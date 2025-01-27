Give Neetu Kapoor’s post-lunch habit a shot to improve digestion

Want to improve digestion after a meal? Then have ghee with jaggery, and tea after lunch just like actress Neetu Kapoor.

Healthy or not, we all have post-meal habits. Some of us like take a nap after lunch, and others like to have tea, or go for a walk. Actress Neetu Kapoor, who believes in healthy living, also has a post-meal tradition. Going by her latest Instagram story, the 66-year-old does a little extra to improve digestion after a meal. Known for Hindi films such as “Khel Khel Mein,” “Deewaar,” “Kabhie Kabhie,” “Do Dooni Chaar,” and “Jugjugg Jeeyo,” Neetu Kapoor whips up a simple and effective post-meal digestive. You can also try this simple remedy for improving digestion after having lunch.

Neetu Kapoor on what she has after lunch

One look at the Instagram account of Neetu Kapoor, and you will know how much love she has for her family, including her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, when she is not posting about her family, she likes to give a glimpse of her healthy lifestyle. In her new Instagram Story, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of what she eats and drinks after lunch. “Ghee with gud (jaggery) and homemade digestive tea after lunch,” Neetu Kapoor captioned an image of a spoonful of ghee with gud, and a cup of tea.

Here’s how ghee and jaggery help with digestion after a meal

Neetu Kapoor is right to have the mixture of ghee (clarified butter), and jaggery, as it works as a great detoxifying element. This combination helps in the elimination of toxins, and reduction in body acidity, according to research published in Sugar Tech in 2022. Researchers found that consuming jaggery mixed with a tablespoon of clarified butter post-meal is beneficial for the gut.

Here’s how the two superfoods can help to improve digestion after lunch:

1. Ghee or clarified butter

Stimulates digestive enzymes : “Ghee promotes the secretion of gastric acids in the stomach, enhancing the breakdown of food,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. It aids in the digestion and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

: “Ghee promotes the secretion of gastric acids in the stomach, enhancing the breakdown of food,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. It aids in the digestion and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Rich in butyric acid : Ghee contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that may nourish gut cells, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy digestion.

: Ghee contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that may nourish gut cells, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy digestion. Soothing and anti-acidic: Ghee has a cooling and soothing effect on the stomach lining, which can help alleviate acidity after meals.

2. Jaggery

Activates digestive enzymes : Jaggery stimulates digestive enzymes and speeds up the digestion process. “It promotes the secretion of bile, which helps in breaking down fats more efficiently,” says the expert.

: Jaggery stimulates digestive enzymes and speeds up the digestion process. “It promotes the secretion of bile, which helps in breaking down fats more efficiently,” says the expert. Rich in minerals : Jaggery is loaded with minerals like magnesium, which may relax digestive muscles, and iron, which may prevent fatigue that can occur post-meal.

: Jaggery is loaded with minerals like magnesium, which may relax digestive muscles, and iron, which may prevent fatigue that can occur post-meal. Prevents bloating and gas: “Its natural cleansing properties detoxify the intestines, reducing bloating and improving gut health,” says the expert.

Best type of tea for post-meal digestion

Neetu Kapoor did not specify the kind of “homemade digestive tea” she has after her meal. However, here are some options that you can try. “You can have herbal teas for digestion after meals, as they soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and improve gut function,” says Haripriya.

Some of the best tea options to improve digestion after lunch are:

1. Ginger tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties and stimulates digestive enzymes, helping to break down food more efficiently. “Having ginger tea can relieve bloating, gas, and nausea,” says the expert. To prepare this healthy tea, boil 1 cup of water with 1-inch grated fresh ginger for 5 minutes, strain and then have it warm.

2. Fennel tea

“Fennel seeds are rich in compounds like anethole, which can relax the stomach muscles, reduce gas, and aid in digestion,” says the expert. Fennel seeds may help to improve digestion, according to research published in PeerJ in 2021. To enjoy a cup of fennel tea, add 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds to boiling water, steep for 5 to 7 minutes, strain, and enjoy.

3. Peppermint tea

“Peppermint can soothe the digestive tract by relaxing the muscles of the stomach and intestines,” says Haripriya. It can help to alleviate indigestion and acid reflux. To prepare this tea, steep fresh peppermint leaves or a peppermint tea bag in hot water for 5 minutes.

4. Chamomile tea

“Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that calm the stomach, reduce acid reflux, and promote smooth digestion,” says the expert. Chamomile works as a digestive relaxant and may help to treat gastrointestinal disturbances including flatulence, indigestion, diarrhea, and vomiting, as per research published in Molecular Medicine Reports in 2011. All you have to do is brew dried chamomile flowers or a tea bag in hot water for 5 minutes to enjoy the benefits of chamomile tea.

5. Lemon tea with honey

“Lemon juice stimulates the production of bile, aiding fat digestion. Combined with honey, it soothes the stomach and prevents bloating,” says the expert. Add 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice and honey to warm water to have this drink and improve digestion.

Are there side effects of Neetu Kapoor’s digestive tip?

Neetu Kapoor swears by ghee, jaggery, and digestive tea after lunch. But what works for Neetu Kapoor may not be beneficial for you.

1. Side effects of clarified butter

Ghee is calorie-dense, and excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain.

Overeating ghee may increase low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or bad cholesterol in people with pre-existing heart conditions.

Too much ghee may lead to diarrhea or an upset stomach, especially for people with weak digestion.

2. Side effects of jaggery

“Jaggery is high in sugar, so overconsumption may cause sudden blood sugar spikes, especially for those with diabetes,” says the expert.

Excess jaggery can lead to weight gain if consumed frequently in large quantities.

3. Side effects of digestive tea

If the tea contains ingredients like lemon or ginger, consuming it in excess may aggravate acidity in sensitive individuals.

Strong herbal teas can cause stomach irritation if consumed on an empty stomach or in large quantities. “Have only one cup (250 ml) of digestive after lunch, ensuring the ingredients suit your tolerance level,” says the expert.

After lunch, Neetu Kapoor likes to have a little bit of ghee with jaggery, and a cup of tea for better digestion. This combination is a healthy one, but have these three superfoods in moderation to avoid side effects.