Who should avoid strict fasting during Navratri? A nutritionist explains

Who should not follow strict fasting during Navratri? Find out important nutrition tips to help you stay healthy during the festival.

People observe Navratri fasting for its spiritual benefits and detoxifying effects, yet this practice does not suit everyone. The nine-day fasting period requires most people to follow strict dietary rules. Yet some who fast without professional guidance may face health risks. Fasting should be approached with caution by people with medical conditions, nutritional deficiencies, or who require more energy than normal. A proper approach to eating requires people to practice mindful eating rather than follow strict food prohibitions.

Who should avoid strict fasting during Navratri?

Fasting can be powerful, but for many, it’s best to stay under medical supervision if dealing with medical conditions.

Individuals with high insulin levels/insulin resistance

Relying on high-carb falhari foods such as potatoes and sabudana spikes insulin rapidly, which often results in hypoglycemia, along with massive energy crashes and hunger pangs.

2. Those recovering from injury or physical trauma

Physical trauma requires adequate protein consumption for recovery. Strict fasting during this period might not only slow recovery but also cause a metabolic slowdown.

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3. Mothers-to-be

The 9 months of pregnancy should be prioritised over the 9 days of Navratri fasting, as metabolic demands increase significantly during pregnancy. It’s time to prioritise nutrient density over caloric restriction to support both maternal health and fetal development. Even our mythology reinforces the idea that denial and strict fasting have no place in the journey of motherhood.

4. Individuals above 55 with recent health challenges

Devotion is valued, but fasting can pose significant risks for seniors, including dehydration, blood sugar imbalances, and extreme weakness.

5. Individuals with excessive nutrient deficiencies

If you have Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, ferritin, or haemoglobin deficiency, you must avoid strict fasting, as it might lead to Inflammation.

6. People recovering from illness or with weak immunity

Strict fasting during your recovery period from an illness or when you have low immunity will lead to more severe exhaustion and slower recovery times. The body needs food because it requires essential nutrients to rebuild strength, so ongoing food restriction is harmful to recovery. The better option in this situation is to eat small, light meals that provide essential nutrients rather than practising total fasting.

What are the benefits of fasting?

Fasting can be beneficial when aligned with a person’s physiology, health status, and lifestyle. The Navratri fasting practice should serve both spiritual purposes and promote physical health. Devotion leads people to live disciplined lives, but they must understand their health requirements and boundaries. People should develop their own fasting practices because strict fasting requires people to follow its rules.

The festival requires people to maintain their health by following three basic principles: listening to their bodies, drinking enough water, and eating foods that provide essential nutrients. The best course of action is to seek professional medical advice whenever you are uncertain about your health. Observing Navratri mindfully enables people to honour its spirit while maintaining their health, allowing them to enjoy the festivities.