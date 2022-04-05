Tired of the usual Navratri fast foods? Give your menu a twist with these options

A total of 9 days of fasting is a long time. So if you're at it, add more options to your regular Navratri fast foods with these on the menu.

If you are fasting for Navratri and are bored of sabudana khichdi, kuttu ke atte ke pakode or puri, fruit chaat, or kheer, then it might be time to try some innovative Navratri fast food options! Not only can these make your boring fasting meal a bit more interesting, but these are foods that can even help curb those hunger pangs and food cravings. Including the likes of quinoa, sweet potato, as well as seeds such as flaxseeds and sunflower seeds can go a long way in giving your usual recipes a twist. Read on to know three unique Navratri fast food items that you can include in your diet this time.

3 innovative Navratri fast food option give your diet a makeover

1. Quinoa

We are not allowed to eat grains during the fast, so we take rajgira atta or sama ke chawal during the Navratri. Just like them, quinoa can also be a great addition.

It is a seed, not a grain. That’s why you can use it and it does not have any flavour of its own. After boiling quinoa, you can make its upma, poha, pulao, or biryani, or even make quinoa flour roti to consume them on your fast. These are great ways to include quinoa in your daily diet during the Navratri.

2. Soba noodles

The second addition to your diet can be “Soba noodles.” Are you wondering what it is? Well, it is Buckwheat flour. We call it kuttu ka atta in India but in Japan, it is known as soba. Many people include buckwheat flour in their diet during Navratri. But here is a great and innovative form of eating it.

Also, read: Nutritionist Jinal Shah shares the right way to feast during Navratri

You can make your fasting food interesting by adding soba noodles to the mix. In fact, its pancakes are also very fluffy and if you try its pizza, you may love its crunchy crust.

3. Makhana

Makhana or foxnuts are considered one of the best and healthy snacks because it is loaded with several nutrients. It can also help you curb your cravings and can keep your hunger pangs away during fasting.

Makhana is also a seed that tastes delicious when it is roasted, along with ghee, curry leaves, nuts like peanuts, almonds, coconut flakes. This will also add good fat to your diet, and help with the cravings.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

4. Sweet Potato

Be it sweet potato chaat or even baked sweet potato, this can be a god break from the regular potato variations allowed during the fast. Both baked and boiled sweet potato come with their own set of health benefits.

5. Cucumber or Bottle gourd (dudhi) raita

Here is a rather refreshing Navratri fast food to add to the mix. Adding cucumber or Bottle gourd to cold curd can be rejuvenating during the fast. You may also add some mint leaves as well as spices of your choice.

6. Seeds mix

You can make your own DIY seed mix this Navratri. Add some flaxseeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds and sprinkle some rock salt on top. These seeds are loaded with nutrients, and are high in Omega 3 Fatty acids. Besides this, they are rich in fibre as well.

Summary

While the Navratri fast does not allow any grains such as rice and wheat, there are variety of other food items that you can enjoy. Sabudana as well as potato and other fried food are common items on the Navratri food menu. However, including the likes of makhana, seeds as well as quinoa can bring in that twist, making your Navratri fast food more interesting.