, including packaged snacks, condiments, and salad dressings, often contain hidden added sugars. It’s important to check labels and choose products with no added sugars or minimal sugar content. Examples of processed foods include packaged snacks, fast food, frozen meals, candy, cake, and cookies.

4. White bread and refined grains: White bread, white rice, and other refined grains can spike blood sugar levels. Opting for whole grains is a better choice.

5. Sweetened breakfast cereals: Most commercial breakfast cereals are high in added sugars. Individuals should choose unsweetened or low-sugar options and add their fruits for sweetness

6. Fruit juices: Fruits are high in natural sugar. Whole fruits are a better choice because they provide fiber, which slows sugar absorption.

7. Processed meats: Some processed meats, like sausages and bacon, may contain added sugars. Choosing unprocessed meats or those with no sugar additives is advisable.

Following a no sugar diet can be beneficial for your health. But it doesn’t mean you can never enjoy anything sweet again. This diet can help you control your sugar cravings over time as your taste buds may adapt to lower sugar levels. Check food labels carefully to maintain a healthy diet.

Related FAQs Can you eat fruit on a no sugar diet? Yes, you can eat fruit while following a no sugar diet. Added sugars are a big no, but you can have natural sugars found in fruits. What happens after 7 days without sugar? When you decide to follow a no sugar diet, your body will start to experiencing changes. You will soon feel a bit lighter. In seven days, your skin will also become smoother. Is jaggery better than sugar? Yes, jaggery is generally considered to be better than white sugar. It is less processed than the white sugar, and has some nutrients like iron and potassium. How much sugar can I consume in a day? When it comes to added sugar, it should be around 10% of total calories. This means adults can have about 12 teaspoons in a day.